Russian Oil Oligarch Who Criticized Ukraine War 'Falls' Out Of Hospital Window To His Death

Ravil Maganov, the vice president and chair of the board of directors of Russian oil giant Lukoil, died after falling out of a sixth floor hospital window in Moscow on Thursday, state-controlled media reported.

Maganov was in Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital - reportedly a top-notch medical facility that serves senior Russian officials and other elite clients - when he "fell out of the window" and died from his injuries, an unnamed "informed source" told Russian news agency Interfax.

The state news agency RIA Novosti followed up with confirmation from a representative of the presidential administration, which manages the hospital campus. A law enforcement source told the outlet that the death was likely a suicide.

Maganov's death comes hours after the US Justice Department announced a warrant to seize a $45 million Boeing aircraft belonging to Lukoil.

Perhaps most notably, Maganov's death comes almost six months to the day after Lukoil released a statement expressing "deepest concerns" about Putin's war in Ukraine.

Falling short of naming it as an invasion - which is outlawed in Russia - the statement was nonetheless a striking departure from the Kremlin's messaging.

Lukoil confirmed Maganov's death, stating that it came "after a lengthy serious illness," and there is speculation that the 67-year-old may have taken his own life after receiving bad news about his condition.

However, as Insider notes, Maganov's death is the latest in a string of unexplained or untimely deaths of Russian magnates connected to the energy industry in the last months.