Prepare For "An Era Of Shock Events"; WEF's Klaus Schwab Warns

Authored by Martin Armstrong via ArmstrongEconomics.com,

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is a well-funded organization many consider terrorists that is permitted to wreak havoc on the global population with no repercussions.

Klaus Schwab and his “forum” have been proclaiming how they will change the lives of the masses for years but everyone turns a blind eye.

They told us we will eat bugs, they told us we will own nothing, they’ve been warning of their sinister plans for some time.

The WEF infiltrated government cabinets and altered the left side of politics in every single Western nation.

Earlier this week, the WEF recently released an ominous article, warning that we must prepare for “an era of shock events” in the near future.

Power disperses in a post-superpower era

The forum stated years ago that one of its goals was to remove America’s title of global superpower.

“Since the pandemic eased, the reality is we haven’t had enduring global leadership on much, and it’s hard to imagine that changing soon. This is partly because superpowers are terribly burdened with global wars and domestic challenges,” the WEF warned.

A global government is their proposed solution.

A big election year won’t stop our recurrent crisis of political legitimacy

The WEF warns that “disinformation” is threatening “the biggest election year in history,” hence the need for global censorship both on the streets and online.

The forum warns that democracy is declining, largely due to policies it implemented.

Civil unrest is rising and the WEF is prepared for the dissent. Furthermore, they already recognize that no one will accept the results of the election.

“People have fought back in all political systems, driven by a conviction that there must be a better, more effective way to govern. In most countries, even after their vote, citizens will continue to challenge their leaders, questioning whether they have the capacity to tackle our many post-pandemic risks,” the article notes.

In other words, the people have become unruly and are turning on governments. The World Economic Forum is prepared to crush any rebellion before it occurs.

A more complex global mental health crisis

Countless studies show that mental health drastically declined among every nation that implemented lockdowns.

Two years of 24/7 fear mongering, business and school closures, job losses, and isolation have permanently changed our society.

The World Economic Forum now that’s that there is ‘new type of anxiety “leading to a sense of alienation that makes it hard to function and even suicide.”

ECO-ANXIETY and AI.

Those who believe the claims that the world will end every few years have become ill. The climate change hysteria is wreaking havoc, as intended so that governments can continue to spend on an unidentifiable problem without the masses questioning their perpetual spending.

Then we have the claims that 50% of the workforce will be replaced with AI, leaving human being utterly useless and disposable.

Again, both of these fears have been orchestrated by the same organization that wants to ease them.

An era of shock events

Perhaps the most ominous piece in this article is Schwab’s promise that the world is on the cusp of “an era of shock events.”

"Enduring global leadership, democratic ideals, globalization and liberal values have all been notably challenged and superpowers are overstretched,” the forum stated, further adding, “This period of muddling through means anything can happen in our post-pandemic era. Look for global risks to be further exacerbated by unexpected, destabilizing shock events.”

These are the three major shock wave events that the WEF plans to orchestrate:

1. A new global extremist group emerges The world will be “distracted with multiple major wars and leadership in decline,” providing the globalist cabal with an opportunity to install a “new extremist group.” 2. A cyber pandemic – that is intentional The forum believes this group will implement AI in its “new phase of terrorism.” The massive global IT outage in July 2024 led to $5.4 billion in damages. Was that a test? The forum warns that we should expect a “grander scale” of cyber-attacks that will attack BANKS, hospitals, and retailers and lead to a halt in worldwide services. Flights will be impacted and the people will be forced to stay in place. 3. Climate change claims its first island nation in the post-pandemic era Last but not least, the forum believes an island nation will soon be lost to climate change. “The COP28 plan to phase out fossil fuels may take decades and it’s unclear if world leaders will follow through,” the cabal notes. They are willing to orchestrate an event that will lead to mass death and destruction. A clear, identifiable tragedy that can be blamed on the changing climate, forcing people to believe that the hysteria surrounding climate change is justifiable. What world leader can question climate change if or when an island nation is lost?

Klaus Schwab’s organization is promising civil unrest, economic collapse, World War III, and the evaporation of a nation.

They will use all of the aforementioned fear tactics to drain the people of their power.

The globalists are willing to batter the masses with a series of attacks that will act as a staunch warning that there is nowhere to run.

The government will come in to save the day from the crises they create.

Which government?

A global government that is capable of assembling to control the entire human population.