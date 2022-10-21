Russia, Ukraine Accuse Each Other Of Plotting Mass Casualty False Flag Events

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian forces of planning to blow up a large dam and hydroelectric plant located in an area of Russian-controlled southern Ukraine.

As The Hill reports of the Ukrainian leader's explosive accusation, "Speaking to a meeting of the European Council, Zelensky said his country has evidence that Russia has planted mines at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and could be preparing to blow it up, warning that such an attack could flood the critical city of Kherson and cause cooling issues at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant."

It remains unclear precisely what the "evidence" consists of, but Zelensky outlined it could be catastrophic for Ukrainian residents in the region.

"The dam of this hydroelectric power plant holds about 18 million cubic meters of water," he said. "If Russian terrorists blow up this dam, more than 80 settlements, including Kherson, will be in the zone of rapid flooding. Hundreds, hundreds of thousands of people may be affected."

He described that Russian forces previously kicked the dam workers out of the facility and now have complete control over it. "They have complete control over the station," Zelensky added. “It is necessary to act immediately so that Russia does not have the opportunity to realize this catastrophe."

For the past nearly two weeks Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine's energy grid, with Kiev saying that already one-third of power stations in the nation have been attacked. Zelensky's dramatic allegation ties into this theme of Ukraine lately denouncing attempts to degrade its national energy infrastructure.

Strangely enough, though not for the first time, both warring countries are currently accusing the other of major false flag operations in the works. Russian state media aired some unusual claims on Thursday...

Today on Russian TV:



Ukraine has a nuclear bomb primed in Mykolaiv which it will detonate and then blame on Russia so that the US has a justification for getting directly involved in the war and launching missiles on Russia



Got all of that? 🤪 pic.twitter.com/Zfvln18j6P — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) October 19, 2022

One prominent state TV talk show featured commentators who warned the public that Ukraine forces were planning to launch a nuclear false flag explosion in Mykolaiv - the idea being that the United States and NATO would then see justification for full-fledged military intervention against Russia.

From nearly the start of the Russian invasion in late February, charges of false flags have abounded in both Russian and Ukrainian media, and sometimes these theories are pushed directly by top officials. Prior charges that chemical weapons had been used early in the war, however, had never been verified and were subsequently downplayed by Western officials and pundits.