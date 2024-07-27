Pulling A Biden: South Korea Introduced As North Korea During Paris Olympics

Only a couple of days in and the 2024 Paris Olympics have already been subject of plenty of scandal and controversy - from the bizarre drag queen performance at the opening ceremony to lack of adequate food with enough protein being served to athletes at the Olympic village.

But there has been one flub that perfectly parallels President Biden earlier this month calling Ukraine's Zelensky 'President Putin' while introducing him on a NATO stage. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has issued a formal apology after its announcer mistakenly introduced the South Korean team as North Korean during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. Watch the mistaken announcement below:

🇰🇷🇰🇵At the #Paris Olympics, during the passage of a boat on the Seine, the South #Korean team was mistakenly announced as representing North #Korea. South Korean officials have expressed a desire to meet with the #President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas… pic.twitter.com/VTKq8RbUSL — Caliber English (@CaliberEnglish) July 27, 2024

In both English and French, the team was introduced as the "Democratic People’s Republic of Korea" - which is the official name for North Korea. It came as the team was in a boat sailing down the River Seine along with other delegations being introduced.

The announcer had elsewhere actually gotten the North Korean team's name correct, using the exact same introduction for them.

"We deeply apologize for the mistake that occurred when introducing the South Korean team during the broadcast of the opening ceremony," the IOC said in the aftermath.

South Korea was so outraged that IOC President Thomas Bach quickly spoke with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Saturday to convey an apology and express regret in person.

President Yoon noted that the people of South Korea, which had previously hosted Olympic games, were "surprised and baffled" and that the mistake must not be repeated.

Olympic organisers apologise after the South Korean team was introduced as the 'Democratic People's Republic of Korea' - the official name of North Korea. https://t.co/4nC567On68 pic.twitter.com/d4RMIzVeHZ — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 27, 2024

South Korea’s vice minister for sports and culture has reportedly also requested a meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach to address the matter.

The whole embarrassing incident might be looked back upon as the Paris Olympics' "Biden moment"...