Shocking Video Shows "Huge Migrant Caravan" Crossing Into El Paso

A shocking video emerged on social media early Monday of more than 1,000 migrants illegally crossing into El Paso, Texas, on Sunday night.

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin tweeted, "A huge migrant caravan of over 1,000 people crossed illegally into El Paso, TX last night, making it the largest single group we have ever seen."

Melugin posted the video that even Elon Musk replied, "WoW."

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022

Melugin also said, "the city of El Paso reports Border Patrol now has over 5,000 in custody & has released hundreds to city streets."

The reporter also posted a video of a "caravan of nearly 20 migrant buses" heading to the US border before they crossed over. He said the caravan was "escorted by Mexican police into Ciudad Juare."

This caravan of nearly 20 migrant buses was escorted by Mexican police into Ciudad Juarez before they crossed en masse into El Paso, TX. Thread below. @FoxNews https://t.co/qQGJiq9DQ7 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 12, 2022

As for which sanctuary cities Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sends these migrants to remain up in the air.