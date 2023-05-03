Putin Targeted In "Terrorist" Assassination Attempt By Drones: Kremlin

Update(0845ET) : Below is the clearest video to have surfaced thus far which appears to show what the Kremlin is calling an assassination attempt targeting President Putin:

#BREAKING: Russia says Ukraine tried to attack the Kremlin with drones in a move to target President Vladimir Putin, alleges terrorist act underscoring its right to respond. pic.twitter.com/lEgwxVUieT — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 3, 2023

The video is remarkably close and shows the inbound flight path of the drone as it flew over the Kremlin perimeter. A small explosion briefly sets fire to the rooftop of the struck main building, which houses presidential offices, and may have resulted in minor damage.

Will this incident provide Moscow with a justification for the possible coming "shock and awe" campaign against Ukraine in response?

Ukraine is quickly trying to distance itself from the drone attack, which some online pundits have already begun to claim and speculate could have been a 'false flag'...

UKRAINE HAS NO LINKS TO DRONE ATTACKS ON KREMLIN: PODOLYAK

UKRAINE: NOT USING RESOURCES TO ATTACK FOREIGN TERRITORIES

UKRAINE: DON'T HAVE INFORMATION ON KREMLIN DRONE ATTACK

"Ukraine presidential office denies drone strike on Kremlin, says such an attack would achieve nothing and not change anything on the battlefield," VOA correspondent Steve Herman has noted of the statements from Zelensky's office.

* * *

The Kremlin says two drones were sent by Ukraine in an overnight attack on Moscow and on government buildings which it sees as an attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

A Kremlin press statement called it a "planned terrorist attack" against Putin directly, and says Russia has a right to respond "where and when it deems necessary".

The president was not injured in the attempted attack and is said to be safe and carrying on his regular work schedule after the drones were "downed" - according to the Kremlin statement, as cited in RIA.

Further the statement emphasized there was no material damage to the president's offices from falling debris after Russian defenses disabled the inbound UAVs.

"The aircraft were downed using electronic warfare measures and caused no casualties or damage, it said in a statement," Russian state media RT reports. "Moscow considers the incident an act of terrorism," and details further:

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night, and both unmanned aircraft fell on the grounds of the Kremlin in Moscow, according to the president’s office. His schedule was not affected.

The statement from the Russian presidency's office emphasized: "We consider this a preplanned terrorist action and an attempt against the Russian president." It happened "ahead of Victory Day and the parade on May 9, when foreign guests plan to be present." The statement detailed, "Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services using radar warfare systems, the devices were disabled."

Initial videos from the attack are being widely circulated, strongly suggesting the accuracy of the Kremlin statements of a nighttime attack on central government buildings in Moscow; however, they do appear to show a direct strike of at least one of the drones on a building:

NEW: Kremlin says “Ukrainian” drones attacked Putin’s residence in Moscow last night, but he is safe pic.twitter.com/nQFDNDhpvw — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) May 3, 2023

Fire can be seen atop the roof of one of the iconic buildings of the Moscow Kremlin complex...

Another video purportedly showing the aftermath of the drone attack against the Kremlin pic.twitter.com/GgkwaFl4Em — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) May 3, 2023

The Russian presidential spokesman followed-up with this message after the initial Kremlin press release:

"As a result of this terrorist act, the President of the Russian Federation was not injured. His work schedule has not changed, it continues as usual," the message said. Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov explained that the head of state was not in the Kremlin during what he described as a Ukrainian UAV attack on Tuesday night. He noted that President Putin is currently working from his residence near Moscow.

All of this makes a downed Ukrainian drone incident outside Moscow from last week much more interesting in hindsight, which we covered here: Kremlin Rejects German Media's 'Putin Drone Assassination' Report. It will also be interesting to see whether Russia points the finger at the United States and West for its longtime intelligence support to Kiev, as we reviewed in December based on this statement: We Are Not "Enabling" Or "Encouraging" Ukraine To Strike Within Russia: White House.

developing...