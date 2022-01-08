Kremlin Lambasts Blinken For 'Russians In Your House' Comment

A Friday statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken which addressed the ongoing Kazakhstan unrest was immediately subject of widespread mockery and sarcasm, for the obvious reasons given it was a mere months ago that the world witnessed the botched, deadly, and chaotic events of America's Afghan exit - after two long decades of war. not to mention the seeming endless occupation of Iraq, and more recently Syria too... Blinken said as an apparent warning to the Kazakh population:

"One lesson of recent history is that once Russians are in your house, it's sometimes very difficult to get them to leave."

Russia is believed to now have some 3,000 peacekeeping troops on the ground in Kazakhstan to assist the embattled government under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which is a regional military alliance of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan - days prior had announced a "limited" mission due to the "threat to national security" of Kazakhstan.

The Kremlin afterward slammed Blinken's 'Russians in your house' joke as making light of a serious developing security situation impacting the country that shares the longest border with Russia:

Russia has lambasted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying he "ridiculed a totally legitimate response" of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a military alliance led by Russia. Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement, "US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tried to make a funny joke today about the tragic events in Kazakhstan. A boorish attempt, but then again not his first one."

The scathing critique didn't stop there, with the Kremlin further describing the recent history of its so-called 'global war on terror': "When Americans are in your house, it can be difficult to stay alive, and not to be robbed or raped," the foreign ministry statement continued.

Asserting that Blinken might need to learn a "history lesson" of his own, it added: "Indians of the North American continent, Koreans, Vietnamese, Iraqis, Panamanians, Yugoslavs, Libyans, Syrians and many other unfortunate people who are unlucky enough to see these uninvited guests in their ‘home’ will have much to say about this." It seems Blinken's words were also indirectly addressing Ukraine events as well, where Russia is accused of mustering troops near the border, allegedly poised for an invastion.

