Not Just Players - Premier League Matches Disrupted By Fans Having 'Medical Emergencies' In The Stands

We've been saying for weeks now that something strange is going on inside hospitals across the US, and around the world. The number of cases of cardiac events appears to be spiking, especially among people who have been fully vaccinated with the mRNA jabs.

We have also noted the "5-fold increase" in cardiac events among the world's fittest athletes - global soccer players - which has been shrugged off by the media as mere "coincidence."

Now, cardiac events aren't only afflicting athletes - they're disrupting games when fans have massive heart attacks in the stands. RT reports that two Premier League matches have been disrupted in recent days due to fans having massive heart attacks in the stands. The match between Watford and Chelsea and the match between Southampton and Leicester both had to be halted due to medical emergencies in the crowd on Wednesday night.

The game at Watford’s Vicarage Road was suspended for more than 30 minutes after a fan suffered a heart attack during the first half. The players left the pitch as medical staff from both teams rushed to treat the suffering fan.

The two teams refused to continue with the match until they had received positive news about the fan's fate. The individual suffering the heart attack was eventually stretchered out of the stadium and taken to the nearby Watford General Hospital for further treatment.

The game resumed just over half an hour later, with Chelsea going on to win 2-1 to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table. Both teams shared messages of support for the suffering fan.

The players have returned to the field in preparation of play resuming.



Our thoughts are with the fan – who had a cardiac arrest but has now been stabilised – and all those affected.



Thank you to the medical staff, players and fans for their quick response. 💛 pic.twitter.com/wa3QfyF0Em — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) December 1, 2021

Elsewhere, the second half of the match between Southampton and Leicester at St. Mary’s was delayed by around 15 minutes after a supporter fell ill. The fan had collapsed during the interval but the issue wasn't cardiac arrest. The person received treatment inside the stadium before being taken to hospital.

Earlier in the season, a game between Newcastle United and Tottenham was delayed when Magpies fan Alan George Smith collapsed during the first half, causing a commotion in the stands.

During the more recent matches, players were praised for their quick-thinking actions to alert the referees to what was happening in the stands.

