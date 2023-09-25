Senator Shocked By Classified Briefing On Ukraine: Warhawks Want Blank Check With No Victory In Sight

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), known for his efforts to force the Biden Administration to declassify information related to covid's possible lab origins at Wuhan, exited a classified briefing this week on the situation in Ukraine and expressed a feeling of shock.

"If there is some path to victory in Ukraine, I didn't hear it today. I also heard that there's going to be no end to the funding requests..."

Hawley went on to indicate that Americans will be asked to spend hundreds of billions more dollars in the region with an indefinite blank check in place to protect "US standing" on the world stage. Zelensky asked Biden and Congress for another $24 billion during his latest visit, stating that if Ukraine doesn't get the aid, they will lose the war. The information at hand suggests that Ukraine is going to lose the war anyway.

Hawley also revealed that the public is being lied to about the war footing in the region and that Ukraine is definitely 'not winning.' This information confirms what many Americans already suspected, with 55% of the public now in opposition to more aid according to recent polls.

The corporate media blitzkrieg bombarding the populace with tales of imminent Ukrainian victory against Russian forces has lost its momentum and reality is starting to set in. Though, this did not stop journalists from trying to insert their list of debunked talking points into the interview as they seemed to debate Hawley more than ask him questions.

These debate points have long been a part of the media's narrative but none of them have held water so far. Assertions of an inevitable "domino effect" leading to a Russian invasion of Europe should Ukraine fall are reminiscent of the same false claims made during the Vietnam War. There is no evidence to indicate Russia has plans to attack Poland or any other NATO member, with Putin obviously aware of the danger of nuclear conflict. As Hawley points out, the warhawks can't have it both ways - They can't claim that arming Ukraine has led to the degradation of Russian forces "on the cheap", and at the same time claim that Russia is strong enough to then overrun Europe should Ukraine lose.

Another disturbing takeaway from this argument is the notion that Ukrainian citizens need to be used as cost effective human shields to prevent a wider war between Russia and NATO. It is the same claim that Zelensky has been making for the past year in order to frighten the western populace into throwing billions more dollars into Ukrainian coffers - "$100 billion and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian lives will buy you the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Russians. A proxy war is lot cheaper than engaging in a direct war with them..."

But why entertain a war with Russia at all? A false choice has been presented - Either Americans support a proxy war against Russia, or be forced to fight a direct war.

So far, there has been no quantifiable benefits for the western public. It is clear, however, that there are elements of the establishment that desire an ongoing conflict with Russia. The anti-Russian rhetoric began in 2016 well before the war in Ukraine. Propaganda surrounding Donald Trump and "Russiagate" has been thoroughly debunked. Most of the "evidence" presented to prove that the 2016 election was manipulated by Russia was in fact fabricated by groups under the watch of Democrat operatives and some Neo-cons. Of course, the aftermath of the propaganda convinced a large portion of the public (most of them on the political left) that Russia was a predator lurking at their door waiting to strike.

Hawley also notes that while public attentions have been directed at Russia, China is a much more viable threat and any effort to prevent them from invading Taiwan would at this stage be futile. The truth is, neither war is a winnable prospect for the US or NATO given the economic instability at play; a conflagration between East and West would be disastrous for both sides, but western populations have the furthest to fall. Clearly there are people within our government that see this as a good thing as they continue to press geopolitical tensions closer and closer to WWIII.