'Retired' US SpecOps Insiders Detail Chaotic Exit From Afghanistan (Updated)

Op-Ed authored by former Trump admin official Emily Miller via Emily Posts,

I’ve been tweeting updates from my sources on the situation. But since many people don’t have Twitter, I’m switching over to have a hard link where people can get real-time update on what is happening on the ground. To get caught up, read from the bottom. I’ll keep posting on this link with updates that will start after the photo below.

Pres. Joe Biden lost the final battle in the Afghanistan war. Americans and Afghan allies were abandoned by the U.S. government in the days before the August 31 departure.

However, brave and patriotic retired military special operators have taken over the mission to leave no man behind. They are giving me information to expose the crisis so that the politicians in DC will stop working against them. Also, rescue operations are being done by international organizations and other former U.S. military.

All these sources are giving me details from Afghanistan so that people there can get direction in this chaos and the American public knows the reality.

SOURCES GUIDE:

MARK — RETIRED SPECIAL OPERATOR IN THE U.S.

JOHN - RETIRED SPECIAL OPS IN KABUL

MATT- RETIRED U.S. ARMY COLONEL ASSISTING SPECIAL OPS, CALLING HIM

JIM- INTERNATIONAL SAFETY AND SECURITY OFFICER FOR ONE OF THE WORLD’S LARGEST RELIEF ORGANIZATIONS

JOE - GOVERNMENT CONTRACTOR “JOE” HELPING RESCUE AFGHAN ALLIES

CHRIS- FORMER EMPLOYER OF THE RET. SPECIAL OPS IN AFGHANISTAN

(Subscribe and help fund Emily's work)

DoD photo of Marines at an Evacuation Control Checkpoint at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. #HKIA

Monday night in DC/Tuesday morning in Afghanistan

I have put together Mark and Jim (NGO) so the special ops can help get out the Americans and green card holders. They are coordinating the rescue efforts.

I also connected Mark with Joe (government contractor) to help coordinate rescue of the green card holders left in Afghanistan.

This war is not over just because Pres. Biden pulled the troops today.

CHRIS

Thank you for your hard work. My other 1/2 made it out early this morning. They had to leave several thousand, including U.S. citizens. The middle East country they are in — that helped all of the private groups — is now being threatened by the State Department. Whoever is still there is being hunted down and executed now. It’s so sad and unnecessary.

Monday evening in DC/ Early Tuesday in Afghanistan

JIM

My bus with the green card holders? They've gone into hiding with friends.

The four women at the gate made their way to a safe house arranged by someone I'm working with on the ground

“This is just 100% lie. Not even disingenuous. Just a lie.” - security officer for major NGO working on rescues at airport https://t.co/4vv8l8KcnJ — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) August 30, 2021

MARK

The 7 buses of American women seen turned away at airport Sunday/Monday — “I was told they are safe.” He said the State Department was involved. I talked to my guys and no one can confirm a fire because they said the last US mil flight just took off. He has no eyes in the airport anymore.

Monday afternoon in DC:

The retired special ops teams in Afghanistan have millions in private funding and “assets.” But the U.S. government will not work with them. I just spoke to my contact Mark on the phone. This is the latest:

MARK

Current situation (4:30pm ET)

“TB are dismantling 5 AWCC cell towers in and around Kabul (confirmed by one of my sources as well)”

“GRU (Russian intelligence) are helping TB identify AMCITS and GC (Green Card) holders.”

On Kabul airport:

“The Kabul airport is closed except flights for American citizens.”

“The best option the government can do would be to deploy a Ranger Battalion to extract these people. The Ranger Regiment trains for this exact type of operation. Rangers could be there in less than 24 hours from go,” “The best option the government can do would be to deploy a Ranger Battalion or some special operations unit to extract these people. Special ops train for this exact type of operation. They could be there in less than 24 hours from go.”

“But we have the assets to do it. If the government would even assist us, we could do the mission. But we are still encountering obstacles.”

“We were getting planes in and getting people out as of 3-4 days ago. Since then we haven’t been able to get anything into Kabul.”

Next options after Kabul airport

“The Taliban has lists of these peoples names. I think the main people they are looking for now are big generals or big Afghan politicians who didn’t get out because they weren’t high enough. My guys are not directly being hunted yet.”

“I have all my guys bedded now because it’s too dangerous.”

Why are retired military in Afghanistan?

I asked why these retired operators were putting their own lives on the line by going back to Afghanistan.

“We love those people. I have built a bond with these people and really want to get them to safety. This is the most important mission that I have ever done in my entire life.”

“This one Afghan guy trusted me with his life. And even now, he’s still saying, ‘We love America, I’ll risk my life for America.’ I have him still doing work for American citizens and Afghan partners— even while he’s trying to survive himself.”

“I have another guy, married to an American citizen, but he’s not a citizen. His English isn’t good so we’re going through his wife. And after talking to his wife for countless hours through text and over calls it breaks our hearts to see them have to go through this catastrophe that could have easily been avoided — and even reversed — if the call had been made even a few days ago.”

I asked him to find out what happened to the report that there were 7 buses of American women. He said he’s going to reach back out to the various sources on the ground who reported it back to him.

JIM

“This was just sent to me - sounds like victory fire come from the airport.” pic.twitter.com/ahuX4HiJWX — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) August 30, 2021

“FYI some of the plane nerds are saying 3 C-17s are inbound. Appears to be the case on flight radar, but they look to be maybe 30 away... no-one knows how long they will be on the ground. My advice remains they should go nowhere near the airport now. It will be festooned with TB once the US leaves.”

Also - for the fucknuckles trolling you with flight radar screenshots. My western guys on the ground are telling me Badri313 are now in full control of the airport. That video seems to support it and a NOTAM for HKIA went out 6 hours ago saying the airport is now uncontrolled and there is no ATC service (NOTAMs are publicly available). If they prefer to trust an app over official notifications and eyewitnesses then that's on them.

JOE

Source at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin on the Afghan refugees today pic.twitter.com/WLr7r0CJ6l — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) August 30, 2021

Click here to read the rest of the report.