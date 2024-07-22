Satellite Images Show Massive Extent Of Israel's Attack On Yemen Key Port

New satellite images show the massive extent of the Saturday airstrikes by Israel on the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeida in Yemen. Teams are fighting the large blazes for the third day, after the port was essentially leveled.

Regional reports say firefighters have made little progress, and that the blaze could soon reach food storage facilities, which would be devastating given much of the Yemeni population has for years faced an acute hunger crisis and relies heavily on external aid.

2024 Maxar Technologies

The Israeli Air Force launched the unprecedented operation in response to a prior deadly drone attack on Tel Aviv launched from Yemen. From Israel's perspective, the drone strike which hit near foreign embassies was the last straw after months of hostile actions from the Houthis.

According to AFP analysis based on Maxar satellite imagery from Monday:

An analysis of satellite imagery by the Dutch peace organization PAX showed at least 33 destroyed oil storage tankers, said Wim Zwijnenburg, a project leader with the group. "We expect (to find) more damage, as not all storage tanks are visible because of heavy smoke" from the fire and burning fuel, Zwijnenburg told AFP.

At least six were killed from the weekend attack, and over 80 injured. The Yemen Petroleum Company - which runs the destroyed fuel depot, says the six deceased were its employees.

Satellite images released by Maxar Technologies show the damage to the Port of Hodeidah in Yemen following Israel's attack. pic.twitter.com/bJVLd2HFoS — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) July 21, 2024

Port official Nasr Al-Nusairi was quoted in regional media on Sunday as saying, "We are working around the clock to receive all ships and there is no concern about the supply chain and supplies of food, medicine, and oil derivatives."

This after some humanitarian groups sounded the alarm that vital supplies could be blocked due to the emergency situation. “Hodeidah port is a vital lifeline for delivering humanitarian aid to Yemen,” the International Rescue Committee (IRC) told AFP. "Any impact on this infrastructure jeopardizes the entry of essential goods and hampers aid efforts."