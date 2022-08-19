The Satanic Verses Sells In Droves After Salman Rushdie Attack

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Sales of Salaman Rushdie’s infamous novel The Satanic Verses have skyrocketed following the horrific attack on the author last week, in a show of strength for free speech over Islamic extremism.

The New York Post reports that Rushdie’s 1988 novel, for which he has received death threats ever since, soared to the top of multiple Amazon bestseller lists.

The book hit number one in Contemporary Literature & Fiction, Fiction Satire and Humorous Literary Fiction.

The audiobook version became the seventh best-seller in Amazon’s Audible store.

The novel was also second bestseller in both the Politics & Social Science and the Self-Help & Psychology Humor categories on Tuesday, and the 26th best-selling book overall on Amazon’s US site.

Rushdie’s other novels also saw a jump in sales.

The Satanic Verses was deplored by extremists and declared blasphemous concerning its depiction of the Prophet Muhammad.

One reviewer wrote “Hope this book becomes #1 bestseller again just as a big F*** you to religious extremists and sympathizers,” adding “I didn’t even know about this book before. So if the idea was to spread the author’s message in modern times, then they succeeded!”

“I just bought this book in response to extremists who try to silence people. You will not win,” another reviewer added.

A further reviewer wrote “Dear Mr. would-be assassin, this book is now back on the bestseller lists. You did that. You tried to silence Salman Rushdie for writing something you found offensive, and now that very work is going to be in more homes, read by more people than ever before.”

The post continues, “This is what you have accomplished. This is the only thing you have ever accomplished, and the only thing you will ever accomplish.”

“Funny thing, if there had never been a fatwa on Mr. Rushdie in the first place, how many people do you suppose would have ever even heard of this book? Now a whole new generation will read it, all because you didn’t want it to be read by anyone,” the reviewer concludes.

