US Won't 'Cry' About The Pressure Syria Is Facing From Al-Qaeda-Linked Fighters: Sullivan

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that the US will not "cry" over the pressure the Syrian government and its allies are facing from an offensive on Aleppo led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an offshoot of al-Qaeda.

Sullivan acknowledged that HTS was "a terrorist organization designated by the United States" and said the US has "real concerns about the designs and objectives of that organization."

Commander of designated terror organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) Abu Mohammad al-Jolani. Source: Enab Baladi

But he added, "At the same time, of course, we don’t cry over the fact that the Assad government, backed by Russia, Iran and Hezbollah, are facing certain kinds of pressure."

HTS captured Aleppo following a surprise offensive that was launched last Wednesday, which came after Israel stepped up airstrikes on Syria.

US officials have not been shy in the past about their preference for HTS and its leader, Abu Mohammad al-Julani, over other factions in Syria. James Jeffrey, an American diplomat who served as a special envoy to Syria under the Trump administration from 2018-2020, said in a 2021 interview that HTS was "an asset" to the US’s strategy in Idlib, a northwestern Syrian province that’s been under HTS control since 2017.

"They are the least bad option of the various options on Idlib, and Idlib is one of the most important places in Syria, which is one of the most important places right now in the Middle East," Jeffrey said.

Julani was formerly the leader of al-Nusra Front, which was the al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria. In 2016, Julani publicly announced he was splitting with al-Qaeda and changed his group’s name to Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, which merged with other Islamist groups to form HTS in 2017.

Julani’s rebranding campaign was part of an effort to gain more support from the West. Jeffrey said he was in regular contact with Julani and HTS while he was working as the US envoy to Syria. Jeffrey said a typical message from al-Julani was like this, "This is what we’re doing. These are our goals. We’re not a threat to you."

Jeffrey said he responded to Julani by saying, "I couldn’t agree more. … Keep me informed as often as possible."

Reminder that tens of thousands of foreign fighters landed at Turkish airports, freely crossed into Syria from Turkey, and joined ISIS, Nusra (now HTS), and other terror orgs while the US watched and denied it https://t.co/fkYpZss1Bd pic.twitter.com/nmhz06Fiox — Lindsey Snell (@LindseySnell) December 3, 2024

Al-Qaeda and other extremist groups always made up a significant portion of the opposition to Assad after the war broke out in 2011. In 2012, Jake Sullivan, who worked as an aide to then-Secretary of State Hilary Clinton at the time, told his boss in an email released by WikiLeaks that "AQ (al-Qaeda) is on our side in Syria."