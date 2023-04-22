Sons Of El Chapo Fed Enemies To Pet Tigers, DoJ Says

The Justice Department revealed in new court documents that the sons of notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman were absolute savages.

The four sons — Ivan Guzman Salazar, 40, Alfredo Guzman Salazar, 37, Joaquin Guzman Lopez, 36, and Ovidio Guzman Lopez, 33 — known as the Chapitos, or little Chapos — were among 28 Sinaloa cartel members charged by the DoJ last week with fentanyl-trafficking.

DoJ accused the cartel members of running "the largest, most violent and most prolific fentanyl trafficking operation in the world," it also listed the torture methods and types of executions used by the cartel.

As per the indictment, the Chapitos owned multiple ranches where they would interrogate rival cartel members, public officials, law enforcement officers, and anyone who got in their way.

"Once information was obtained by these captives, typically through torture, these individuals were killed — either by or at the direction of the Chapitos themselves — and the bodies disposed of throughout the area. While many of these victims were shot, others were fed dead or alive to tigers" belonging to Alfredo and Ivan, the indictment read.

Court documents said one of the Sinaloa cartel's hitmen, known as "Ninis," ripped out the muscles of a person they were interrogating and fed the flesh to one of the Chapitos' pet tigers.

El Chapo's sons also used waterboarding and electrocution against rival cartel members. The DoJ said the Ninis would test the potency of the fentanyl on prisoners.

Among the three Chapitos charged, only Ovidio Guzmán López has been detained by police. El Chapo, their father and Sinaloa cartel's founder, is in a maximum security prison in Colorado and serving a life sentence for drug trafficking and money laundering.

Full DoJ Indictment