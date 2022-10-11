Russia Adds Facebook Parent Meta To 'Terrorists And Extremists' List

Russia's financial monitoring agency, Rosfinmonitoring, has added Meta Platforms to its list of "terrorists and extremists," according to Interfax news agency.

In March, the Facebook parent was found guilty of "extremist activity" - while in June a Moscow court rejected an appeal.

Meta's lawyer argued that the company was not carrying out extremist activity and was against Russophobia, Reuters reports.

Russia restricted access Facebook and Instagram, as well as Twitter, following the Kremlin's decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24.

Facebook was initially banned for restricting access to Russian media, while Instagram was placed on the list after saying it would allow social media users in Ukraine to post messages which urged violence against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his troops.