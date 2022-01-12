Pope Francis: Identity Is Being Erased In The Name Of Protecting Diversity

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Pope Francis made some unusually anti-woke remarks during a speech to diplomats when he said that “identity” was being erased in the name of protecting “diversity,” and that “cancel culture” is a form of “ideological colonisation.”

Cancel culture “leaves no space for freedom of expression,” the Supreme Pontiff told a gathering of ambassadors at the Vatican.

“The cultural roots that constitute the identity of many peoples,” are also under threat from historical revisionism driven by “ideological colonisation,” he warned.

The phenomenon of activist groups attempting to rewrite history “is invading many circles and public institutions,” he added, noting that, “In the name of protecting diversity, one ends up canceling out the sense of identity.”

As the Telegraph reports, “His speech was in Italian but he used the English phrase “cancel culture” – the concept is in its infancy in Italy and has barely entered public discourse, unlike countries such as Britain and the US.”

Last month, the Pope also compared the EU to a dictatorship for attempting to force through ‘woke’ rules on inclusive language that ban terms such as “man-made.”

However, the Pope’s comments are definitely not in line with previous remarks he has made about diversity and free speech.

Pope Francis has styled himself as an open borders activist, relentlessly urging Europe to take in more refugees despite such influxes leading to spikes in violent crime, mass sexual assaults and countless terrorist atrocities.

Indeed, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán recently asked Pope Francis not to let Christianity “perish” as he challenged the the Supreme Pontiff’s advocacy for mass immigration.

On the subject of free speech, as recently as October, Pope Francis invoked God in an effort to pressure Silicon Valley giants into censoring more content, including “hate speech” and “conspiracy theories.”

Following the Charlie Hebdo massacre 7 years ago, the Pope infamously rhetorically sided with the terrorists who murdered the cartoonists.

As we document in the video below, the Supreme Pontiff routinely smears his critics as performing “the work of the devil.”

But now he’s suddenly concerned about the pitfalls of diversity and the attack on free speech.

Better late than never, I suppose.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here. Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Get early access, exclusive content and behinds the scenes stuff by following me on Locals.