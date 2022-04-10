Ron Paul Is Not A Fan Of Joe Biden's New World Order Aspiration

Authored by Adam Dick via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,

Ron Paul gained the recognition and admiration of many people due to his advocacy in presidential campaigns for the United States adopting a non-interventionist foreign policy. No to war and sanctions. Butt out of other countries’ affairs. Yes to trade and communication. Thus, it should be expected that Paul would object to President Joe Biden, in the midst of Biden ramping up sanctions and antagonistic rhetoric against Russia, promoting a “new world order.”

Back in February of 2003, Paul, who was then a member of the United States House of Representatives, spoke on the House floor against interventionist foreign policy, starting his presentation with a comment regarding President George H.W. Bush’s having promoted a new world order in the runup to the US attacking Iraq years earlier. Said Paul, “President Bush, senior, proudly spoke of a ‘new world order’ — a term used by those who promote one-world government under the United Nations.”

In a new interview of Paul by host Christian Gomez at The New American, Paul again addresses an American president promoting a new world order, this time President Joe Biden. In a recent speech excerpted in the interview, Biden declared, “there’s going to be a new world order out there, and we’ve got to lead it, and we’ve got to unite the rest of the free world in doing it.”

This new world order Biden is promoting, suggests Paul, is trouble. Paul explains:

They’re talking about the UN type of new world order, where it’s dictatorial and [there is] use of force and they’re going to have a military power to do it and somebody’s going to be divvying up the loot and they’re going to be putting on sanctions. You’re going to have the World Bank and the IMF and NATO and all these groups very much involved. I think that’s bad.

In other words, Biden’s pining for a new world order is a call for about the opposite of nonintervention.

Instead of the “authoritarian” new world order Biden promotes, Paul calls in the interview for world order “that is voluntary and based on personal liberty.” That, says Paul, is “100 percent different than the new world order that they have been working on and that unfortunately seems to be making progress.”

In the wide-ranging interview, Paul also addresses US relations with the nations of Russia and Ukraine that are now at war with each other. Paul states clearly and explains in the interview his opposition to related interventions the US has undertaken in regard to these two nations, including the US government supporting the coup that overthrew the Ukraine government in 2014 and imposing sanctions on Russia. Paul also expresses opposition to the prospect of the US taking yet more steps to aid Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, such as imposing a “no-fly zone” in Ukraine or providing fighter planes to the Ukraine government.

You can watch Paul’s interview here: