Several Hit By Gunfire At Copenhagen Mall, Police Say 

Update (1322ET): DW News and Sky News both report one person has been arrested at the Field's shopping mall in the capital of Copenhagen after a shooting inside the mall left several injured.

Copenhagen Police said gunshots were reported at the Fields shopping center in the capital of Copenhagen on Sunday evening.

"We are still present, shots have been fired and several people have been hit. We work on-site. People in the Fields must stay and await the police," Copenhagen Police tweeted.

Here's an alleged video from within the shopping mall at the time of the incident.

#BREAKING Possible terror attack in #Copenhagen, #Denmark. Man on a shooting rampage inside 'Fields' shopping mall. Several people shot according to Danish police.

The 25th of June - #Oslo experienced a islamistic terror attack, connected? https://t.co/CeWUpzumkC pic.twitter.com/17liSKP6a9 — 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐞𝐥 𝐀𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢 (@MArizanti) July 3, 2022

People were seen fleeing the mall.

#Breaking: Just in - Reports of a multiple gunshot event in #Copenhagen in #Denmark at a shopping center. pic.twitter.com/evBqci5Rio — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) July 3, 2022

Danish radio said heavily armed police have arrived on the scene as well as ambulances.

#Breaking: Just in - The Copenhagen police is treating this shooting inside the shopping center as a "serious mass victim event" and dozens of first emergency responders are parked outside the shopping center. #Copenhagen #Denmark pic.twitter.com/379xQgxLCq — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) July 3, 2022

#Update: Just in - Police forces are evacuating and clearing the building of the fields shopping center in #Copenhagen in #Denmark, after a suspect shot multiple rounds inside the shopping center. pic.twitter.com/hhv7ZAecwH — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) July 3, 2022

There are no official reports of how many people may have been killed or wounded.

*Developing