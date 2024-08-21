Return To Sender: Panama Starts Flying Migrants Home... At US Taxpayer Expense

The Republic of Panama on Tuesday initiated a new program by which illegal immigrants transiting the country are flown back to their native nations -- with the cost borne by US taxpayers.

The repatriation flight program is one of multiple avenues by which new Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino is following through on his campaign pledge to end his country's role as a major funnel of illegal immigrants bound for the United States. Last year saw a new record, with more than a half-million migrants crossing the infamous Darien Gap jungle wilderness that spans the Panama-Colombia border region.

Under watch of dozens of National Border Service officers, a shackled Colombian migrant boards a plane at Panama City's Tocumen International Airport (Aris Martinez via Reuters)

Tuesday's first repatriation flight was loaded with 29 Colombians, all of whom have criminal records in their home country, with one alleged to be a member of the powerful Clan del Golfo gang, aka the Gaitanistas. Each was caught after they'd made it through the Darien Gap, and were in handcuffs and ankle-irons as they were guided onto an Air Panama plane. Panama's senior migration-management officer, Roger Mojica, told reporters that flights to other destinations are in the works -- including India and Ecuador -- with the next flight happening as soon as Friday.

Critically, the deportation of Venezuelans -- who represent the largest subset of the illegal migrant flow -- could be delayed, thanks to Panama's suspension of diplomacy with Venezuela following July's contested presidential election. Pre-election polls indicated many Venezuelans intended to leave their country if President Nicolas Maduro won. His declared victory is in dispute, and the Biden administration wants him to regime change himself. Supporting Washington's agenda, Panama's Mulino offered Maduro "safe passage" en route to a third country; Maduro warned Mulino not to "mess" with Venezuela.

Migrants slogging their way across the dangerous Darien Gap. The top four countries of origin are Venezuela, then Colombia, Ecuador and Haiti (Getty Images via BBC)

In accordance with a deal announced on the same July day on which Mulino was sworn into office, the United States government will cover Panama's expenses for deporting people who enter Panama illegally, in addition to helping with "equipment, transportation and logistics." The initial commitment has America on the hook for $6 million.

The famed Pan-American Highway has a 66-mile gap that starts just inside Colombia -- forcing migrants to make a treacherous journey on foot through a mountainous, marshy region called the Darien Gap. They not only have to survive dangerous natural conditions, but robberies, kidnappings, rapes and murders perpetrated by criminal gangs lurking in the hot jungle.

Earlier this month, Panamanian border police arrested 15 people linked to an illicit "VIP" migrant-smuggling operation that caters to Chinese clients. Using boats, canoes, ATVs and horses, the top-tier service promised a faster, easier and safer passage into Panama -- at a higher price. Migrants pay about $500 for a standard escort through the gap, but fees for the expedited trip range from $2,600 to $8,000.

Referring to Tuesday's flight taking Colombians back home, the US Department of Homeland Security's Marlen Pineiro told reporters, "The message we're sending is very clear: Darien is no longer a route." Considering she was referring to a few dozen Colombians against an estimated 8,000 people who crossed the gap in just the first few weeks of August, that's some pretty big talk.