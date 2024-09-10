Secretary Blinken Visited Haiti As US-Backed Police Fail To Wrestle Control From Gangs

Authored by Kyle Anzalone via The Libertarian Institute,

Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently traveled to Haiti to show support for the US-backed government and Kenyan police in their struggle for legitimacy. As the Kenyans have been unable to take Port-au-Prince from the gangs and paramilitary groups, the White House is considering changing the status of the mission in Haiti to a UN Peacekeeping force.

According to the Washington Post, Blinken’s trip to Haiti is an "unusual attempt to boost the country’s interim leader and deliver a message of support for a US-backed international policing mission that has so far failed to make a significant impact."

Kenyan police in a meeting with President Ruto before departing to Haiti. Image source: Presidency of Kenya

After Haitian President Jovenal Mosie was assassinated in 2021, the Joe Biden administration backed Ariel Henry’s claim to power in Port-au-Prince. Under Henry, Haiti descended into chaos, with paramilitaries and gangs taking control of most of the capital city.

In response, the White House and Henry worked out a plan with Nairobi to have armed Kenyans deployed to Haiti to take control from the armed groups and transfer it to the US-backed government.

However, the plan backfired, and gangs shut down the airport in Port au Prince while Henry was in Nairobi inking the deal to have the Kenyan soldiers – dubbed police – deployed to Haiti, and he was unable to return to the country.

The White House then pulled support from Henry and forced his resignation. Then, Washington formed a new government headed by Prime Minister Garry Conille.

Under Conille, the Kenyan police finally arrived in Haiti with US financing and military equipment. So far, Nariobi’s security force has failed to have a major impact on the ground and Conille’s government has not gained legitimacy among Haitians.

With its Haiti policy failing, the White House is seeking to escalate the Kenyan mission to Haiti by declaring the police official UN Peacekeepers. Brian A. Nichols, U.S. assistant secretary for Western Hemisphere affairs, affirmed the Biden administration was considering pursuing that path.

"A (peacekeeping operation) is one of the ways we could accomplish that," he said. "But we are looking at multiple ways."

VIDEO: Haitians are fleeing their country's violence-plagued capital Port-au-Prince across dangerous mountain paths, as they seek to avoid the armed gangs that are ruling the area. #AFPVertical pic.twitter.com/2mFj5jhvwI — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 5, 2024

Washington will likely struggle to gain support for the UN Peacekeeping mission from both the Security Council and Haitians. Peacekeepers have a dark legacy in Haiti, including causing a cholera outbreak that killed over ten thousand people and committing rampant acts of sexual violence against women.