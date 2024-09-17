Secret Service Director Makes Cryptic Reference To Coming 'Geopolitical Event, Kinetic Conflict' That Could Endanger US Leaders

What did the Secret Service chief mean by the below comments?

Ronald Rowe Jr., the Secret Service's acting director, when giving a briefing Monday from West Palm Beach, described the challenges of protecting Trump and lessons learned going forward. While critics have pointed out the glaring failures that would allow two near-miss assassination attempts on the former president and Republican nominee carried out a mere two months apart, he defended his agency, saying it had put in place the "highest levels of protection" as directed by Biden, which consisted of "counter sniper team elements" and "local tactical assets."

The Acting Secret Service Director then said: "There could be another geopolitical event that could put the United States into a kinetic conflict or some other- uh- some other issue, that may result in additional responsibilities and protectees of the Secret Service."

The comment raised eyebrows among pundits who wondered if this means the Secret Service is expecting more such violent attacks on Trump or other high-profile American political leaders. He spoke of the recent assassination attempts as highlighting the need for a 'paradigm shift'. With conflict now growing even hotter in Gaza, Lebanon, the broader Mideast region, and in Ukraine-Russia... was Director Rowe signaling there's likely more such assassination attempts to come? Does he have intelligence which suggests so? Or was he just speculating? Watch below :