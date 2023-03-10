Putin Congratulates Xi On Securing Unprecedented 3rd Term, Hails 'Strategic Cooperation'

In what was widely seen as a purely ceremonial vote, Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term as China's president on Friday by approval of the country's rubber-stamp legislature in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on Friday. It was unanimous, at 2,952 votes, and this was followed by a standing ovation.

This makes the 69-year old the longest-serving head of state that Communist China has ever seen going back to 1949, and comes after he already broke precedent in gaining a third term as head of the Chinese Communist party last fall. He's also head of the nation's armed forces, and thus has unrivaled authority even compared to predecessors of past decades.

A toast after inking a major Sino-Russian Gas Deal in 2014. File image: Zuma Press

CNBC previews that a new premier will be chosen by delegates on Saturday. And "Xi is scheduled to speak at the parliamentary meeting’s closing ceremony on Monday. The new premier is set to speak with the press later that day." It's expected to be one of Xi's most loyal protégés, Li Qiang.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was among the first world leaders to congratulate Xi on his third term, and hailed the two countries' strategic partnership.

"Dear friend, please accept sincere congratulations on the occasion of your reelection," Putin said in a statement published by the Kremlin. "Russia highly values your personal contribution toward the strengthening of ties … and strategic cooperation between our nations," he added.

"I am certain that working together, we will ensure the development of fruitful Russian-Chinese cooperation in all sorts of different areas," the letter continues. "We will continue to coordinate joint work on the most important regional and international issues."

This comes at a moment the US intelligence community is warning of "complex" threats from both China and Russia - as their coordination grows while finding a common enemy in Washington, as well as outlier states like North Korea.

The standing ovation after Xi secured his third 5-year term as president of China...

🇨🇳🗳️✅Xi Jinping was unanimously elected President of the People's Republic of China and head of the Central Military Commission. pic.twitter.com/7FdtjPgdjo — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZgeopolitics) March 10, 2023

The US administration has also repeatedly warned Beijing against arming Russia for use in the war in Ukraine. Biden officials have not said they believe this has been done yet, but have cited intelligence which shows Beijing is mulling it. Xi is also planning an upcoming trip to Russia to meet with Putin, which the West will greet as a huge provocation.