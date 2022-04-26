Polish PM Says Warsaw Has Delivered Tanks To Ukraine

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

On Monday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Warsaw has delivered tanks to Ukraine as the US and its NATO allies are working to provide Kyiv with heavier weapons despite warnings from Moscow.

Morawiecki wouldn’t detail what types of tanks or how many were sent to Ukraine. Earlier this month, the Czech Republic sent over a dozen Soviet-designed T-72 tanks, and other NATO members are planning to get more tanks into Kyiv’s hands.

Via AFP

In the face of criticism for not sending heavy equipment into Ukraine, Germany announced a plan last week to backfill the stocks of European countries that have Soviet-made equipment that can be used by Ukrainian forces. Slovenia is expected to send a large number of T-72 tanks to Ukraine in exchange for German-made Marder tanks, and Fox wheeled tanks.

The UK announced Monday a plan to send Stormer armored vehicles armed with anti-aircraft missile launchers to Ukraine. “I can now announce to the House that we will be gifting a small number of armored vehicles fitted with launchers for those anti-air missiles,” British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.

The Pentagon said last week that Kyiv has received fighter jets but wouldn’t say which country they came from. Poland had previously offered to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine by giving them to the US first, but the Pentagon backed out of the plan.

Earlier this month, Russia formally asked the US to stop arming Ukraine, and Russia’s ambassador to the US made a fresh warning on Monday. “What the Americans are doing is pouring oil on the flames,” Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said. “I see only an attempt to raise the stakes, to aggravate the situation, to see more losses.”

“We stressed the unacceptability of this situation when the United States of America pours weapons into Ukraine, and we demanded an end to this practice,” Antonov added.