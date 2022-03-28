Reports Of Gunshots At Cancun Airport Trigger Stampede 

Update (1455ET): The State Secretary of Public Security head Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez has confirmed: "no signs of detonations or explosions of any kind" at Cancun International Airport.

A shooter reportedly opened fire at Cancun International Airport, causing instant chaos as tourists and spring-breakers ran for their lives.

Local news El Demócrata said the State Secretary of Public Security (SSPS) "received reports of gunshots inside Terminal 3 of the Cancun International Airport." The agency said, "However, there have been no reports of injured people or fired cartridges at the site."

SSPS head Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez said there were reports of gunshots at the airport. He added: "at the moment, there are no injuries, percussion cartridges, or further indications that confirm the fact."

Even though there are no confirmed reports of a shooting, people still panicked, causing a massive stampede.

Here's what happened:

Terminal partially evacuated at #Cancun International Airport in #Mexico after unconfirmed reports of shots fired. 😳pic.twitter.com/N0VjdYeZeT — José Luis Montenegro (@montenegrojluis) March 28, 2022

Reportan una balacera en la terminal 3 del Aeropuerto de Cancún.



Las imágenes de los pasajeros llenos de pánico son desgarradoras.



¿Hasta cuándo?



pic.twitter.com/dE5Bui0aZ9 — Hannia Novell نوفيل (@HanniaNovell) March 28, 2022

Continua la movilización policiaca y de la @GN_MEXICO_ en el Aeropuerto de Cancún, donde se registró un tiroteo. #Video 🎥👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/meO4fy3d9V — JORGE BECERRIL JB/8 (@MrElDiablo8) March 28, 2022

🚨 #ÚltimaHora | Se reporta balacera en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Cancún.

Activan Código Rojo en la Terminal 3, no hay reporte de heridos. pic.twitter.com/f3yvnzXYCg — Revolución 3.0 (@RevolucionNews) March 28, 2022

#AlMomento | ✈️✈️ Turistas viven momentos de pánico en el Aeropuerto Internacional de #Cancún por balacera y supuesta amenaza de bomba 🚨🚔



Tome sus precauciones si está cerca de la zona ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/tGs66kgtm3 — El Sureste ® (@el_sureste) March 28, 2022

Reportan #detonaciones en aeropuerto internacional de #Cancun autoridades de los 3 órdenes ya se encuentran activos y hasta el momento no reportan lesionados. #Inseguridad #detonaciones (foto de archivo no tengo los derechos ) pic.twitter.com/KT1QVftfzp — Felony Crew Media (@FelonyCrew) March 28, 2022

This can't be good for tourism. Mexico is already descending into chaos as drug cartels shoot up popular beach towns.

