After Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) went airborne Thursday for the first time of the war, reportedly targeting the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the Kremlin is emphasizing that it is still open to peace - amid this week's fresh wave of hugely escalatory policies issued from the US and UK (namely, greenlighting long-range attacks on Russian territory with West-supplied missiles).

A senior Ukrainian military official earlier told the Financial Times that Russia launched an ICBM called "RS-26 Rubezh" that has a range of 3,700 miles and can strike any European capital. In the wake of this, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a press briefing that Russia is still ready to consider any "realistic" peace initiative on the conflict in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry Press Office/TASS

She said a realistic plan takes into account Russia's own interests and the situation on the ground. "We are open to negotiations, we are ready to consider any realistic, non-politicized initiative – of course," Zakharova said.

"I would like to emphasize once again: the key word is taking into account the interests of our country, the current situation on ground and guarantees of compliance with relevant agreements," she reiterated.

President Putin has previously indicated that a realistic solution would hinge on nothing less than Ukraine giving up all aspirations to join NATO as well as the ceding of the four territories in the east and south, namely Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Ukrainian officials have throughout the war spoken as if the ceding of the eastern territories is a non-starter. However, Zelensky views Trump's plan to jump-start peace negotiations as authentic.

"I believe that President Trump really wants a quick decision" to end the war, Zelensky told a European summit earlier this month, but followed with: "It doesn't mean that it will happen this way."

"He [Trump] wants this war to be finished," Zelensky continued, but then described hasty resolution "is going to be a loss for Ukraine."

wow, in the middle of her press briefing just now, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova got a phone call from someone instructing her not to comment on today’s ICBM allegations. pic.twitter.com/rH3fpoxIHQ — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) November 21, 2024

There's currently much speculation over why the Biden administration seems bent on hastening WW3 with only two months left in office. Is this about building rapid leverage for Kiev before Trump enters? Is the White House trying to thwart Trump's plans for peace?

Putin might take the path of restraint and patience until Trump enters the Oval, keeping available options open - though it's clear that things are escalating fast. The conflict grows more unpredictable by the day, given the injection of Western long-range missile systems.