Russia Responds To UK's "Very Dangerous" Coup Allegations

Russia has blasted this weekend's allegations by the UK government that it's planning to install a pro-Kremlin puppet leader in Ukraine. "We have information that indicates the Russian Government is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine," the UK statement published Saturday began.

The Kremlin responded by urging London's Foreign Office to stop pushing "nonsense" and "disinformation" while further highlighting that the UK has merely been on the sidelines as diplomatic dialogue and a way forward is being sought by Moscow, Brussels, and Washington.

"We strongly urge London to stop foolish rhetorical provocations, which are very dangerous in the current overheated situation, and contribute to the real diplomatic efforts to ensure reliable guarantees for European security," the statement issued by the Russian Embassy in the UK said.

"The latest news, concerning Russia’s plans to bring to power in Kiev former Verkhovnaya Rada deputy [Yevgeny Muraev], who remains under Moscow’s sanctions as a person posing a threat to national security, is completely anecdotal," the embassy said further. "Having found itself on the sidelines of real diplomatic processes, London views its role in the constant incitement of anti-Russian sentiment."

"The logic is simple - every day accuse Russia of plotting ‘inevitable’ invasion of Ukraine and try to play the role of an ideological leader, defending itself from ‘autocrats’ and aiming to ‘free the world’," the statement concluded.

To review, below are the UK government allegations:

"We have information that indicates the Russian Government is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine. The former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev is being considered as a potential candidate. We have information that the Russian intelligence services maintain links with numerous former Ukrainian politicians including: Serhiy Arbuzov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine from 2012-2014, and acting Prime Minister in 2014

Andriy Kluyev, First Deputy Prime Minister from 2010-2012 and Chief of Staff to former Ukrainian President Yanukovich

Vladimir Sivkovich, former Deputy Head of the Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council (RNBO)

Mykola Azarov, Prime Minister of Ukraine from 2010-2014 Some of these have contact with Russian intelligence officers currently involved in the planning for an attack on Ukraine.

At least one of the above listed names of politicians the UK accused of being in contact with "Russian intelligence services" responded in regional media.

Former MP Evgeniy Murayev had this to say, as cited in Russian media:

"You’ve made my evening. The British Foreign Office seems confused," Murayev told The Observer, explaining that he has been under Russia’s own sanctions since 2018. In a separate statement to Strana news, Murayev further mocked the claim by saying: "How the UK secret services and the Foreign Office square [the sanctions] with Russia supposedly wanting to make me the head of an occupation government – that’s a question for Mr. Bean."

Some pundits were quick to note that the alleged plot sounds eerily familiar to events centered in Kiev in 2014, but in reverse - this time it's the West accusing Russia with seeking to foment coup in Ukraine's government.