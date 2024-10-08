Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has reaffirmed his opposition to Ukraine’s potential NATO membership, warning that such a move could lead to broader conflict.

In an interview with STVR on Sunday, Fico claimed that the ongoing war in Ukraine is being prolonged by Western support with the goal of “bringing the Russians to their knees,” a position he believes is futile.

“There is a military conflict going on in a country that is Slovakia’s neighbor, where Slavs are really being killed and where Europe is significantly supporting this killing,” Fico said, as cited by the Pravda news outlet.

He emphasized that the conflict cannot be resolved militarily and warned against further Western involvement in Ukraine.

While he expressed support for Ukraine’s eventual membership in the European Union, the Slovak leader clarified that NATO membership is a step too far.

“As long as I am the prime minister of the Slovak Republic, as long as I lead the deputies, whom I, as the party chairman, have under political control, I will never agree to Ukraine’s membership in NATO,” he declared.

Fico further cautioned that Ukraine joining NATO could pave the way for a “third world war.”

Fico also used the interview to criticize what he described as “Russophobia” in Western discourse, reminding listeners that “Freedom came to Slovakia from the east,” in reference to the Soviet Union’s contribution to the defeat of Nazi Germany.

He announced his intention to visit Moscow next year on the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II to honor Russia’s role in liberating Slovakia despite the current geopolitical landscape.

“Let’s not automatically assume that when we speak positively about the Red Army or the former Soviet Union, we are agents of Putin,” Fico stressed, urging for more balanced views on Russia and its historical role.

Fico reaffirmed Slovakia’s commitment to meeting its NATO obligations by spending 2 percent of GDP on defense. However, he voiced opposition to further increases in defense spending, proposing instead that part of these funds be allocated to civilian projects, such as building a hospital in Prešov and reconstructing infrastructure.

“The Ministry of Defense is ready to provide an additional €300 million for objectives that are on the one hand military, but at the same time can serve civilian purposes well,” Fico said, outlining his vision for a balanced approach to national defense and public investment.

