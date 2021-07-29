Some Athletes Are Chasing Huge Gold Medal Bonuses

The glory of winning a gold medal is a massive incentive for athletes competing in Tokyo but, as Statista's Niall McCarthy details below, the impressive bonuses on offer add another more lucrative dimension to the games.

The size of the bonus on offer varies hugely by country.

You will find more infographics at Statista

For example, British athletes do not receive bonus for winning a gold medal whereas American competitors get $37,500 for every gold they take home, according to website Swim Swam.

Britain, like several other European nations, offers its athletes year-long funding and training rather than a bumper payout.

Successful athletes from Indonesia are awarded a prize of $746,000 for gold, not a bad day at the office at all. Singapore offers its successful Olympians around $744,000.