RFK Jr: "The Neocon Projects" In Iraq And Ukraine Have "Made A Laughingstock Of US Military Power And Moral Authority"

Authored by Chris Menahan via InformationLiberation.com,

Neocon control of America has led to the collapse of American global hegemony and the shredding of our nation's moral authority, according to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

"The collapse of U.S. influence over Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom's new alliances with China and Iran are painful emblems of the abject failure of the Neocon strategy of maintaining U.S. global hegemony with aggressive projections of military power," Kennedy said Monday on Twitter, sharing an article from Reuters on OPEC+ cutting production to spike the price of oil in defiance of the Biden regime.

"China has displaced the American Empire by deftly projecting, instead, economic power," Kennedy continued.

"Over the past decade, our country has spent trillions bombing roads, ports, bridges, and airports. China spent the equivalent building the same across the developing world."

Kennedy ominously added that "The Ukraine war is the final collapse of the Neocon's short-lived 'American Century',"

"The Neocon projects in Iraq and Ukraine have cost $8.1 trillion, hollowed out our middle class, made a laughingstock of U.S. military power and moral authority, pushed China and Russia into an invincible alliance, destroyed the dollar as the global currency, cost millions of lives and done nothing to advance democracy or win friendships or influence," he concluded.

Kennedy is absolutely correct.

His point was further underlined last month when Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador went off on the U.S. State Department for accusing Mexico of "human rights abuses" when the Biden regime is working to imprison former President Donald Trump, extradite Julian Assange and bombed the Nord Stream pipelines.