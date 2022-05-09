Russian Ambassador Attacked During WW2 Remembrance Ceremony In Warsaw

Protesters in Poland splattered "red substance" on Russian Ambassador Sergei Andreyev as he attempted to lay a wreath at a Soviet war memorial in Warsaw, commemorating Red Army soldiers who fought against the Nazis during World War II, according to Radio Free Europe.

Sergey Andreyev was forced to halt the wreath-laying ceremony on Monday when a group of demonstrators opposing Russia's invasion of Ukraine shouted "fascist" and "murderer" at him. One of the protesters chucked red substance at the diplomat that exploded all over his face.

Ambasador Rosji Siergiej Andriejew został oblany czerwoną farbą przed Cmentarzem Żołnierzy Radzieckich w Warszawie. Incydent zarejestrowała kamera Polsat News pic.twitter.com/NkIm83Y119 — PolsatNews.pl (@PolsatNewsPL) May 9, 2022

Polish police were forced to intervene, and Andreyev was whisked away by his security detail before the ceremony was completed. Russian news RIA Novosti reported the ambassador was unharmed, and the initial report the red substance was "red paint," though other local media outlets say it was red syrup.

A spokeswoman for Moscow's foreign ministry Maria Zakharova denounced the unprovoked attack. The demonstrators "confirmed what's already clear: The West has set a course to revive Nazism," she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that his motive to invade Ukraine was to "denazify" the country:

"The purpose of this operation is to protect people who for eight years now have been facing humiliation and genocide perpetrated by the Kyiv regime. "To this end, we will seek to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine, as well as bring to trial those who perpetrated numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation," Putin said in early March.

Meanwhile, Pawel Zalewski, a Polish member of parliament, said Moscow would retaliate against Polish diplomats in Moscow for the events in Warsaw on Monday.