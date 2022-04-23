Putin To Test Nuclear Missile Capable Of Striking US By Autumn

The Kremlin said Saturday that it plans to test a new-generation nuclear ICBM capable of striking the US by the fall.

According to Reuters, the ambitious target was announced by Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Roscosmos space agency, on Saturday just days after the first test launch was carried out on Wednesday. Western military experts said more tests would be needed before the missile could be deployed.

The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads (or decoys) and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the US or Europe.

This week's test came after years of delays due to funding and technical issues. The missile test marked a show of strength by Russia at a time when the war in Ukraine has sent tensions with the US and its allies soaring to the highest levels since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.

During an interview with Russian state TV, Rogozin said that the missiles would be deployed with a unit in the Krasnoyarsk region of Siberia, about 3,000 km (1,860 miles) east of Moscow.

He added that they would be stored at the same sites, and in the same silos, as the Soviet-era Voyevoda missiles they will be replacing, something that would save "colossal resources and time".

Rogozin added that the launch of the new Russian "super-weapon" would be an historic event that would guarantee the security of Russia's 'children and grandchildren' for the next 30-40 years.