Russia Delivers Protest Note To US Embassy Warning "Dangerous Consequences" For Border "Provocations"

Russia's Foreign Ministry has handed a "note of protest" to the US Embassy-Moscow just a day after the Biden-Putin talks which focused on the build-up of tensions centered on Ukraine, amid widespread accusations the Kremlin is mustering troops for an offensive in Donbass.

The note warns of "dangerous consequences" should any "provocations near Russia's borders" ensue. It cites increased NATO combat aircraft and naval activities. "The military activity of the United States and NATO member states along the perimeter of Russia’s border, including flights by combat aircraft and dangerous maneuvers by naval ships, continues to spiral upwards," Kremlin spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a written statement posted late in the day Wednesday, based on what was communicated in the note.

"The US military and its NATO allies have switched from attempts to test the system of our border protection to provocations against civilian aircraft, jeopardizing airspace safety and human lives. In connection with these provocative actions, the US embassy in Moscow was handed a note of protest on Wednesday, which warns of the dangerous consequences of such recklessness," Zakharova said.

"The statement says that by retaining the right to respond in kind to the challenges from the United States and the US-led NATO members, Moscow calls for an in-depth dialogue on security guarantees and on ways to lower military and political tensions, including options to prevent collisions in the air and at sea."

"Otherwise, we will deploy all the means at our disposal to prevent and remove the emerging threats," the diplomat said.

In particular she called out dangerous maneuvers by NATO aircraft, often done without radio communication or warning, in the Black Sea region which threatens civilian airliners flying in and out of Russian airspace.

"This violates the fundamental principles of international air navigation in accordance with the 1944 Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation, as well as other requirements of international law," she explained.

Further, according to TASS:

Zakharova pointed out that the protest handed to the US enumerated recent incidents, "which have not led to a tragedy only by a lucky chance and thanks to the prompt reaction by Russian pilots and air traffic controllers." In particular, the note of protest refers to the incidents of October 6 and 13, as well as of December 3, when US military aircraft came dangerously close to civil flights.

With this "protest" - it appears the Biden-Putin meeting may have done little to de-escalate the current atmosphere of tit-for-tat accusations and soaring tensions.

Putin says Russia will follow up fast after Ukraine call with Biden https://t.co/gs1sCnuSbG pic.twitter.com/IYbSelXFHb — Reuters (@Reuters) December 8, 2021

Meanwhile US mainstream media have begun beating the drums of war, as stories of "Russian aggression" persist, also as some US officials are predicting Putin will give the order to invade Ukraine by the end of January.