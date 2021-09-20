Quinn: It's A 'Fourth Turning', What Did You Expect?

Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform blog,

“Reflect on what happens when a terrible winter blizzard strikes. You hear the weather warning but probably fail to act on it. The sky darkens. Then the storm hits with full fury, and the air is a howling whiteness. One by one, your links to the machine age break down. Electricity flickers out, cutting off the TV. Batteries fade, cutting off the radio. Phones go dead. Roads become impossible, and cars get stuck. Food supplies dwindle. Day to day vestiges of modern civilization – bank machines, mutual funds, mass retailers, computers, satellites, airplanes, governments – all recede into irrelevance. Picture yourself and your loved ones in the midst of a howling blizzard that lasts several years. Think about what you would need, who could help you, and why your fate might matter to anybody other than yourself. That is how to plan for a saecular winter. Don’t think you can escape the Fourth Turning. History warns that a Crisis will reshape the basic social and economic environment that you now take for granted.” – The Fourth Turning – Strauss & Howe

“In retrospect, the spark might seem as ominous as a financial crash, as ordinary as a national election, or as trivial as a Tea Party. The catalyst will unfold according to a basic Crisis dynamic that underlies all of these scenarios: An initial spark will trigger a chain reaction of unyielding responses and further emergencies. The core elements of these scenarios (debt, civic decay, global disorder) will matter more than the details, which the catalyst will juxtapose and connect in some unknowable way. If foreign societies are also entering a Fourth Turning, this could accelerate the chain reaction. At home and abroad, these events will reflect the tearing of the civic fabric at points of extreme vulnerability – problem areas where America will have neglected, denied, or delayed needed action.” – The Fourth Turning – Strauss & Howe

I’ve been pondering this Fourth Turning in articles since its spectacular onset in September 2008, with the Wall Street/Federal Reserve initiated global financial implosion. The description above is apt, as this ongoing two-decade long storm gains intensity and our freedoms, liberties and rights are slowly extinguished as the electricity flickers and our modern civilization reverts to a more brutish state of antipathy among competing tribes, based on race, gender, class, party, geographic location, and now medical status.

We are in the midst of a saecular winter that is guaranteed to become more violent and bitter, as the malevolent forces propelling this Crisis have decided to ramp up fear propaganda to implement their global reset, using authoritarian methods to compel the masses to comply. I’ve intellectually understood we would be faced with trials and tribulations that would threaten the continuation of our way of life and survival as a unified nation. The reality is proving to be far worse. The core elements of debt, civic decay, and global disorder are most certainly propelling this Crisis towards its bloody climax. I knew there was no way to sidestep or escape this Fourth Turning.

But I didn’t expect a Deep State coup against a sitting president; a stolen presidential election through the collusion of the surveillance state, Big Tech, Big Media and billionaire oligarchs; a weaponized flu used as cover for an imploding financial system; an authoritarian global lockdown which has destroyed small businesses and impoverished the working class, while enriching mega-corporations and the elite ruling class; and now a Big Pharma experimental gene therapy disguised as a vaccine used to divide America into hostile tribes spewing hate online, with a strong possibility of violence because Biden and his handlers are attempting to provoke those refusing his vaccine mandate into committing acts of aggression.

Those trapped in their self-induced stupor of normalcy bias, with an ample helping of cognitive dissonance, do not or will not see the coming storm as it wipes out all vestiges of their modern techno-consumption society. Supply chains are imploding as we speak., creating shortages, soaring prices, and possibly empty food shelves in the near future.

I find it both fascinating and disturbing to observe the level of madness engulfing our world, as the sociopath class of mind manipulators and propaganda specialists use their well-honed psychological techniques to scare the masses into subservience and implement their diabolical Great Reset plan where we own nothing, they own everything, and our future is a boot stamping on our faces forever. They are using our willful ignorance, technological bread and circuses, inability to understand risk, and susceptibility to fear exploitation, to increase their power and control over governmental, financial, and societal levers.

They want us under-educated and over-medicated. That is how they broaden their wealth, power and control. None of what has happened since the Fall of 2019 has occurred by accident or due to bad luck. It has been scripted, according to the plan agreed upon by the global elites (Gates, Soros, Schwab, Bloomberg, Zuckerberg) and implemented by corrupt politicians (Biden, Cuomo, Newsom, Whitmer), captured bankers (Powell, Dimon), corporate shysters (Bezos, Musk), and of course the compliant fake news propaganda media (CNN, MSNBC, NYT, Washington Post).

When overnight repo rates began hitting 10% in September of 2019, Jerome Powell was ordered to start cutting rates and restart QE. The global elite were in danger of seeing a reduction in their ungodly level of wealth. In an amazing coincidence, Event 201 took place in October 2019, simulating a global pandemic, and run by Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum (Schwab), Johns Hopkins, and members of the MSM.

It just so happened a bio-weapon lab in Wuhan, working on gain of function viruses, funded by Anthony Fauci, accidentally or purposely released a highly transmissible but relatively non-lethal (to anyone under 80 or not weighing 275 pounds) virus in November 2019. It appears the Chinese covered this up for at least two months, while allowing it to spread across the globe. The WHO, WEF, Fauci and the Trump hating media covered up the facts about China’s creation of this pandemic of fear.

An over-hyped pandemic with a scary name and an unlimited marketing campaign was just what the doctor ordered to set the Build Back Better Great Reset plan in motion. It gave Powell and the Fed cover to unleash trillions in electronic money printing to sustain and enrich their Wall Street owners, billionaire oligarchs, and politicians spending trillions to prop up an economy they purposely shut down. It gave Democrat governors and mayors the cover to implement their “steal the election” plan through massive mail-in ballot fraud, because it was too dangerous to stand in line to vote, but not too dangerous to stand in line 50 deep at Costco, Wal-Mart, or Target.

The mandatory lockdowns and mask mandates were tests to see how far they could push the masses before they pushed back. The oligarchs were delighted to observe millions of losers who had no meaning in their worthless earthly existence thus far, believe they were now brave noble heroes by cowering in their basements, ordering takeout from Taco Bell, watching Netflix, and putting on a face diaper in public, even though Fauci and every scientific study ever done proved masks are worthless against viruses.

The campaign of fear, aided and abetted by Hollywood, the corporate media propaganda networks, the Big Tech social media censorship police, teachers’ unions, and tyrannical left-wing governors, worked to perfection as decades of government school socialization and indoctrination has created a nation of terrified sheep easily ruled by loathsome Machiavellian wolves.

The arrogance and hubris of the malevolent globalist oligarchy has attained epic heights, as they successfully stole a presidential election and completed their four-year coup against Trump. They have flogged the January 6 unarmed selfie insurrection to death with their media lapdogs to keep the Trump forces on the defensive. They have installed a dementia ridden empty vessel Trojan horse as president, with a vacuous hateful kackling hyena as vice president, as a means to implement their master plan of destroying what remains of a once great nation.

I wrote an article two weeks after Biden’s installation called Illegitimate President, laying out the case this was a coup by the Deep State and billionaire oligarchs, and still stand by ever word I wrote, as my worst fears have been exceeded during Biden’s first eight months in office. This Chinese controlled, child fondling, teleprompter reading, senile, divider in chief is not my president. I will never recognize him as my president.

We are in the midst of a civil war, with only the bad guy’s waging battle against the Constitution, our freedoms, our liberties, and the societal norms which have formed the foundation of our country since 1776. Thus far, there has been little to no push back from the good guys. The outcome of this Fourth Turning hinges upon the willingness of a minority of like-minded, critical thinking, dissenting Americans to stand-up and stop these evil men from turning our country into tyrannical techno-gulag of oppression.

The specific events that drive a Fourth Turning are never the same, as technology advances, empires rise and fall, and global interconnectedness increases. What doesn’t change is human nature, with all its downsides of greed, envy, hubris, murder, and hate. Throughout history sociopaths have risen to power, showing no empathy for their fellow man, seeking power and control over their people, attempting to conquer and destroy other countries, and prone to commit atrocities on a grand scale against their own citizens. This Fourth Turning is no different.

It rhymes with aspects of our previous three Fourth Turnings, but has its own distinctive facets, not experienced before. The American Revolution Fourth Turning featured a tyrannical despot as the provocateur. The Civil War Fourth Turning saw a divided nation, with half the population going to war against the other half. The Great Depression/World War II Fourth Turning contained a global financial crisis, creation of the welfare state, authoritarian edicts from a dictator-like president and the bloodiest conflict in human history.

Characteristics of all these Crisis periods can be seen during this Fourth Turning, as a global financial crisis triggered its onset, government bailouts and a vast expansion of the welfare state has taken place, and the president and politicians across the land have trashed the Constitution and assumed dictatorial powers over their subjects. Does a bloodier war await? Or will it be a technological war that destroys our modern world?

The twist in this Fourth Turning has been the emergence of the Deep State, in collusion with Big Tech, Big Pharma, Big Media, Wall Street, and the globalist billionaire cabal to strip the people of their rights while convincing a huge swath of willfully ignorant frightened sheep they are doing it for their own good. This is how evil wins. This is how a society devolves into tyranny and dictatorship. The immense level of unpayable debt underlies everything happening. The actions taken by central bankers at the behest of their Wall Street owners and captured politicians are an act of desperation to keep this debt pyramid scheme from imminent collapse, but virtually assures a far worse outcome of hyperinflation and depression.

The decades of civic decay, initiated and encouraged by those pulling the levers behind the scenes, have hollowed out our society and created animosities which are now irreconcilable and fatal. It’s only a matter of time until the shooting begins. The global disorder seems contrived and planned as part of the globalist Great Reset scheme to create a new world order, where the plebs will own nothing, and the elites will run the show and reap the riches.

In March 2020, at the outset of this plandemic, I was already skeptical, suspicious, and convinced the globalist oligarchy were using this virus as a means to implement their diabolical plan to reset the world in the method of their choosing. In my article at the end of March – P for Pandemic – I predicted a vaccine would be miraculously discovered and everyone would be forced to take it or be arrested. Little did I know Gates and Fauci already had a “vaccine” waiting in the wings, in collusion with their Big Pharma co-conspirators. It seems the plot from V for Vendetta has been playing out just as V stated during his speech to London.

“Because while the truncheon may be used in lieu of conversation, words will always retain their power. Words offer the means to meaning, and for those who will listen, the enunciation of truth. And the truth is, there is something terribly wrong with this country, isn’t there? Cruelty and injustice, intolerance, and oppression. And where once you had the freedom to object, to think and speak as you saw fit, you now have censors and systems of surveillance coercing your conformity and soliciting your submission. How did this happen? Who’s to blame? Well, certainly, there are those who are more responsible than others, and they will be held accountable. But again, truth be told, if you’re looking for the guilty, you need only look into a mirror. I know why you did it. I know you were afraid. Who wouldn’t be? War, terror, disease. They were a myriad of problems which conspired to corrupt your reason and rob you of your common sense. Fear got the best of you, and in your panic, you turned to the now high chancellor, Adam Sutler. He promised you order, he promised you peace, and all he demanded in return was your silent, obedient consent.” – V speech to London

Everything in this speech applies to our current state of affairs. Just replace the name Adam Sutler with any combination of Biden, Fauci, Gates or Schwab. But there is no super-hero in the wings ready to inspire the nation towards revolution against the dark forces who have taken the reins over our society. We have now entered one of the most dangerous periods in the country’s history. We have been continuously lied to by so called “experts”. Are they just incompetent or do they have another agenda? The rollout of the experimental gene altering therapies by Big Pharma was touted by Fauci, Biden, Walensky and their media mouthpieces as a miracle cure for Covid which would eradicate this virus and save the world.

This was before the Orwellian doublespeak campaign of revisionist history was implemented with haste, due to the vaccine narrative collapsing under the weight of facts, data, doctors and journalists brave enough to speak out and warn the public. Most have been disappeared from social media by the Silicon Valley thought police. Prior to this scamdemic, the definition of a vaccine was well defined and unquestioned by the scientific community. A vaccine was designed to prevent a disease from occurring. The polio vaccine and smallpox vaccine didn’t lessen the symptoms of those diseases. They protected you from ever getting them.

At minimum a vaccine provides immunity against the disease. As these mRNA “vaccines” have been jabbed into over 1 billion people on the planet, it seems they don’t make you immune from the virus, don’t protect you from getting the virus, don’t keep you from spreading the virus, and don’t even protect you from being hospitalized or dying from the virus. Even their latest re-definition of vaccine, changed by those controlling the narrative doesn’t apply.

The fact these “vaccines” are a complete and utter failure, as new “cases” using the purposely faulty and FDA recalled PCR test surged to 170,000 per day in early September with 180 million Americans fully vaccinated versus 45,000 per day last September with ZERO Americans vaccinated, is not allowed to be spoken. Deaths “with Covid” are averaging 2,000 per day now versus 800 per day last September with no one vaccinated. How can this data not be interpreted as a complete failure of the vaccines? The data has proven, any effectiveness wanes after a few months. Boosters for eternity would certainly benefit Pfizer’s bottom line and keep Fauci on the left-wing Sunday propaganda outlets.

But Twitter always has a blurb in the upper right corner under “What’s Happening” saying Covid Vaccines are Safe & Effective. I’ve also seen 5,000 TV commercials where famous athletes, pop singers, and Hollywood stars tell me the same thing. They wouldn’t lie, right? Twitter also has Experts Say Masks are Safe & Effective in Preventing Spread of Covid-19 at the top right every day. Lastly, Twitter and the MSM consistently post articles and commentary saying Ivermectin is Not Approved by the FDA for Treating Covid-19 and is only for cows and horses.

We wouldn’t want to eat into the billions of Big Pharma profits by actually promoting a safe, effective, and cheap drug which has virtually eradicated Covid in India. It’s funny, but if you Google Israel covid cases versus India covid cases, you cannot find this graph. I guess proof the most vaxxed country in the world is experiencing the largest surge in cases in the world versus one of the least vaxxed countries in the world, who distributed mass quantities of ivermectin to its people, is experiencing no surge might be an inconvenient truth to the Covid vaccine narrative police.

They do make it easy to distinguish their lies, misinformation, and propaganda from the truth. It is a scientific fact masks don’t work. A vaccine that doesn’t keep you from getting the virus is not effective. A vaccine that has caused at least 650,000 adverse reactions, 86,000 serious injuries and 14,000 deaths, according to the VAERS database, doesn’t sound “safe” to me. But what do I know? I’m one of those unvaxxed domestic terrorists Biden thinks should wear a yellow star and have my livelihood destroyed as punishment for my non-compliance with his demands.

The potential long-term consequences of these gene therapies are completely unknown, but many renowned doctors (censored by Twitter & Facebook) worry ADE (antibody dependent enhancement) will wreak havoc in the not-too-distant future. Real fact checkers, not the current batch of Orwellian thought police, would conclude these vaccines are anything but safe and effective.

If these vaccines are clearly not doing what they were advertised to do, and natural immunity is proving to be 20x as effective in fending off the Delta variant, why is Biden and Fauci doubling down with vaccine mandates, vaccine passports, forcing vaccinations on people who already have natural immunity, and shaming those who choose not to be lab rats in this Big Pharma experiment, where they have ZERO liability for injuries or deaths caused by their concoctions? One of the inventors of the mRNA therapies, who has been a thorn in the side of Fauci and his fellow Big Pharma whores, has similar questions and doubts about the true purpose and agenda behind these mandatory jabs.

It should be clear to any open-minded critical thinking individual this has never been about your health, but about their insatiable appetite for power and control over how our society functions, who benefits, and who reaps the financial rewards. Always follow the money. Big Pharma generates a huge portion of advertising revenues for Big Media and the Medical Industrial complex of hospitals, doctors, and researchers. We are fighting a corporate fascist Deep State behemoth, aided, and abetted by Zuckerberg, Dorsey, Gates, Soros, and numerous other sociopaths in government, media, and the corporate world.

Their chosen medium to compel obedience is fear. It has proven to be tremendously effective in herding the sheep towards the slaughterhouse. Imagine convincing tens of millions to quiver in fear, locked in their homes, wearing face diapers for months on end, and volunteering to be the research in a Big Pharma money making scheme over a virus with a 99.7% survival rate, that only kills the very old, very sick and very obese.

A virus so scary most people don’t know they have it until they get a positive test result from a purposely flawed test. Now the fear has turned to loathing, as those who believed their patron saint of covid – Anthony Fauci – are embarrassed by the fact they were convinced to get jabbed under false pretenses and now look like fools for believing they would be protected from the dreaded Rona. A basic risk/benefit analysis tells the true story.

Bertrand Russell captures the reaction of the vaxxed perfectly.

“Collective fear stimulates herd instinct and tends to produce ferocity toward those who are not regarded as members of the herd.” ― Bertrand Russell

The herd was corralled by fear into believing the vaccines would protect them. At first, they virtue signaled their intellectual superiority and contributions to mankind by getting the jab. Only foolish stupid Trumpers would resist this miracle drug, even though it was Trump that allowed Big Pharma to skip about three years of trials to rush the vaccines to market. The covid vaxx cultists thought they could shame the immune system reliant into following them down the path of forlorn hope.

Now that the vaccines have proven to be useless, dangerous, and possibly a way to cull the herd over time, the herd has turned their anger on the unvaxxed with a ferocity usually reserved for a DeSantis or Trump press conference. The vaxxed are angry because the unvaxxed are putting them at risk because their vaxx doesn’t work. Got it? And this anger is being stoked by Biden and his minions, as they attempt to create chaos, havoc, and violent upheaval in this country.

The initial reaction to that last statement would be doubt and resistance to the thought of a sitting president and his handlers purposely trying to destroy the underpinnings of our nation. But, as proof human nature does not change, the inimitably observant, skeptical, and cynical about government writer, H.L. Mencken, couldn’t have described the forces at play any better than he did 95 years ago.

“Yet behind the majority, often defectively concealed, there is always a sinister minority, eager only for its own advantage and willing to adopt any device, however outrageous, to get what it wants. We have a puppet in the White House, pulled by wires, but with dangerous weapons in its hands. Law Enforcement becomes a new state religion. A law is something that A wants and can hornswoggle B, C, D, E and F into giving him – by bribery, by lying, by bluff and bluster, by making faces. G and H are therefore bound to yield it respect – nay, to worship it. It is something sacred. To question it is to sin against the Holy Ghost.” – H.L. Mencken, 1926

There has always been a sinister minority operating in the shadows pulling the wires of whoever is in the White House. If they do not comply with the orders of those pulling those wires, they receive the JFK treatment. Trump’s non-compliance resulted in the Deep State coup which removed him from office. With an avalanche of extra-judicial executive orders, mandates, and un-Constitutional actions, Biden is doing the bidding of those who installed him to take down America.

Those controlling Biden believe they are intellectually superior and must use psychological manipulation and Bernaysian propaganda techniques to achieve their goal of one world government in which they rule over us with an iron fist and technological surveillance.

These sociopaths believe their evil means justify ends which benefit themselves. Freedom, liberty, free speech, choice about medical treatments, and the rights granted under the Constitution are antiquated notions in the minds of these maniacal tyrants. This Fourth Turning hinges on the coming conflict between this sinister minority and a thus far silent, but heavily armed majority.

This is a revolution initiated by those at the top of the pecking order in a bold attempt to increase and consolidate their power, control, and wealth. This revolution will not bring prosperity to the people but is designed to benefit a brazen few who care not for the average American. This oligarch revolution heralds immense death and destruction, either through medicinal methods or violence in the streets. Widespread impoverishment of the masses is a certainty once the underpinnings of this financial system give way. If they succeed, the degeneration of our society into a dystopian nightmare is a distinct possibility.

But here is where hope enters the picture. There are far more of us than them. They attempt to give the appearance of superiority and strength, but their hold over the levers of power is tenuous. Once a few brave dissenters begin to stand up and resist, the masses will hesitantly begin to follow. We are approaching a crucial point where we either bow down to the sinister minority or make our last stand.

I have been trying to figure out the path of this Fourth Turning for the past thirteen years. What I do know is it keeps getting worse as time passes, with 2020 initiating the next leg down and 2021 devolving into a battle between the forces of oligarch evil and the majority of good people just trying to live their lives. I don’t know what happens next, but I do know the next few years will herald much pain, acrimony, bloodshed, and sacrifice on the part of many good people, if we are to retain any semblance of the nation we once celebrated.

“The risk of catastrophe will be very high. The nation could erupt into insurrection or civil violence, crack up geographically, or succumb to authoritarian rule. If there is a war, it is likely to be one of maximum risk and effort – in other words, a total war. Every Fourth Turning has registered an upward ratchet in the technology of destruction, and in mankind’s willingness to use it.” – Strauss & Howe – The Fourth Turning

“History offers no guarantees. Obviously, things could go horribly wrong – the possibilities ranging from a nuclear exchange to incurable plagues, from terrorist anarchy to high-tech dictatorship. We should not assume that Providence will always exempt our nation from the irreversible tragedies that have overtaken so many others: not just temporary hardship, but debasement and total ruin. Losing in the next Fourth Turning could mean something incomparably worse. It could mean a lasting defeat from which our national innocence – perhaps even our nation – might never recover.” – Strauss & Howe – The Fourth Turning

Our goal should be to act in a way that would make the Founding Fathers, who initiated our first Fourth Turning, proud of our deeds and actions. The enemy currently holds the high ground, but we are the many. The storm has arrived, and our very survival hangs in the balance. I hope there are enough of us willing to sacrifice our lives for the restoration of the Republic, given to us by Washington, Adams, Jefferson, Franklin and the rest of the Founders. Good luck and Godspeed.

