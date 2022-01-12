Quebec Government Becomes World's 1st To Impose Steep "Health Tax" For Unvaxxed Citizens

It seems that throughout the pandemic the English-speaking countries of Canada, Australia, and New Zealand have been in competition to see which respective government can impose the most restrictive, liberty-suffocating Covid measures on its population - all ironically in the name of "health" and "public safety". Anyone with friends or family in major cities of Canada, for example, might be used to picking up the phone and hearing stories of Canadians having to sneak out of their homes in the dead of night just to visit in-laws or grandparents under cover of darkness, on fear of getting ticketed by authorities for a lockdown violation. And recall, as another example among a seeming myriad of absurdities, that New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern less than two months ago actually addressed whether citizens were allowed to use the restroom in the homes of friends or neighbors.

As we've said over and over, just when you think Covid-lunacy has reached its peak... enter a new insane policy cooked up by a neurotic and despotic government somewhere, typically in the West. And of course the latest is out of Canada: "The Canadian province of Quebec will charge a health tax to residents who are not vaccinated against Covid-19," BBC reports.

Image: Canadian Armed Forces, Twitter

Ostensibly this is health authorities' "response" to the soaring case numbers, which of course begs the question: why is highly-vaxxed Canada seeing record Covid-related deaths and a bump in confirmed infections in the first place? Apparently the answer is that when the vaccine is in doubt, double-down: More vaccines, more regulations, take away more freedoms.

The Brave New World/1984/Animal Farm/Hunger Games [insert any dystopian book title here] "health tax" will be the first of its kind in the nation, or we might add anywhere in the world - given authorities vow the monetary penalty will be steep and "significant" - and of course Quebec officials are positively boasting about this fact: "On Tuesday, the premier announced that it would be the first in the nation to financially penalize the unvaccinated." They are calling it a "health contribution" tax.

But the BBC follows by stating another fact: "Only about 12.8% of Quebec residents are not vaccinated, but they make up nearly a third of all hospital cases," and more: "According to federal data, just over 85% of Quebec residents had received at least one vaccine dose by 1 January."

Put another way, about two-thirds of all hospital cases in Quebec are individuals who have been vaccinated. Ah yes, time to target the unvaxxed...

Here is Premier Legault in English on the upcoming "health contribution" that any adult Quebecer who is not vaccinated will have to pay.



Legault says the amount will be significant and details will be announced in the coming weeks #cdnpoli https://t.co/MztMudjpza pic.twitter.com/NlC5SNGvJu — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) January 11, 2022

Speaking of popular fiction and dystopian terminology, Legault's announcement sounded like he's looking for tributes à la Hunger Games...per the BBC:

Premier Francois Legault said during a news conference that people who have not received their first dose of vaccine will have to pay a "contribution". The fee has not yet been decided, but will be "significant", he said. "I think right now it's a question of fairness for the 90% of the population who made some sacrifices," Mr Legault said. "I think we owe them this kind of measure."

...a "contribution" for the sake of those who made "sacrifices".

This as Montreal hospitals at the start of the week were said to be nearing capacity, and as stringent measures have already been imposed, such as a new curfew (for the second time since the start of the pandemic), which runs from 10pm to 5am each day, encompassing all activities with the exception of "essential workers".

Prior to the announcement of new "health tax" - which is likely be paid possibly weekly or monthly, though the precise details were not immediately stipulated, in the 24 hours prior there were a recorded 62 deaths attributed to Covid-19.

But again, raising the question of the real efficacy of the vaccines, BBC underscores that "The daily figure represents a similar rate to January 2021, before widespread vaccinations had begun in the province."