South Korea Opposition Leader Stabbed In Neck, Attacker Arrested

South Korea’s main opposition party leader Lee Jae-myung was attacked by an unidentified assailant during a visit to the southern coastal city of Busan and rushed to a hospital after he was bleeding from his neck.

GRAPHIC ⚠️



South Korean opposition leader, Lee Jae-Myung, was stabbed in the neck during a press conference in Busan, South Korea.pic.twitter.com/DukBBKouKg — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 2, 2024

Lee was the Democratic Party’s nominee for the presidential election in 2022. He has also been faced various charges for alleged graft, which he has denied.

Witnesses said said the suspect had approached Lee for an autograph and pretending to be a supporter. He then attacked him with a weapon that was between 8 and 12 inches long.

The alleged attacker has been arrested.

The extent of his injuries are unknown...

🚨🇰🇷 #BREAKING: South Korea's opposition leader, Lee Jae-Myung, has just been stabbed in the neck. pic.twitter.com/EaXmzfapiY — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) January 2, 2024

President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed deep concern and over the incident “that should have never taken place,” Yonhap cited a presidential spokesperson as saying.

Developing...