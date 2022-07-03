print-icon
Several Hit By Gunfire At Copenhagen Mall, Police Say 

by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Jul 03, 2022 - 05:16 PM

Update (1322ET): DW News and Sky News both report one person has been arrested at the Field's shopping mall in the capital of Copenhagen after a shooting inside the mall left several injured. 

* * * 

Copenhagen Police said gunshots were reported at the Fields shopping center in the capital of Copenhagen on Sunday evening. 

"We are still present, shots have been fired and several people have been hit. We work on-site. People in the Fields must stay and await the police," Copenhagen Police tweeted.

Sky News now reporting the incident. 

Here's an alleged video from within the shopping mall at the time of the incident. 

People were seen fleeing the mall. 

Danish radio said heavily armed police have arrived on the scene as well as ambulances. 

There are no official reports of how many people may have been killed or wounded.

*Developing 

