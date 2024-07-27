print-icon
Quake Detected Near North Korea's Nuke Test Site

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Jul 27, 2024 - 06:35 PM

Some X users are speculating that an earthquake detected near the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site in North Korea might have been an underground nuclear test. However, there are no confirmations from North Korea, neighboring countries, the US, or allies of Washington to confirm or deny this report. 

The Korea Meteorological Administration, South Korea's meteorological service, posted on X early Saturday morning that an earthquake was detected in North Korea (translated by Google):

"[Earthquake Information] 07-27 12:50 Area 42km north-northwest of Gilju, Hamgyeongbuk-do, North Korea Magnitude 2.9 Instrument seismic intensity: Maximum seismic intensity Ⅰ."

After the KMA Earthquake's post, X user OSINTdefender said, "A 2.9 Magnitude Earthquake was registered in North Korea a few minutes ago, almost right next to the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site."

OSINTdefender wrote in several posts:  

"North Korea always seems to do their Nuclear Tests during Major International Events, so it would make sense if this is a Test that they decided to do it during the Olympics."

"Though if this was a Nuclear Test it wasn't a big one, for comparison their last Nuclear Test in 2017 caused a 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake, with it believed to have been upwards of a 250 Kiloton Bomb."

"This Area of North Korea is also prone to Natural Earthquakes as well, with a 2.4 Magnitude Earthquake near the Punggye-ri Site in January believed to have been Natural."

Seoul-based freelance journalist Raphael Rashid said, "2.9 earthquake detected moments ago in North Korea 41.30 N 129.13 E which corresponds almost exactly to the Punggye-ri nuclear test site." 

Given the coordinates (41.30 N 129.13 E) from Rashid, the location of the quake compared with the nuclear test facility is about a 31-minute car drive. Also, this nuclear test site is North Korea's only one and was the location of the 2006, 2009, 2013, January 2016, September 2016, and September 2017 nuclear tests. 

Here's what some X users are saying about the report:

*Developing... 

