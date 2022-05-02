Russian TV Warns Britain Can Be 'Drowned In Radioactive Tsunami’ By Single Nuclear Sub Strike

A recent Russian state TV program has stirred outrage and made headlines across the United Kingdom after a television presenter featured a simulated demonstration of how the Russian navy's nuclear submarines would take out the UK with ease.

The segment aired late last week on public broadcaster "Channel One" and featured the chairman of the nationalist Rodina political party, Aleksey Zhuravlyov, who declared that "one Sarmat missile and the British Isles will be no more."

Specifically under discussion was the UK's military support to Ukraine. London was earliest out of the gate to publicize it's repeat planeloads of weapons, including anti-tank systems and munitions, flown into Ukraine.

That's when the segment transitioned to news anchor Dmitry Kiselyov describing the following as a graphic of a submarine played behind him:

"It approaches its target at a depth of 1km at a speed of 200km/h. There's no way of stopping this underwater drone. The warhead on it has a yield of up to 100 megatons."

"The explosion of this thermonuclear torpedo by Britain's coastline will cause a gigantic tsunami wave up to 500m high."

The clip from the segment, which is now being widely shared in the West...

#Russia's state TV explicitly threatens to drown UK with a nuclear strike, the Sarmat missile, which is called the "Son of Satan." Or a thermonuclear torpedo, which top propagandist Kiselyov says on the air, "will turn UK into a radioactive desert." pic.twitter.com/UDomlAVcON — Alexander Khrebet/Олександр Хребет (@AlexKhrebet) May 2, 2022

He then said the UK could be turned into "a radioactive desert" in the most provocative moment of the program:

"Such a barrage alone also carries extreme doses of radiation. Having passed over the British Isles, it will turn what might be left of them into a radioactive desert.”

The panel had started off by reacting to recent comments by UK’s Armed Forces Minister, who appeared to earlier give approval for Ukraine striking Russian soil utilizing UK-provided weapons if need be.

"Putin has broken a post-Cuba taboo on threatening to go nuclear. That, in itself, puts us in new territory. Without most people being aware of it, the world is entering its most dangerous period since the 1962 Cuban missile crisis." https://t.co/MwsR5b7Czh — Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) May 2, 2022

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace issued the remarks last Thursday while describing Ukraine's right to defend itself.

"Part of defending itself in this type of invasion is obviously where Ukraine will go after the supply lines of the Russian army because without fuel and food and ammunition, the Russian army grinds to a halt and can no longer continue its invasion," he told BBC TV.

But he did note the caveat that it remains unlikely. "They currently don't have British weapons that could do that, so it's unlikely that it is our weapons," he said, and added: "We're very unlikely to supply that to anyone simply because of the technology and also the scarcity we have of those capabilities. So it is very unlikely."