Speaker Johnson Presses NATO To Meet Spending Goals As DC Summit Kicks Off

The annual NATO summit 2024 began Tuesday in Washington D.C., and House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson used the opportunity to urge all alliance members to meeting spending goals, which as at least 2% of GDP for defense.

"I just want to say this, and I'll deliver the message to them emphatically: Republicans, of course, celebrate the peace and prosperity that NATO has secured and will continue to stand by our partners as we prevent needless wars," he said before an audience at the Hudson Institute think tank.

"But we also believe that NATO needs to be doing more," he stressed. As NATO heads of state are in town, Congressional members will hold various meetings with the foreign delegations. "Every NATO member needs to be spending at least 2% of their GDP on defense. That's the agreement, that's the deal," Johnson continued.

Via AP

Currently, fewer than half of NATO members are meeting this goal, according to various international reports. It was a big talking point in the prior Trump administration, and if Trump gets in office again he'll likely dial up the pressure on allies just like in the past.

Back in February, Trump sparked fury and controversy by suggesting the US would not defend NATO allies who failed to spend enough on defense.

On the campaign trail he had recounted a past conversation with the "president of a big country"...

"Well sir, if we don't pay, and we're attacked by Russia - will you protect us?" Trump quoted the unnamed leader as saying. "I said: 'You didn't pay? You're delinquent?' He said: 'Yes, let's say that happened.' No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them (Russia) to do whatever the hell they want. You gotta pay," Trump said.

As for Johnson's fresh speech just as NATO leaders arrive in D.C., he called out both Russia and China, but especially Beijing which it called "our single greatest threat... engaging in malign influence operations around the world."

But he also stated of Russia, "People understand that (Russian President Vladimir Putin) would not stop if he took Kyiv. He's a ruthless dictator in my view."

Zelensky has also been invited to be in attendance this week, but Ukraine isn't expected to join the alliance anytime soon. Zelensky says he will focus on attracting more anti-air systems amid the Russian aerial onslaught:

Now in Washington. Today marks the beginning of the NATO Summit.



We are fighting for more air defense systems for Ukraine, and I’m confident we will succeed. We are also striving to secure more aircraft, including F-16s. Additionally, we are pushing for enhanced security… pic.twitter.com/ydkHQjK6RL — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 9, 2024

So far there's been no evidence showing Moscow desires an expanded war. Many Western pundits predicted Russia would march on Moldova next, but that hasn't materialized.