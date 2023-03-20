Wave Of Anti-Government Protests Are Setting The World On Fire

There has been a surge in protests and strikes around the world, primarily focused on economic hardships, skyrocketing inflation, political turmoil, and geopolitical issues.

Recent protests have emerged in France, Greece, Great Britain, Israel, Venezuela, South Korea, Moldova, and Portugal. While some of these demonstrations have been peaceful, others have resulted in clashes with law enforcement.

One of the most troubling countries is France, where protests flared up last week after President Emmanuel Macron circumvented Parliament by passing unpopular pension reform that raises the retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

BREAKING: Trash cans in France are being set on fire.

French social media is leading this trend to light garbage on fire.



The French know how to protest. 🔥

It must smell awful now, even more so than usual.



🔊

🇫🇷 France 🇫🇷



France has turned into a battleground the last several nights in a row as the French continue to protest.



WEF installed global puppet Macron needs to resign NOW. #Macron #France #wef2030agenda

In this footage, launched projectiles are seen at a protest site in Paris, France, as activists continue to question the government's decision to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. https://t.co/NpPufeYDH6 pic.twitter.com/47mpbKEZSy — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 19, 2023

Sputnik International has compiled a list of global hot spots for protest movements:

Greece Following a tragic train crash in Greece that claimed the lives of 57 people, including numerous students, young people throughout the country have staged massive protests against the government. Protesters fired petrol bombs and threw stones at police, who responded with tear gas, during a protest in Greece against a deadly train crash that killed 57 people https://t.co/2f0n1jHFzp pic.twitter.com/AlwXQivnJ9 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 16, 2023 London Protesters hold up placards as they participate in the Resist Racism March and Rally in central London on 18 March 2023, ahead of the United Nations anti-racism day on 21 March. Israel Protesters gathered in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv for an 11th straight week of protests against the government's controversial judicial overhaul on 18 March 2023. Marches continue into the night in Tel Aviv to protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's judicial overhaul https://t.co/BLwVBRh56w pic.twitter.com/sxEwocYqAv — Reuters (@Reuters) March 17, 2023 Also, there were protests in Haifa during a rally against the government's controversial judicial overhaul on 18 March 2023. Venezuela A public worker yells at security forces outside the Labor Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, during a protest for better salaries and benefits on Wednesday, 15 March 2023. South Korea Protesters wearing vests bearing the image of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol attend a rally on Saturday, 18 March 2023, in the South Korean capital, Seoul, to demonstrate against a summit between South Korea and Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday praised Yoon for "making a difficult decision and action" by overcoming the troubled history between the two countries, pledging to work with him for better relations in the future.

What's alarming so far this year is the tick-up in global protests, adding to the momentum from last year. Data from the Carnegie Endowment's Global Protest Tracker shows a disturbing trend as inflation and economic woes spark worldwide protests.

Here are the protest hotspots in 2022.

Inflation and economic slumps had been causing significant distress to households, and we highlighted late last year that the threat of civil unrest was escalating. With the arrival of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, a wave of protests is looming, and there are concerns that the worst nightmare could soon become a reality, with a global banking crisis unfolding.