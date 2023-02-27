Spot The Odd One Out...

Looking at pledges of military aid to Ukraine between Jan. 24, 2022 and Jan. 15, 2023, the U.S. government has committed to providing more financial assistance for military purposes than any other country - and as this infographic using data from the Ukraine Support Tracker by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the gap to other countries is huge.

Over the analyzed period, the United States committed a total of $46.6 billion (excluding the value of provided weapons and equipment). the second-ranked country, the United Kingdom, pledged just $5.1 billion.

In relative terms, however, both military aid commitments amount to approximately 0.2 percent of each country's GDP.

Looking at this metric, Ukraine's smaller neighbors have, relatively, contributed more to the war effort:

For example Estonia (military aid at 1.1 percent of GDP) or Latvia (0.9 percent).

Even when military, financial and humanitarian aid delivered or pledged by the U.S. is added up, this only amounts to 0.4 percent the country's GDP.

The Kiel Institute for the World Economy's Ukraine Support Tracker systematically records the value of aid pledged to Ukraine by the governments of 40 countries since early 2022. This includes military, financial and humanitarian commitments.