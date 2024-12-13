Russia Launches Massive Attack On Ukrainian "Critical Fuel & Energy Infrastructure"

Russia launched a massive drone and missile strike against Ukraine on Friday in retaliation for Kyiv's recent use of the US-supplied Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) against a Russian military base.

ABC News quoted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said Russia launched 93 missiles and nearly 200 drones targeting the country's energy infrastructure. This was one of the largest bombardments against Ukraine's energy sector since the invasion began almost three years ago.

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian defense forces intercepted 81 missiles, including 11 cruise missiles shot down by Western-supplied General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets.

He accused Russia of continuing to "terrorize millions of people" with these reckless assaults, renewing his request to the international community for intervention and more support for Ukraine.

"A strong reaction from the world is needed: a massive strike – a massive reaction. This is the only way to stop terror," Zelenskyy said.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry published a statement on its official Telegram channel, claiming that the retaliatory strike hit all intended targets:

"In response to the use of American long-range weapons, Russia's Armed Forces launched a massive strike with high-precision long-range air- and sea-based weapons and UAVs on critical fuel and energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine that support the operation of the military-industrial complex."

On Wednesday, Ukraine fired six ATACMS at a Russian airfield inside the country's sovereign territory. Russia claimed after the attack that all missiles were intercepted.

Reports on X indicate that Ukraine's state-run energy company, Ukrenergo, warned that up to 50% of residential customers could be without power after today's attack.