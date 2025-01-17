Russia & Iran Sign 20-Year Defense, Energy Pact 3 Days Before Trump Inauguration

President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran on Friday signed a 20-year pact between their countries at the Kremlin, just three days before Trump's inauguration.

Dubbed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, the Kremlin is hailing it as bringing relations with the Islamic Republic to a new level, enshrining the two countries' status as strategic partners. Putin hailed the "real breakthrough, creating conditions for the stable and sustainable development of Russia, Iran and the entire region."

The presidents of Russia and Iran sign 20-year pact at the Kremlin three days before Trump’s inauguration pic.twitter.com/4nLITw72gF — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) January 17, 2025

Russian media has described it covers all spheres, including defense, counter-terrorism, energy, finance, transport, industry, agriculture, culture, science and engineering.

The allies are also working on linking their national payment systems: "According to the Russian leader, in 2024, the share of transactions in Russian rubles and Iranian rials exceeded 95% of all bilateral trade operations," TASS noted.

Putin further said in a press conference with Pezeshkian, "Our countries firmly uphold the principles of the supremacy of international law, the sovereignty of states, non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries." As for Pezeshkian, he said the following:

"We witness a new chapter of strategic relations," the Iranian president said, adding that the countries were set to expand trade ties and also boost the "level of security cooperation."

The pact is heavily focused on defense and security cooperation. "It will confirm the parties' desire for closer cooperation in the field of defense and interaction in the interests of peace and security at the regional and global levels," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had earlier stated.

Already, the two sides cooperate closely on drones. Russia has since the Ukraine war's start been using Iran-produced 'Shahed' kamikaze drones against Ukrainian cities, and Iran has reportedly set up a major UAV production facility on Russian soil at Moscow's invitation.

Moscow and Tehran early last month lost a key Middle East ally upon the fall of Bashar al Assad, after Islamic insurgents rampaged across the country and the demoralized and underpaid Syrian Army quickly collapsed. Turkey was widely seen as supporting the insurgents with intelligence and equipment, and likely other NATO states played a background role as well.

Via Associated Press

As for Iran, it sees the treaty as further safeguarding independence and national sovereignty:

Discussing the specifics of the deal, Jalali told Iran's state-run Young Journalists Club (YJC), "The independence and security of our country, as well as self-reliance, are crucial elements, and we are not particularly inclined to align ourselves with any specific bloc." "National independence is of great importance to the Islamic Republic of Iran. After all, we have been paying the price for it for 45 years," he added in an article published Saturday.

But both countries have come under far-reaching US and EU sanctions for what's happening in Ukraine. Western intelligence has warned against the transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia in the context of the Ukraine war as well. While there have been some reports suggesting this has happened, there's as yet no definitive evidence.