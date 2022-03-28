print-icon
Reports Of Gunshots At Cancun Airport Trigger Stampede 

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Mar 28, 2022 - 06:43 PM

Update (1455ET): The State Secretary of Public Security head Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez has confirmed: "no signs of detonations or explosions of any kind" at Cancun International Airport.

However, please scroll down the page to see the chaos as tourists and spring-breakers ran for their lives on active shooter reports. 

* * * 

A shooter reportedly opened fire at Cancun International Airport, causing instant chaos as tourists and spring-breakers ran for their lives.

Local news El Demócrata said the State Secretary of Public Security (SSPS) "received reports of gunshots inside Terminal 3 of the Cancun International Airport." The agency said, "However, there have been no reports of injured people or fired cartridges at the site." 

SSPS head Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez said there were reports of gunshots at the airport. He added: "at the moment, there are no injuries, percussion cartridges, or further indications that confirm the fact." 

Even though there are no confirmed reports of a shooting, people still panicked, causing a massive stampede.

Here's what happened: 

This can't be good for tourism. Mexico is already descending into chaos as drug cartels shoot up popular beach towns

*developing 

