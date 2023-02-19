The State Of Global Democracy, US Is 'Flawed'

The Economist Democracy Index rates countries on the state of their governing system each year. In the latest published edition, corresponding to the year 2022, only 24 countries in the world have been rated as 'full democracies', representing 8% of the world's population.

This category includes all Scandinavian countries, several Western European nations, as well as Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Mauritius, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Latin American countries Uruguay, Costa Rica and Chile.

With an overall average score of 5.29 out of 10, almost the same as the previous year (5.28), the index shows a worldwide stagnation that experts did not expect, as it had been projected that after the pandemic more nations would find democratic stability.

It is estimated that 37% of the world's population lives under authoritarian rule (59 of the 167 countries and territories analyzed).

Russia recorded the largest democratic decline of all countries in the world, falling 22 places from the previous ranking to 146th.

Globally, the three worst-rated countries are Afghanistan, Myanmar and North Korea.

At the other extreme, Norway, New Zealand and Iceland are ranked as the most democratic countries in the world.