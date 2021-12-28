Russia Mocks Woke American Snowflakes With Christmas Diversity Guide

As America's institutions continue to slide deeper and deeper into wokeism, and attempts to resist the #resitance are met with cancel campaigns and authoritarianism, all that's left at this point is parody.

To that end, the Russian state-sponsored RT has put together a two-minute clip mocking everything that the American left has become with a "Christmas Tolerance-Diversity Guide 2022," which trolls the US with everything from feminized cuckold husbands to transgender snowmen, to culturally appropriating a reindeer.

Watch:

Russia knows how to troll 😂 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/bhnyI5ut6d — Matt Davio (@MissTrade) December 27, 2021

Perhaps US state-sponsored Radio Free Liberty can throw something together mocking Russians for functional alcoholism or how their hotties turn into babushkas seemingly overnight... but unfortunately the left can't meme. And, of course, it might offend someone.