Professor Sachs: "Ukraine Needs To Stop Bombing Nuclear Power Plant And Blaming It On Russia"

Professor Jeffrey Sachs stated Sunday that the U.S. should be demanding that Ukraine stops shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and blaming it on Russia, otherwise the world will face a nuclear armageddon on two fronts.

Sachs, a prominent public policy analyst, made the comments on a recent podcast, noting “Our media says they don’t know who is shelling the plant. And they can’t put one and one together to say that if Russia is in control of the plant, maybe they’re not shelling their own plant. Maybe it’s Ukraine who is shelling the plant.”

The power plant in southeastern Ukraine has been under the control of the Russian military since early March, however, it has continued to be operated by Ukrainian staff.

The plant has come under sustained shelling in recent days, with the Ukrainian government blaming Russia.

“It is almost surely Ukraine shelling the power plant and we can’t bring ourselves to express a simple truth and that hurts because they continue to shell the power plant with impunity,” Sachs further declared. “We don’t know ever with our government what is really going on because they don’t tell the truth,” he further warned, adding “That just goes with the business of government, the way that it is viewed in Washington.”

Sachs urged that “This country is a war machine,” adding “Eisenhower told us about it with the military-industrial complex speech.”

“The main job of the president of the United States is to stop the war machine from making wars. And we are now in an escalation, heading towards Armageddon, according to the president,” Sachs further stated, referring to Joe Biden’s much criticised comments last week. “That’s not a spectator sport, that’s his job to keep us away from Armageddon,” Sachs asserted.

Sachs made headlines earlier this month when he said that in his opinion the U.S. was behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines:

Shocking moment of truth on Bloomberg when Professor Jeffrey Sachs says he believes the US was behind the Nord Stream pipelines destruction. The reporters start to lose it, of course. pic.twitter.com/CteWb7utcv — sarah (@sahouraxo) October 3, 2022

