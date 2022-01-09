Sunday Collum: 2021 Year In Review, Part 2 - Heart Of Darkness & The Rise Of Centralized Healthcare

Authored by David B. Collum, Betty R. Miller Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Biology - Cornell University (Email: dbc6@cornell.edu, Twitter: @DavidBCollum),

Science is dying; superstition disguised as morality is returning. And we’ll all soon become poorer, angrier, and more divided. ~ Victor Davis Hanson (@VDHanson), Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institute

Every year, David Collum writes a detailed “Year in Review” synopsis full of keen perspective and plenty of wit. This year’s is no exception.

Read Part 1 - Crisis Of Authority & The Age Of Narratives here...

As PeakProsperity.com notes, we believe this (Part 2) may be one of the most complete, ferocious and funny takedowns of the Centralized Healthcare System and Vaccine Industrial Complex on the internet. It should not surprise anyone to see Dave Collum’s 2021 Year in Review “The Rise of Centralized Healthcare” entered into the Congressional Record or used as evidence in new trials at The Hague when the world’s medical, political, corporate and social media leaders are forced to answer for their actions.

Nationalized Healthcare is common globally and debated by critics and supporters in the US. The debate is about the tradeoff of the obvious benefits of offering healthcare to everybody against who should be forced to pay and how much healthcare should they be forced to provide for others. I am sympathetic to the supporters.

How does any normal human being become a scientist and have zero understanding of how an economy works, or what damage shutdowns, zoom school and trillions in government spending actually mean for people? I mean, what kind of scientist is that? ~ Brian Wesbury (@wesbury), Chief Economist at First Trust Portfolios

What we witnessed in 2020–21, however, is an altogether different beast. It is what I call Centralized Medicine (Figure 1), and it was foisted upon us on three fronts:

The US and the World appeared to need a vaccine developed and produced. We forked up serious Federal support and threw caution to the wind via Operation Warp Speed. The vaccine policies were coming from the healthcare authorities. In our haste, all safeguards were removed, which led via shoddy methodology to produce a product of questionable efficacy pushed on the public with oppressive tactics. The medium and long-term risks are unknown. Ivermectin. Early treatment of the disease was completely neglected by policy. Frontline doctors trying to McGyver their way into solutions using Ivermectin and other drugs were shut down completely. Careers were destroyed. The public was duped by a massive media campaign and overt censorship. All this was to ensure that the vaccines and patent-protected antiviral drugs could be developed and sold. There are, however, darker and more sinister interpretations. The lockdowns and social distancing policies came almost exclusively from the medical authorities paying no attention whatsoever to the socioeconomic and other health consequences.

Figure 1. The Covid-19 Venn Diagram

In short, we gave healthcare “authorities” autocratic control over every facet of our society. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the CDC, went so far as to set policy on apartment evictions. How fucked up is that? We socialized the healthcare costs and privatized the profits. Where have I heard that one before? The Overton Window is now stuck wide open. The FDA and CDC won’t go quiescent, and many of us won’t trust them now. The next crisis will be sooner than you can imagine and be accompanied by calls for further largesse and lockdowns. It will seem so natural to comply. The new normal is in society’s DNA.

If you want to test a man’s character, give him power. ~ Abraham Lincoln

Who were the architects of this edifice? It is hard to say, but career bureaucrats Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx were the spokespersons fully backed by a compliant media to keep The Narrative alive. So, let’s not beat around the bush: Fauci and Birx are self-important scientific illiterates. In his book, Stanford Professor of Medicine Scott Atlas tells of how Fauci never invoked a scientific argument or a scientific study—never. The irony that Fauci never “followed the science” makes my head hurt. Meanwhile, Birx routinely downloaded specious data off public internet sites without a clue about their veracity or the meaning. These two twits dominated the global pandemic response. I’m just starting Kennedy’s new tell-all book in which he tears The Most Trusted Assclown in America a new one. The book is also serving as my answer key showing how I did in the forthcoming Part 2 of this Tome of Doom.

Most of the trouble in the world is caused by people wanting to be important. ~ T. S. Eliot

As I push deeper into the Heart of Darkness I keep wondering if I am naively looking at a world that has always been this screwed up or if I am seeing an evil that the Free World has not witnessed for many decades. I’ll just keep writing, hoping to more precisely define what I do not understand.

The drift into authoritarianism doesn’t always set off alarm bells. Citizens are often slow to realize that their democracy is being dismantled even as it happens before their eyes. ~ Steven Levitsky (@levitsky2), Professor of Government, Harvard University

Covid – The Disease and Its Source

It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published, or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor of The New England Journal of Medicine. ~ Dr. Marcia Angell, former editor of The New England Journal of Medicine

In the Age of Narratives, the Covid-19 Pandemic has generated more than its fair share of yarns. Conflicts of interest and the political cross currents are so profound that anybody who professes to know something is delusional. From the very beginning, we witnessed videos emanating from Wuhan showing people flopping over in the streets, victims jammed into vans and welded into their apartments, and workers diligently spritzing stacks of Chinese currency with disinfectant. It all looked staged to me, but who was the target audience? Through 2021, the authorities’ response to the pandemic seemed rehearsed too. Mark Crispin Miller, an NYU professor who has been teaching and researching propaganda for decades, thinks The Covid Narrative is designed to dupe the public, going so far as using the ‘P’-word (psyop).ref 1 I would love to skip addressing the disease, but it is a cornerstone of a much larger story. This section begins with a few observations gleaned since my 2020 YIR treatise. It focuses on the virus’s origins and the bad actors acting badly. The more troubling stories about our response to the disease, Ivermectin, the risk of the vaccines, and their rollouts follow.

Imagine a doctor who says, “I can fix that nasty problem you have, and you’ll live a normal life. There is only a <0.5% chance you could die.” I’d take it. ~ Me, but on the risk of Covid-19 or the vaccine?

Pathology of the Disease. I am fortunate to not know anyone who has died or even gotten seriously ill from Covid-19. I am sure some readers do. It is a nasty virus that can do serious damage. Age and other comorbidities are so important that most of us could have just shaken it off like the Swedes and gone “herd.” Those with serious comorbidities may not share that view. Notably, >900,000 healthcare workers signed the Great Barrington Declaration, which declares that we should handle this pandemic using the protocols that worked well in the past—protect the vulnerable and otherwise get on with our lives.ref 2 Some lost their jobs for signing it. That’s evil. We deviated massively from accepted protocols for plot-thickening reasons.

Persons attempting to find a motive in this narrative will be prosecuted; persons attempting to find a moral in it will be banished; persons attempting to find a plot in it will be shot. ~ Mark Twain

I wrote about Covid-19 last year and won’t rehash much of it. Here are a few of my current takes on the disease. There could be some seriously misleading data, and it will piss off more than a few militant masker/vaxxer folks, but it’s my best shot. You can skip these bullets, but they help me keep the disease in perspective.

Asymptomatic Covid-19 carriers are probably an urban myth. You are not spewing the virus. Pre-symptomatic cases, by contrast, may be a problem owing to a putative multi-hour lag from when you become a human virus factory and the onset of symptoms. Pre-symptomatic carriers pose a risk but they are, by definition, not coughing or sneezing on us.

Transmission of Covid-19 outdoors is rare if not non-existent.

There is no hard evidence that masking as currently practiced protects people. I defer that discussion to the next section.

Hospitalizations were considered the most dependable metric for the disease spread. Studies out of Harvard, Tufts, and the Veterans Affairs Healthcare System, however, show that hospital counts are not dependable since more than half are merely positive tests of dubious merit obtained after admittance for unrelated medical problems.ref 3

It’s all bullshit […] It’s all exaggerated. It’s an acute respiratory disease with minimal mortality […] Why has the whole world been destroyed? That I don’t know. ~ Dr Alexander Myasnikov, Russia’s head of coronavirus information

Covid cases are a revenue stream for hospitals; by merely clicking the box the hospitals get up to $39,000 of Federal funds. The disruption of the hospitalization statistics is profound.

It is estimated that asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic infections are causing the total infections to be undercounted by at least a factor of two.ref 4 Ergo, a much larger portion of the population has natural immunity than previously believed. The evidence that natural immunity is durable is compelling,ref 5 despite the protestations by vaccine promoters.

The average age of death from Covid-19 is over 80 years old in western countries.ref 6,7 The mortality rates under 59 years old are ~ 0.1%.

Take the total number of lost years of life in the US and divide it by the population: Covid-19 has trimmed 5.3 days per capita off our lives.ref 8 Would you give up five days of your life to take your damned masks off?

Polls show the average person on the street hasn’t a clue how dangerous this disease is. They think 50% of hospitalizations lead to death. The real number is ~5%.

Deaths from Covid-19 (if you believe the stats) are comparable to the approximately 500,000 smoking deaths in the US each year. Those two groups may have some serious overlap.

The almost complete absence of influenza in 2020–21 (<2% of the norm; Figure 1) is attributed by some to the efficacy of masking and lockdowns, which somehow stopped the flu but not Covid-19. Others (like me) point to skullduggery checking the covid box for flu deaths to pocket some money. That adds 40,000 anomalous covid deaths to the tally. The CDC noted that the PCR test does not distinguish Covid-19 from flu.ref 9 Some virologists, however, think the mystery of the missing flu might be “viral interference” (covid-blocking flu infections).ref 10That sounds sketchy: if it were true then you would have to argue we had reached total herd immunity when cases were still mounting. Shout amongst yourselves.

Figure 1. Flu stats by year. Squint: there is data at the lower right.

Pre-pubescent kids rarely die from Covid-19 (350–500 total deaths in the US depending on date and source).ref 11Most victims—possibly every last one of them—had a serious, potentially fatal comorbidity such as leukemia or congenital heart issues. In the UK only 25 kids under 18 years died in the first year of the pandemic.ref 12 Ponder that in the context of the grand push to vaccinate babies as young as 6 months old (see below).

Symptoms of the dreaded Delta variant include “headaches, sore throat, and runny nose…” Sounds familiar.

Fatalities attributed to Covid-19 without known comorbidities were dropped to 5% of the total deaths by the CDC.ref 13 The median Covid-19 victim had 4 comorbidities. I can identify two just looking in the mirror, three if excessive hair growth on the ears and back count.

Recall those dramatic articles about Covid-19 deaths in India? The per-capita death toll in India is 20% of that seen in the US at its peak. A CNN producer said on a secret video, “Fear sells.”ref 14 The real headline might have been, “Obesity Kills, and Indians Aren’t Fat.”

I know you are not supposed to make fun of fat people, but I don’t know why. ~ Bill Burr (@billburr), comedian

There is a high correlation of obesity with the under 60 crowd; weight loss would have cut fatalities. That is not just a statement about Covid-19. I don’t recall any Federally funded Jenny Craig diets. On average, people porked out during the lockdown: Funions and root beer kill.

JPM analysts—the guys who make money by getting it right—looked at the influence of Covid-19 on emerging markets and found that it was much milder and less infectious than we were being told.ref 15 As I said, there may be reinforcing reasons for US fatalities.

Fortunately, infection through contact with toilet seats or doorknobs (surfaces) is non-existent. (I once ate a slice of pizza, using the shopping cart child seat as a plate. My immune system got a boost that day.)

A handful of Covid-19 patients have severely swollen tongues (macroglossia). Despite the small sample size, there appears to be a high correlation of “covid tongue” with African ancestry. I’ll just take an old-fashioned cardiac arrest over that one.

Severe Covid-19 leaves significant numbers of patients with impaired cognition—brain fog and other non-descript ailments—leading to a diminished capacity to carry out daily activities. (Are we sure this disease is new?) Covid long haulers continue to confound the medical community with delayed fatalities approaching 1%.ref 16 “When we are looking at the acute phase, we’re only pretty much looking at the tip of the iceberg.” As many as 10% of serious Covid-19 cases may suffer long-hauler syndrome. Over 600,000 post-covid sufferers in the UK as of March 2021 say it restricts their daily activities.ref 17 It also looks like a phenomenon more concentrated in the younger age brackets. Limited progress is being made toward understanding its biochemical basis.ref 18

Reinfection after recovering from Covid-19 is an important metric. One source claims that there have been only 71 documented reinfections globally.ref 19 Discussions of natural versus vaccine-induced immunity imply the numbers for reinfection are higher than that but remain rare. Tony Fauci admitted they don’t track them.ref 20Really? Forgot to do that, Tony? You don’t care about that herd immunity thingy, do you?

Studies of how the disease spreads within municipalities have found a surprising lack of correlation with population densities.ref 21

While many focus on antibody titers, T-cell memory appears to be key to the protection of asymptomatic and symptomatic Covid-19 patients against further infection. Reduced killer T-cell counts are a subplot lurking in the vaccine debate (vide infra).

And now for the fabulous news: At the time of this writing, the new Omicron variant is circumnavigating the globe, racking up a staggering death toll of…zero.ref 22 This is how pandemics end.

And the funny news is that Covid-19 antibodies were found in 40% of white-tailed deer examined. I am picturing the Federally funded campaign to mask and vaccinate them.ref 23

Oh my god, there’s a novel respiratory coronavirus overtaking Wuhan, China. What do we do? Oh, you know who we could ask? The Wuhan novel respiratory coronavirus lab. The disease is the same name as the lab! ~ John Stewart (@jonstewart)

Origins of the virus. Zoonotic theory of Covid-19—a bat soup dinner followed by frolicking pangolin love—was battling China’s Popsicle Theory claiming it came from frozen food from anywhere but China. Eventually, both gave way to the theory that Covid-19 leaked from a coronavirus lab right down the street from the Wuhan meat market. Calling the lab-leak theory self-evident is not revisionist history:

My best guess is that the virus was a jailbreak but without nefarious intent. I also would not blame the Chinese; every major country is screwing around with stuff like this. (Demon in the Freezer describes Russia’s frozen time bombs.) ~ 2020 YIRref 24

That the zoonotic theory was so persistent has a very dark subplot. On February 19, 2020, a group of 27 prominent virologists, led by virologist Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance, published an open letter stating that the lab leak theory was nuts.ref 25 This unholy alliance of sociopaths mentioned “solidarity with all scientists and health professionals in China” and went on to “strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that Covid-19 does not have a natural origin.” The conspiracy label is the tell that they are trying to shut down debate, which is anathema to the scientific method. It is understandable, however, once you realize some of those cosigners—possibly many of those cosigners—may have helped create the virus.

Science has, in many ways, helped ease the suffering of this pandemic, which was more than likely caused by science. ~ Jon Stewart

Josh Rogin of the New York Times, one of the media’s China experts (see Books), says Fauci funds 99% of US virologists.ref 26 Gates funds the entire global virology community. I find the virologists’ group statement ironic in light of my 2020 YIR in which I devoted an entire section condemning “Group Statements”:ref 27

Was this statement of troubled consciences by tenaciously independent scientists generated spontaneously or did group-think take hold? Did the manifesto and move really represent the views of all 16? What are the odds and how would it have played out if one or two decided to stay? ~ YIR 2020, questioning the simultaneous resignation of 16 scientists in protest from a scientific journal advisory board

By labeling anyone with different views a conspiracy theorist, the Lancet letter was the worst form of bullying in full contravention of the scientific method. ~ Jamie Metzl, (@Jamie Metzl), WHO scientific advisor

Speaking of the WHO—the World Health Organization, not the band—it is a subsidiary of the Gates Foundation, another backer of the Wuhan Lab. They had sent an elite group of pinball wizards to investigate the Wuhan Lab—a team led by virologist Peter Daszak.ref 28 The Skipper took his crew on a three-hour tour—a three-hour tour—of the labs interviewing the Chinese scientists, and not a single scientist confessed to leaking the virus. Damn. Months later the WHO would back-peddle after getting busted for the farce. The WHO also claimed there was no human-to-human transmission. That aged well. Just in case you wondered whether the ‘W’ in WHO stood for “Weasels”, the WHO released a statement acknowledging false-positive Covid-19 tests were a problem, but only three days after the 2020 US elections.ref 29 The former acting assistant secretary of the State Department’s Bureau of Arms Control, Verification, and Compliance warned leaders within his bureau “not to pursue an investigation into the origin of Covid-19…[don’t] open a can of worms.”ref 30

We stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that Covid-19 does not have a natural origin…We declare no competing interests. ~ Letter to The Lancet, led by Peter “Lawyer Up Fast” Daszak

Back to the main plot. We spent 2020 and part of 2021 force-fed the zoonotic theory as the only acceptable theory for the disease. Social media scrubbed all posts and posters presenting alternative theories. YouTube demonetized proponents of the lab leak theory, two of the more visible being Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying who were doing measured podcasts of alternative disease and vaccine theories. This is not how science is done, but, then again, this was not about science. Any challenge to the narrative risked career damage and loss of livelihood. Facebook ravaged and demonetized Facebook pages that dared post articles questioning the zoonotic theory. Danielle Anderson was the last foreign scientist to leave the Wuhan Lab.ref 31 She claimed the virus was not engineered. She also left the lab right before the official start of the pandemic. Nice timing. She is also Australian. Hold that thought.

I had access to all of the U.S. government’s most sensitive intelligence related to the pandemic. My informed opinion is that the lab leak theory isn’t just a ‘possibility,’ at the very least it is more like a probability, if not very close to a certainty. ~ John Ratcliffe, former Director of National Intelligence

Eventually, a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for Fauci’s emails by The Intercept euthanized the zoonotic theory. Nine hundred emails arrived heavily redacted: why redacted? It was clear Fauci’s 35 years as a political Weeble Wobble schooled him against self-incrimination in emails. However, Fauci’s vast network of panicky Virologists of Walmart with ties to the Wuhan lab and lesser awareness of email risk revealed that the Most Trusted Fraud in America knew that the virus was both synthetic and a political nightmare. By example:

One has to look really closely at all the sequences to see that some of the features (potentially) look engineered. ~ Kristian Andersen, 1/31/2020 email to Fauci

Welp. Somebody must have adjusted Kris’s attitude because four days later he renovated his email trail:

I do wonder if we need to be more firm on the question of engineering. The main crackpot theories going around at the moment relate to this virus being somehow engineered with intent and that is demonstrably not the case. Engineering can mean many things and could be done for either basic research or nefarious reasons, but the data conclusively show that neither was done. ~ Kristian Andersen, 2/4/2020, email to Fauci

After the email release, some of the media outlets rushed to document their contents while others (including all those reputable fact-checkers) revised the digital history of bad journalism by rewriting archived articles. Facebook promised to stop acting like the Gestapo on lab-leak posts.

Nobody would have predicted that I and Dr. Fauci would be so prominent in really kind of evil theories about – did we create the pandemic, are we trying to profit from it? – and on and on. ~ Bill Gates

Yes, Bill. On and on and on. The emails showed that the group letter in The Lancet denouncing the lab-leak theory from the 27 virologists was the brainchild of Peter Daszak, likely with direct pressure applied to the signatories by Tony Fauci and the Gates Foundation. I initially surmised that the motivations of the signatories ranged from covering up profound misdeeds to just trying to clear their desks to get home for dinner. All were keen to preserve their scientific funding from Gates and Fauci. The New York Times and Daily Telegraph were less charitable, noting that essentially all the signatories had ties to the Wuhan lab and were highly conflicted.ref 32 It gets weirder. Before drafting The Lancetletter, there was a meeting organized by the National Academies of Sciences that “included officials from the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the NIH, and the Department of Health and Human Services.”ref 33 In my opinion, signing that letter is a profound ethical breach that should, at a minimum, lead to sanctions (loss of funding) and possibly severe punishments commensurate with their culpability in contributing to the global death toll.

Please note that this statement will not have EcoHealth Alliance logo on it and will not be identifiable as coming from any one organization or person, the idea is to have this as a community supporting our colleagues. ~ Peter Daszak, email prefacing The Lancet letter

We do not know why the Wuhan lab was screwing around with such virulent pathogens, but the development of bioweapons would be my best Family-Feud guess. A 2009 Wiki-leaked email revealed that Hillary Clinton had a “biological weapons proliferation concern” about the Wuhan lab.ref 34 Bioweaponry aside, Occam’s Razor says you have to go with an accidental release theory in the absence of more data, but you cannot summarily dismiss an intentional release nor does Occam tell you to do so. A Chinese whistleblower publicly fingered the CCP for the release,ref 35 but politics run thick in that part of the world. In a recent Zoom call, a doctor hailing from the Eastern Bloc noted, “I am from an authoritarian state. If the Chinese do not want you talking you will not be talking” at least not for very long. Also, why would the CCP release the virus down the street from their most prominent virology lab? Martin Armstrong suggests that looking for a state sponsor behind this is overlooking nefarious activities of a private foundation.ref 36 What private foundation, Martin?

I have been monitoring the numbers thinking the other cities would catch up and can’t see it. I have this thesis that it is not that infectious and that the Wuhan folks got it by some other vector. Even the deaths in other places are statistically heavily weighted in Wuhan ex-pats. ~ an email I wrote to biochem colleague dated February 7, 2020

Considerable evidence suggests the virus surfaced well before the official date of December 2019, maybe in the summer.ref 37 Some speculate the mysterious vaping disease in the summer of 2019 was an early outbreak carried by impregnated vaping devices.ref 38 A Congressional report points to evidence of an August outbreak.ref 39 Robert Redfield, director of the CDC during the outbreak, said, “If I was to guess, this virus started transmitting somewhere in September, October in Wuhan.” I received an email from an athlete who was at the 2019 World Military Games held in Wuhan in October 2019. He said there were two notable events (excluding women’s badminton): (1) the athletes all got sick, and (2) Wuhan was a ghost town, which is not how you would normally describe a province of three million people. At the time, I didn’t know what to make of Deep Throat, but evidence of that story began surfacing independently.ref 40a,b I have come to know him and find him highly credible and well connected. ‘Nuff said. Launching a pandemic at an international athletic event would be a solid approach.

Some sleuths assert the virus was years in the making. A patent tracker named David Martin professes to have found patents for both the virus and the vaccine that go deeply into the past.ref 41,42 The official story that Moderna had their vaccine ready two days after the genetics of the virus were released by the Chinese suggests they are lying.ref 43 A paper trail showing a Moderna-based Covid-19 vaccine in 2018 suggests serious prior art.ref 44

So much for the “what” and “when”: what about the “who”? Why has there been no investigation, and why is the infamous knuckleballer, Tony Fauci, the only person asked to testify? I imagine many are lawyered up given the global death toll. David Asher of the Hudson Institute and head of the State Department’s Covid-19 origins inquiry said the investigation got mired in a “huge gain-of-function bureaucracy.”ref 45 House Democrats sunk a bill to declassify investigations into the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.ref 46 Need I say what I think of them?

The documents make it clear that assertions by the NIH Director, Francis Collins, and the NIAID Director, Anthony Fauci, that the NIH did not support gain-of-function research or potential pandemic pathogen enhancement at WIV are untruthful… Fauci lied – knowingly, willfully, and brazenly – in his two exchanges with Senator Rand Paul. ~ Dr. Richard Ebright, Board of Governors Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Rutgers University and Laboratory Director at the Waksman Institute of Microbiology

Tony Fauci. It is my opinion that Fauci has committed prosecutable crimes of increasing levels of severity when he: (1) covered up the full story of the virus from the beginning; (2) perjured himself to Congress, (3) knowingly funded gain-of-function (GOF) research that may have ultimately led to the creation of the SARS-COV-2 virus, and (4) fostered a global response to the pandemic that literally killed millions and metaphorically destroyed lives. You may think I am being too tough on the little fella, but this section is just scratching the surface. He should be tried before an international court and punished proportionately. Fat chance of that happening.

Hugh, it is essential that we speak this a.m. Keep your cell phone on. … Read this paper as well as the email that I will forward. You will have tasks today that must be done. Tony Fauci, email to Hugh Auchincloss linking to a Zerohedge article

In 2015, Obama canceled gain-of-function (GOF) research because of the risks, causing Fauci to move it offshore to Wuhan and heaven knows how many other labs.ref 47 It is unclear if Obama was involved in shipping it to China or if that occurred behind his back. Funding was renewed in 2019 and canceled by Trump in 2020, prompting 77 Nobel laureates to blame Trump for the politicization of science, too clueless to spot the irony.ref 48 I do understand why many find Trump’s idiosyncrasies annoying, but Nobel Laureates are supposed to have been the fastest sperms in the lot. I’ll deal with my fellow scientists in a moment.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) at Anthony Fauci’s directive had sent over $3 million to the Wuhan lab, but that doesn’t pay for squat in a virology lab, and China doesn’t need our money. ~ 2020 YIR

I dismissed the NIH funding in my 2020 YIR as too small to matter. It appears that way more funds from multiple agencies were laundered through Ecohealth Alliance to Wuhan.ref 49’ GOF research also covers a swath of concepts. Those wishing this plot would disappear say it is to understand viruses better to learn how to prevent pandemics. Well, that worked out well. Others think the engineering of viruses is to increase their infectivity and lethality for one purpose—to kill people efficiently. It’s probably both and everything in between. A change in the tenor of the debate occurred when Rand Paul started grilling Fauci for his role in GOF research. Like so many others, Rand was careful not to claim Fauci created SARS-Cov-2 while accusing him of supporting research of a similar ilk. I think they are giving Fauci a pass for some reason; we still don’t know who created the virus. I also suspect Rand Paul knew the cache of 900 Fauci emails was coming and what it contained. He set up the Napoleonic tyrant to perjure himself. As Fauci’s story unraveled over weeks, he kept reframing what GOF means, eventually calling it a meaningless concept.ref 50 This is all ludicrous given Fauci has been caught red-handed describing the GOF he funded. There are some choice mashups of Fauci et al.’s lying.ref 51,52 For a guy who says that GOF doesn’t exist, this seems like an odd statement from his agency:

Today, the National Institutes of Health announced that it is lifting a funding pause dating back to October 2014 on gain-of-function (GOF) experiments involving influenza, SARS, and MERS viruses. GOF research is important in helping us identify, understand, and develop strategies and effective countermeasures against rapidly evolving pathogens that pose a threat to public health. ~ NIH, 12/19/2017ref 53

We absolutely did not fund gain of function research in Wuhan. ~ Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the NIH and perjurer, 5/13/2021

America’s Most Trusted Punk-Assed, Power-Hungry Narcissist wrote a book that was just released and being promoted when the emails broke. The title seems prophetic in retrospect. It got pulled because it would have been farcical, but it appears to be available digitally. They should have just published it by revising the title to something like “What Lies Ahead” or by stealing OJ’s title, “If I Did It.” Fauci will be OK; he made $9 million last year.ref 54 Hey investors: used copies on Amazon may go up in value.

Bill Gates. Oddly enough, I have very little evidence of Bill Gates’ fingerprints on the SARS-Cov-2 virus. I am unwilling to concede the absence of evidence is evidence of absence because nobody knows more about depositions and the evils of email trails than Bill. Maybe he was preoccupied with the vaccine rollout or trying to keep his wife from his wealth and waxing his ass in a bad—Epstein-level fugly—divorce settlement. There was a funny story making the rounds in late November that Gates was indicted by an Indian court for murdering people with his vaccines.ref 55 I think it is false, but who knows? You won’t hear about it on CNN, and his money can buy a lot of crickets.

I wouldn’t mention binding sites here. If you start weighing the evidence there’s a lot to consider for both scenarios. I would say ‘no evidence of genetic engineering’ full stop. ~ Trevor Bedford, a computational biologist, email

Ralph Baric. Understanding the role of Ralph Baric from the University of North Carolina and the US Geological Survey National Wildlife Health Center is a little tricky. He is on record describing GOF research in his lab that supposedly was never done.ref 56 Transfers of “vaccine” patents from Moderna to North Carolina with NIAID signatures 19 days before the pandemic was announced is odd,ref 57 but maybe they simply knew it was already loose. David Martin claims Baric transferred the spike protein to Moderna in November 2019 and accuses Rand Paul of going for sound bites, not a knockout punch.ref 58 Transfers of patents for viruses from UNC to the CDC are incriminating because natural pathogens can’t be patented; there must have been engineered viruses in those patents. Baric’s fingerprints are on projects in China and on vaccines developed by Moderna (vide infra). He was notably absent from the letter to The Lancet. Emails show that, in reference to The Lancet letter, Daszak told Baric that there is “no need for you to sign the ‘Statement’ Ralph!!” Baric concurred noting, “I also think this is a good decision. Otherwise, it looks self-serving, and we lose impact.”ref 59 The New York Times hangs a lot on Baric and China.ref 60 The article also suggests the 1977 H1N1 flu coming out of China was a failed vaccine program. Oddly enough, that was the same flu in which our attempts to develop a vaccine destroyed lives before being pulled, but I am getting ahead of myself.

We need to increase public understanding of the need for medical countermeasures such as a pan-Coronavirus vaccine. A key driver is the media and the economics will follow the hype. We need to use that hype to our advantage to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process. ~ Peter Daszak, email 2016

Peter Daszak. I have yet to read a story describing the origins of those profits. I do sense that Daszak is at great legal risk and maybe should hire bodyguards too. Peter is an elite scientist who headed up EcoHealth Alliance, the money launderer for the Wuhan Lab—who knows where else—to carry out GOF research at the behest of Tony Fauci. There is no direct evidence that he knowingly helped create SARS-Cov-2, but I would love to see the pay-line on Predictit. It would be quite a resume booster to get fingered for the biggest pandemic in a century. He is intimately tied both monetarily and through publications with the Wuhan Covid-19 coronavirus team headed up by Shi Zhengli, the infamous “Batwoman.” An official report noted that “Peter Daszak is the public face of a CCP disinformation campaign designed to suppress public discussion about a potential lab leak.”ref 61

Then when you get a sequence of a virus, and it looks like a relative of a known nasty pathogen, just like we did with SARS. We found other coronaviruses in bats, a whole host of them, some of them looked very similar to SARS. So, we sequenced the spike protein: the protein that attaches to cells. Then we…Well I didn’t do this work, but my colleagues in China did the work. You create pseudo particles, you insert the spike proteins from those viruses, see if they bind to human cells. At each step of this you move closer and closer to this virus could really become pathogenic in people. You end up with a small number of viruses that really do look like killers. ~ Peter Daszak, 2016 talk, catching the slip-up

Two years preceding the pandemic, Peter Daszak submitted a proposal to the defense agency DARPA to release enhanced airborne coronaviruses into the wild with skin-penetrating nanoparticles containing “novel chimeric spike proteins.”ref 62 Daszak thought it would be peachy to engineer “human-specific cleavage sites” to facilitate “entering human cells” to make the natural coronavirus more infectious. Baric was involved, but his role is still in the shadows. Prominent virologists claim this GOF program may have proceeded without funding and are pushing for an investigation.ref 63a,b

If one of their receptor replacements made Mers spread similarly, while maintaining its lethality, this pandemic would be nearly apocalyptic. ~ anonymous WHO scientist

The Lancet and Other Rags. The elite medical journal The Lancet had just dusted itself off after publishing and then retracting a fraudulent hit-piece claiming HCQ fails as a Covid-19 therapy.ref 64 They then published the open letter denouncing the lab leak story by the 27 virologists.ref 65 When called upon to investigate this little fuckup, The Lancetput together a blue-ribbon panel to investigate the Wuhan Lab headed up by—who else?—Peter Daszak along with five others who signed the lab-leak letter.ref 66 Ahhh. I just wet my pants! That group was eventually disbanded once The Lancet realized that they looked like a bunch of balled-faced liars, but whose balls? The Lancet had also received a group letter on January 14 emanating from France suggesting that “the natural origin is not supported by conclusive arguments and that a lab origin cannot be formally discarded.”ref 67 The Lancet buried it without review saying it was “not a priority for us” and upheld their original decision on resubmission.

Indian researchers have already tried to publish the results of the analyses that showed that this coronavirus genome contained sequences of another virus…the HIV virus (AIDS virus), but they were forced to withdraw their findings as the pressure from the mainstream was too great. ~ Dr. Luc Montagnier, winner of the Nobel Prize for discovering HIV

The French group that encountered The Lancet’s propaganda machine has been networking with scientists who hit similar walls at such elite journals as Nature and Science. Recall that the former editor of Science and scientific meat puppet claimed that the science behind climate change is settled. Nature started putting disclaimers at the top of a previously published article by Baric et al. noting:

[Such papers were being used as the] basis for unverified theories that the novel coronavirus causing Covid-19 was engineered. There is no evidence that this is true; scientists believe that an animal is the most likely source of the coronavirus. ~ Nature trigger warning

One of Nature’s writers denied meeting Daszak until a picture of the two surfaced.ref 68 She called it a Photoshopped fake, but then one of her old tweets emerged, showing her and Daszak on a panel discussion. The closely related Nature Medicine peddled similar bullshit denying the lab leak story. Nature also published a paper entitled “The proximal origin of Sars-CoV-2” that concluded, “we do not believe that any type of laboratory-based scenario is plausible.” The lead author was Kristian Andersen. Yeah. That Kristian Andersen. He has gotten some flak for his role, but his scientific career must be in tatters.

WTF is going on? The journals are completely captured by dark and sinister forces. It is claimed that Springer, the publisher of Nature, has money issues and that China may have been muscling them (with sponsorship agreements worth upwards of $50 million per year) to block articles unfavorable to…wait for it…China!ref 69 This is my shocked face :<O. The Lancet is top shelf as are Science and Nature. My question is simple: If the elite journals are not suited for wrapping fish, what kind of crap are the dubious journals publishing? I keep hearing of countless elite scientists who stay quiet about such globally important issues. Someday y’all will be lying on your deathbed thinking, “I am a spineless bastard—a total coward—who deserves this lonely demise.” I, by contrast, will be thinking, “I should have had that extra slab of cake.”

At the time, it was scarier to be associated with Trump and to become a tool for racists, so people didn’t want to publicly call for an investigation into lab origins. ~ Alina Chan, Harvard Postdoc

Alina took a beating on social media (including from me) until it surfaced that she had spoken up in May calling for a deeper investigation and this quote was out of context. I apologized:

Alina Chan, the chick who got pounded for saying that scientists held back because of Trump, was not speaking for herself. The media (and I) pounded her. Evidence she tried to speak out was there. It is Covington Smirk shit, and I bit. ~ Me, hours later

She has written a book with Matt Ridley;ref 69a I hope I do not regret my generosity.

Baric, Daszak, and several dozen others who could shed light instead of shade on this issue have not been asked to testify under oath anywhere: why not? Were the Fauci grillings all Kabuki theater? Congress slammed the barn door a little late by passing a bill to shut down EcoHealth. So what? Something like it will surface. House Republicans sent Daszak a letter asking for a buttload of info on his and EcoHealth Alliance’s role at the Wuhan lab. Daszak flipped them off.ref 70 Careful there, Peter.

Well he’s dead, so, in general, you always have to be careful. ~ Bill Gates in response to a question about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein

And do you want to be really creeped out? Sequences of multiple coronaviruses and other pathogens including a MERS-like virus have been found in cotton and rice in China.ref 71 The authors “raise concerns about biosafety protocol breaches.” Ya think? Here’s another odd one—a woman in September 2019 ranting about the pandemic and forced vaccinations coming our way.ref 72

The Great Maskdebate 2.0

We have ceded our entire responsibility to bureaucrats…This has been astonishing to me. ~ Dr. Drew

Oh, my gawd! I thought we had maskdebated ourselves into comas in 2020, only to catch a second wind in 2021. I am reasonably confident that history, to the extent it tells an honest narrative rather than is merely written by the victors, will show that our response to Covid-19 was far more destructive than the disease. Two politically motivated pushes that seem inexplicably strong—to vaccinate and mask up everybody—deliver a paradoxical message: “vaccinate or we will make you suffer, but we will make you suffer even if you vaccinate.” This feels like a psych experiment at Harvard in the ‘50s funded by Alan Dulles. So here I am a year later writing about masks again.

We have seen benefits of masking that occur. So there may be a new form of normalcy where masks don’t necessarily have to go away. ~ Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health

I am going to bang hard on the efficacy of masks because that gets to, and ultimately undermines, the entire social distancing model that is dominating the globe. We are all being duped by the mask mandates. I may be wrong, but I am without doubt and backed by lots of smart guys.

Covid-19 Has Forever Destroyed Americans’ Trust in Ruling Class ‘Experts’ ~ Josh Hammer, Newsweek opinion editor

Chemistry-A Quick Digression. Chemists are famous for ‘debating themselves into comas too. Before I try to deep-six the Great Maskdebate I would like to tell you a couple of personal chemistry anecdotes that may be instructive about how to “follow the science.” I have spent four decades studying alkali metal ions (lithium, sodium, and now potassium) particularly emphasizing the role of the solvent. Ninety-nine percent of chemistry is done in solution. For metal ions the solvent binds to—or as they say ‘ligates’—the ions. It is the most important part of the story and, in at least some subset of this world, I am a global expert. Lithium, in particular, is critical to making plastics, tires, batteries, and complex drugs. Thus, while the structures and roles of these ions in solution are suffocatingly complex, understanding them is of paramount scientific and financial importance.

Is TMEDA a good ligand for lithium? ~ David Collum, the title of a review article written in 1992

That rhetorical question was blasphemous at the time. Without going into gory detail, TMEDA more than any other ligand has shaped chemists’ thinking about how solvation of alkali metal ions influences reactivity. Everybody—as in every organic chemist on the damned planet—agreed TMEDA was an excellent ligand for lithium. The crab metaphor illustrated in Figure 1 is used globally—the science was settled. Well, we did some experiments, and the consensus proved to be crabshit.ref 1 Not only was it a demonstrably shitty ligand in all but a few settings, but you could explain its legendary influence because it’s a shitty ligand. We called many published claims largely a “placebo effect.” This assertion has held up for over 30 years.

Figure 1. The ligand “TMEDA” binds to lithium cation tenaciously like a crab?

One more related story. Indulge me. In 1968, a masters-degree chemist at Dupont invented what became known as crown ethers that eventually garnered him the Nobel Prize (Figure 2). The crowns were said to be phenomenal ligands for metal ions and that the size of the crown dictated which metal ion it bound. Even a non-chemist can see from Figure 2 those crabs have lots of claws and progressively larger cavities. You can smell this one coming. By doing the right experiments on a sodium salt (Na) we found the crowns were pretty good ligands, but there was no size dependence whatsoever. All three crowns acted identically. We weren’t shocked because in a 1996 paper focusing on lithium we showed using the analogous lithium salt that there was no size dependence whatsoever, and they didn’t even bind very well.ref 2 The consensus view that made so much intuitive sense reigned supreme—don’t forget the Nobel Prize—until somebody did the right experiments. I should add that there are instances where they bind well.

Figure 2. Three increasingly large crown ethers ligated to three increasingly large lithium sodium, and potassium ions.

What these two chemistry anecdotes show you is that even when a model is so logical that it must be true, it might not be. Students often ask rhetorically, “What else could it be?” I always say, “the infinite number of things in the universe that you are too ignorant or stupid to know about.” I’m simply betting the field. History is filled with logical theories that were found to be crap. While I’m ranting, when somebody invokes Occam’s Razor to claim the simplest explanation is usually correct, they are fools at two levels: (1) there is always greater complexity than meets the eye, and (2) Occam’s Razor doesn’t say that at all, but rather that you have to run with the simplest model that fits the data until you collect more data. We live in a Bayesian world. And while I am bitching, when somebody says “follow the science” there is a 98.2% chance they lack a cogent argument or have been listening to Tony Fauci.

No medicine and none of the vaccines developed then could prevent influenza. The masks worn by millions were useless as designed, and could not prevent influenza. ~ John Barry, on the 1918 flu in The Great Influenza, 2005

Efficacy of Masks. Well, of course, masks work. How could they not? Let’s bullet our way through the Great Maskdebate to see what pops up—what “catches our eye.” Bear in mind that studies in 2020–21 may be more politicized than their predecessors.

Stanford epidemiologist and public policy expert, Jay Bhattacharya, is a profoundly compelling advocate for the notion that we utterly fucked up our response to Covid-19. (Point of interest: Stanford biologists and doctors have carried the standard into the battle against Covid-19 ignorance more than any other institution but with little to show for it.) It is unimaginable to me that a listener could summarily dismiss Jay in this interview.ref 3

Mask mandates are not supported by the scientific data…there is no scientific evidence that mask mandates work to slow the spread of the disease. ~ Jay Bhattacharya (@JBhattacharya), Stanford University Medical School

A Danish study found, “there was no statistically significant difference between those who wore masks and those who did not when it came to being infected by Covid-19.”ref 4

A large study of over 300,000 participants in India showed an 11% efficacy of surgical masks at preventing the spread of Covid-19. This prompted choice words from Harvard Professor Martin Kulldorff:ref 5

Odd that mask advocates are excited by this study. As a vaccine advocate, I would be horrified if a vaccine trial showed 11% efficacy. Based on the 95% confidence intervals, we do not even know if surgical mask efficacy is more than 0%. ~ Martin Kulldorff (@MartinKulldorff), epidemiologist and biostatistician, Harvard Medical School

One study found “no reduction in per-population daily mortality, hospital bed, ICU bed, or ventilator occupancy of Covid-19-positive patients attributable” to variable state or county mandates.ref 6

The Centers for Disease Control published a large-scale study of Covid-19 transmission in US schools. Forcing students to wear masks showed no statistically significant benefit. The CDC has been accused of “burying it.”ref 7 Why would they do that? Well, for starters, there are soccer moms-turned Warrior Princesses who want to rip throats out for making their kids go through living hells for no reason.

Those who insist that universal mask usage is absolutely proven to be effective at controlling the spread of this virus and is universally recommended by “the science” are ignoring the published evidence to the contrary. Widespread, general-population mask usage has shown little empirical utility for stopping cases, even though that evidence has been censored by Twitter and Amazon. Widespread mask usage showed only minimal impact in Denmark’s randomized controlled study. Those are facts. And facts matter. ~ Scott Atlas (Scott W. Atlas), Professor and Chief of Neuroradiology at the Stanford University Medical Center, Hoover Institute, Presidential Advisor

A 2020 scientific review noted, “Although mechanistic studies support the potential effect of hand hygiene or face masks, evidence from 14 randomized controlled trials of these measures did not support a substantial effect on the transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza.” Did you catch that conflict between intuition and actual results?

A 2015 study showed that “penetration of cloth masks by particles was almost 97%.”ref 8 Gotta figure those bandanas really do a lot, eh?

There is still no evidence about the quantitative effectiveness of respiratory etiquette against the influenza virus. Randomized controlled trials of interventions to improve respiratory etiquette would be valuable. ~ World Health Organizationref 9

Analysis of a half-dozen face masks worn by kids all day in school showed they were slathered with dangerous pathogens (up to 11 pathogens) that included bacteria causing diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis.ref 10BTW: Where are all the biohazard bins for the used masks?

Veils by Saudi Arabian women are shown to increase respiratory infections and asthma and are suspected to decrease civil liberties.ref 11 I added that last part, but it must be true, right?

Some older high-risk people [have been] naively fooled to think that masks would protect them. ~ Martin Kulldorff,* Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School *Martin got booted from Twitter temporarily for providing “unsafe information” from a “safety school”.

A 2003 study showed that masks are only effective when dry. “As soon as they become saturated with the moisture from your breath they stop doing their job and pass on the droplets…in as little as 15 or 20 minutes.”ref 12

When Dr. Deborah Birx, one of the two faces of the national Covid-19 task force, was asked by Stanford’s Dr. Scott Atlas what the most compelling study that she and Fauci would cite to defend draconian mask mandates, she cited the “Beauty Salon Study.”ref 13 Say what? Yep. She cited an anecdotal report about how there was a correlation of infection or no infection in a single beauty salon with masking habits. By Atlas’s description, this career bureaucrat is at the bottom of the Kardashian-to-Hawking scale.

It would appear that despite two decades of pandemic preparedness, there is considerable uncertainty as to the value of wearing masks.ref 14 ~ Thomas Jefferson and Carl Heneghan, University of Oxford’s Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine

In a study including 13,259 participants “masks alone have no significant effect in interrupting the spread of ILI or influenza in the general population nor in healthcare workers.”ref 15

A CDC study concluded that counties with mask mandates witnessed an average of 1.32% decrease in the growth rates of Covid-19 cases and deaths.ref 16 1.32%. That is what we call zero in the Land of Error Analysis. (Sig fig hounds should be dry heaving.) A similar study showed no differences comparing municipalities with lockdowns versus no lockdowns.ref 17

The European Center for Disease Prevention reported that most studies assessing the effectiveness of face masks as a protective measure in the community come from studies on influenza, which provided little evidence to support their use.ref 18 They, of course, go on to suggest wearing masks because…well…why the fuck not? Makes sense, right? How could they not help?

There is no need for masks unless one is elderly or high risk. ~ Sunetra Gupta, World-renowned Epidemiologist, Oxford University

David Zweig of Intelligencer does a beautiful job of surveying 17 studies providing no support for masking kids.ref 19 It includes a list of 31 studies indicating masks do not stem pandemics.

A recent study with 90,000 participants showed that student masking has “no statistically significant benefit.”ref 20

We lack credible evidence for benefits of masking kids aged 2 to 5, despite what the American Academy of Pediatrics says. ~ Jeffrey Flier, former dean of Harvard Medical School

A study out of Johns Hopkins and Cornell-Weill Medical schools uses a high-tech approach to study the efficacy of masks. I get a little uneasy with high-tech approaches because wearers use masks in decidedly low-tech ways, often strapping rags across their faces. In any case, this group found only a well-fitting FFP2 mask is effective.ref 21 Do you wear a “well-fitting FFP2 mask”? I Googled it to find out WTF it looks like. My mask gets stuffed in my pocket day-after-day and comes out looking like a Chia Pet and smelling like a Cheeto.

An international group of atmospheric scientists—atmospheric scientists?—claimed that “using a face mask is not only useful to prevent infected coughing droplets from reaching uninfected persons but is also crucial for these uninfected persons to avoid breathing the minute atmospheric particles (aerosols) that infected people emit when talking and that can remain in the atmosphere tens of minutes and can travel tens of feet.”ref 22

This last study “flies in the face” of the others and, in my opinion, suffers horribly from lack of controls by comparing results from different countries. I am sure similar criticisms could be levied against other studies too because it is verydifficult to study the influence of masks. With that said, you gotta wonder if global masking and lockdown policies “follow the science” or arise from incoherent rantings of scientifically illiterate bureaucrats. This includes you, Tony and Debbie. It’s about time you get educated, and stop lying.

When an activity raises threats of harm to human health or the environment, precautionary measures should be taken even if some cause-and-effect relationships are not fully established scientifically. ~ The Precautionary Principle as articulated in Pubmedref 23

And just as I am trying to upload this beast to the publisher, I am hearing Scott Gottlieb and Leana Wen spouting off about how cloth masks don’t do shit. After two years they decide now is the time to point this out: why? I’ll tell you why: because these two nimrods want to scare the vaccine and booster hesitants to get jabbed. Why don’t I take a few more minutes to elaborate on their views? Because I am too busy rummaging through the dugout looking for a bigger bat.

The Precautionary Principle. When in doubt, do not screw the pooch. This is universal advice in principle and a third-trimester abortion in Fauci’s beagle-torturing hands. So, if “one lost life is too many” how about all those who died because of the lockdowns (vide infra)? If one lost life is too many then lock your rug rats in their rooms forever because it is a dangerous world out there. Keep in mind, however, that ships may be safest in the harbor, but that is not why they build ships. Let’s bullet some sacrifices of masking and shutdowns:

One estimate suggests that 78% of new cancers went undetected due to missed screening. For the US alone, that amounts to a million new cases over nine months.ref 24 How many of those will die unnecessarily?

The CDC reported a four-fold rise in depression, a three-fold increase in anxiety, and a doubling of suicidal ideation, particularly among young adults.ref 25a,b That could be just from being locked in their houses with their boomer parents. In Colorado, suicide is now the number one cause of death among youth as young as 10.ref 26The Fed’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service witnessed a one-month 890% rise in calls to its nationwide suicide hotline.ref 27 I gotta figure it’s like hockey where shots on goal is an important metric.

There were >90,000 opioid overdose deaths nationally in 2020, up 30% from 2019 in one area and 57% in another.ref 28 That epidemic is so profound I am not sure what would have happened without the pandemic.

The WHO estimates that the diversion of resources may have caused an additional 400,000 deaths from tuberculosis worldwide.ref 29

Future historians will look back on this and say this was the single biggest public health mistake, possibly of all history, in terms of the scope of the harm that it’s caused… We will be counting the catastrophic health and psychological harms, imposed on nearly every poor person on the face of the earth, for a generation. ~ Jay Bhattacharya, Stanford University Professor of Medicine, co-author of The Great Barrington Declaration

Here is some stunted and vapid thinking in the context of “permanent masking” …

It would not surprise me if that [permanent masking] became a recommendation from the CDC. It’s a pretty low price to pay to try to reduce the risk to oneself and to particularly loved ones who may be at particular risk of these sorts of infections causing harm. ~ Dr. Leonard A. Mermel, Medical Director of Epidemiology and Infection Control at Rhode Island Hospital, on permanent masking

Masks are here to stay, at least as long we have influenza. ~ Spain’s Health Minister

Do it for the Children. Years ago, I watched a documentary in which a woman gave lessons to kids on speaking Mongolian either (a) in person, or (b) via an interactive television screen, what we would now call Zoom. The kids learned jack-squat through the TV interface, suggesting they learn language to interact personally. The Still Face Experiment, where parents sit expressionlessly, shows the importance of facial response.ref 30 Masks disrupt communication because reading facial expressions and lips are key to listening and developing social skills.

Kids learn more from each other than from their parents. It seems likely that slapping diapers over their butts and faces is impeding the development of a generation. Daycare workers and teachers are seeing the effect.ref 31,32

Data from Eastern-Bloc orphanages, rhesus monkey experiments, and Skinner boxes show that profound deprivation of contact scorches childhood development. More than half of Indian parents are reporting their kids can’t roll their Rs. (OK. I made that up, but I had you goin’, didn’t I?) Ken Robinson gave the most brilliant Ted Talk years before the pandemic on how we stunt kids’ development: bookmark it for later.ref 33 Meanwhile, the American Academy of Pediatrics’ official stance is that masking caregivers has no detrimental effect.ref 34 Right. This is not what Plato called a noble lie. It’s just a lie.

The CDC cannot ‘follow the science’ because there is no relevant science. ~ Vinay Prasad, UCSF Medical School on child masking

You can’t make up that lost time easily. Imprinting periods are wired into our DNA. We will not know the full influence of lockdowns and face masks on kids for years. What damage was done by masking children? FFS: let’s use the maskdebaters’ rallying cry:

One damaged child is too many.

The influence of the lockdown on our collective psyche is incalculable, but it is manifested in rising anger, depression, substance abuse, and domestic violence. It was the response to the disease, not the disease itself, that knocked us on our asses. Here are a few anecdotes:

An Irish study found only 0.1% of Covid-19 transmissions were outdoors, and kids are generally not at risk. The CDC’s recipe for summer camps included double masking at all times, skipping rows on buses, no sharing of toys or games, and dividing children into “cohorts” that are kept separate from other cohorts.ref 35 Lord of the Flies.

Lockdown caused kids to get porky owing to low exercise and the Call of the Fridge.

Parents of unvaccinated kids should be thoughtful about this and the recommendation is to wear masks there as well. I know that’s uncomfortable. I know it seems weird, but it is the best way to protect your kids. ~ Dr. Francis Collins, Head of the NIH, being contrafactual What are we trying to achieve by masking kids when they are still extremely unlikely to suffer from severe illness or death if infected? ~ Elissa Schechter-Perkins, Director of Emergency Medicine Infectious Disease Management at Boston Medical Center

It is estimated that 30% of kids made minimal or no progress in their education during the lockdown.ref 36 I don’t have the numbers but would love to know how many kids got held back a grade by their parents.

I was at a third birthday party for my grandson in Richmond in May. Every parent with children in school said they are holding theirs back because they haven’t learned anything. ~ email from a Friend

Watch this video of an adult masking up a toddler and tell me you wouldn’t like to adjust the attitude of that “caregiver.”ref 37

From April 2019 to April 2021, pediatric behavioral health treatment has doubled.

You can’t expect the teacher in every school to be asking ‘well you’re not wearing a mask so are you vaccinated or not?’ And so that’s the case, everyone should be wearing masks. ~ Dr. Leana Wen, CNN’s resident medical health “expert” and serious risk to society

Polls indicate alcoholism, as defined by a standard metric of 50 drinks per week, jumped from 1.5 million to 2.5 million in one year.ref 38

You know all those kids getting abused at home? Well, not only did parents likely turn up the volume to 11 during the lockdown because they were pissed off and shitfaced, there were no teachers to detect the problem and intervene.

The signs that children will bear the scars of the pandemic for years to come are unmistakable. ~ Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director

Suicide rates among children in Japan jumped 49%.ref 39

Figure 3. Suicides in Japan for 2019–2021.

We know that the risk of outdoor infection is very low. We know risks of children becoming seriously ill or even ill at all is vanishingly small. And most of the vulnerable population is already vaccinated. I am supportive of effective measures to restrain the spread of illness. However, the CDC’s recommendations cross the line into excess and are, frankly, senseless. Children cannot be running around outside in 90-degree weather wearing a mask. Period. ~ Mark Gorelik, Pediatric Immunologist, Columbia University Medical School

Teachers’ unions take huge responsibility for the plight of the children for using lobbyists to shape our lockdown and masking policies in schools.ref 40 With that said, many of you are projecting your ignorance and fears onto the kids as well. They aren’t going to be hurt by this disease: are you are masking them up to protect the adults? Where on the evolutionary tree did parents and adults place their own welfare ahead of the kids? I’ll answer that for you: at the dead-end branches where Mother Nature scrubbed the gene pool. As Congressman and former Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw said, “You’re all fucked up. It is time to unfuck yourselves.”

I don’t care if you’re vaccinated you little dink. I don’t want to get sick and die. There are other people you can infect. Just because you’re vaccinated. You know what? You’re not a special person around here. You should hear how everybody talks about you around here. YOU’RE A JERK.” ~ belligerent teacher to an unmasked student getting double points for using “dink”

Failed Leadership. I wrote about some “gotcha” moments in 2020 in which autocratic leaders got caught breaking their arbitrary rules. I let Pelosi off the hook for her haircut because she can’t stand at the podium with terminal bed-head. I’m less forgiving now because the masking has picked up a distinct authoritarian flavor, and their breaches are more egregious. To name a few hypocritical moments:

Hundreds of Obama’s friends gathered maskless at his $12,000,000 Martha’s Vineyard cottage to celebrate his 60th birthday weekend bash.ref 41 BTW, Barry: How’d you pay for that house again? The $60 million book deal? How many books were sold?

Maskless California Governor Nuisance and unmasked pals ate at a fancy restaurant while his strict mask mandates were in place.ref 42

DC mayor Muriel Bowser defied her own $1000-fine mandate for her birthday party.ref 43

Hundreds of maskless donors at Senator Pelosi’s fundraiser were served by masked-up waitersref 44 while the J. Giles Band sang, “First I Look at the Purse.”

The mayor of San Francisco was seen partying with the BLM co-founder at a nightclub after imposing a severe social distancing order.ref 45

Democrats fled Texas to avoid a critical vote. They remembered the beer but not their masks. Three got Covid-19.ref 46 These gerbil ranchers put their IQs on full display.

Figure 4. The Psychiatric Wing of the Texas Democratic Party.

Friendly reminder: If you are planning any trips for Spring Break, please keep that off of Social Media. It is hard to argue that it is unsafe for in-person instruction, if parents and the public see vacation photos and international travel. ~ Facebook post for members of a teachers union

My teeth are showing as I type. Y’all enforce militant mask mandates on the population while ignoring them yourselves. You may someday participate in a very different, historically notable shindig. Read up on Czar Nicholas and his family.

Even after you’re vaccinated, social distancing and wearing masks will be essential. ~ Jen Psaki, Whitehouse Press Secretary

The challenge is if we don’t lift restrictions with the same speed as we impose them we lose credibility…I think the risk to the CDC as an institution is that they lose relevancy and that people stop listening to them. ~ Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former head of the FDA

I think we’re gonna stop wearing masks when we stop taking our shoes off at TSA. ~ Laura Ingraham

Screw your freedom. ~ Arnold Schwarzenegger to anti-maskers

Hey Arnie: You came here for our freedoms and thrived, but the steroids have left you addled. Nobody says “screw your freedoms” to us. Go home.

CDC just put in a ban on dogs entering the US from countries with high rabies counts. In the last six years, only four dogs TOTAL have entered the US from any country testing positive for rabies. ~ Tucker Carlson One can’t live with one’s finger everlastingly on one’s pulse. ~ Joseph Conrad, Heart of Darkness

Here is my point in case you missed it: there is no chance these mask mandates make sense. Where is the gold-standard study showing masks of all shapes and sizes did shit for us? This is not about healthcare or science. The mask mandates bear no relationship to Earthly reality. On the bright side, we could follow China’s lead and introduce covid testing using anal swabs.ref 47

Ivermectin and Frontline Treatments

When the effectiveness of ivermectin for the COVID-19 pandemic is confirmed with the cooperation of researchers around the world and its clinical use is achieved on a global scale, it could prove to be of great benefit to humanity. It may even turn out to be comparable to the benefits achieved from the discovery of penicillin… ~ March issue of the Japanese Journal of Antibiotics

Healthcare workers bat around ideas searching for the right protocols to save lives. I’ve watched enough episodes of House and ER to know that’s how it’s done. Our highly evolved system relies on “frontline doctors” to make calls in real-time. Well, that was before the pandemic. The system went full Soviet-style in which doctors were dominated by central authorities with puppets Fauci and Birx publicly calling the shots. For a doctor to act autonomously was to risk their career. Why this transformation occurred with such breathtaking speed has, in my opinion, nothing to do with healthcare. This is nothing short of a medical coup d’etat. Do not for a moment believe that the centralized power will be relinquished. I am going to take it to the hoop in the first section and then follow up with the details.

If the FDA were driven by science and evidence, it would give an emergency-use authorization for ivermectin for Covid-19. Instead, the FDA asserts without evidence that ivermectin is dangerous. ~ Wall Street Journal

Tess Laurie Versus Andrew Hill – Dark Forces. A strange dialog transpired that gets at the forces underlying the response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Andrew Hill, a visiting fellow at Liverpool University, examined data from clinical studies and came out strongly in support of Ivermectin. He then inexplicably did an about-face and became a detractor, using the same data from the original paper and simply reversing his stance. Tess Laurie, director of the Evidence-based Medicine Consultancy and reputed to be one of the best-of-breed, challenged him on why he switched via a Zoom call. She recorded it. What emerged was a tale of huge payola and sinister forces cornering Hill. Kennedy recounts it in his tome.ref 1 The World Tribune summarized it.ref 2 In a nutshell, the Gates Foundation put $40 million into the University’s coffers to alter Andrew’s views. He admitted the fraud and was dismissive because it would only set back Ivermectin release by 6 weeks. Laurie pointed out the death toll in those six weeks, implying what I have been saying: there are many guilty of high crimes in this sordid tale. With further pressure, Hill admitted that Unitaid, a Gates Foundation subsidiary that lobbies governments for pharma, “has a say in the conclusions of the paper.” Here is a taste of the exchange.

Lawrie: I really, really wish, and you’ve explained quite clearly to me, in both what you’ve been saying and in your body language that you’re not entirely comfortable with your conclusions, and that you’re in a tricky position because of whatever influence people are having on you, and including the people who have paid you and who have basically written that conclusion for you. Hill: You’ve just got to understand I’m in a difficult position. I’m trying to steer a middle ground and it’s extremely hard. Lawrie: Yeah. Middle ground. The middle ground is not a middle ground …You’ve taken a position right to the other extreme calling for further trials that are going to kill people. So, this will come out, and you will be culpable….

Andrew is apparently making a living now accusing the doctors and scientists who support ivermectin of medical fraud. Hill and his backers are some of the worst people in human history. They are responsible for the deaths of millions.” ~ Dr. Pierre Kory, of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance

Comorbidities and Health. We have learned a lot about comorbidities and how they predispose the patient to severe Covid-19. If you are a fat old bastard, you could die from the virus in the blink of an eye. If you are a kid, you are only at risk if you are seriously compromised by something like leukemia. Healthy kids are not even getting sick. One easily remedied comorbidity is vitamin D3 deficiency.ref 3 (Technically, it is a hormone, not a vitamin.) Vitamin D3 deficiency is showing up in >90% of hospitalizations and >90% of the covid deaths (Figure 1.)ref 4,5 Recent studies show that low vitamin D3 blood titers are correlated with severe covid and causative of hospitalizations and deaths.ref 6 The seasonality of flu and seasonality of Vitamin D­3 blood titer are correlated as well.ref 7 In 2015, the Swedes mandated D3 as a food additive akin to water fluoridation in the US.ref 8 Recall that the Swedes blew off the lockdowns: they went “herd.” Although they took a beating by the hyperaggressive ventilation in early 2020, they are now past this pandemic. To boost my immune system I take 8000 units of D3, per day, some Vitamin K2, and 50 mg of zinc, all correlating with Covid-19 resistance.

Figure 1. Vitamin D3 blood titers versus severity of cases.

We entered 2021 with reason for optimism. The election was a mess but surely would resolve at some point. Early in the pandemic, you had one choice: stay home until you couldn’t breathe and then go to the ER and risk ventilation (with an 85% fatality rate). Doctors networking around the globe had stopped ventilating patients to death and figured out how steroids and anti-coagulants help. The monoclonal antibodies were making great strides. The wildly anticipated mRNA vaccine arrived in December 2020, requiring 1/10th the development time than for any other vaccine in history. I was convinced that the deep politics of the pandemic brought on by the 2020 election would finally give way to a measured scientific approach. How quaint.

YouTube should not be telling me what I can see about ivermectin. Ivermectin isn’t a registered Republican. It’s a drug! ~ Bill Maher

The antiviral hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in conjunction with Azithromycin—the so-called Zelenko Protocolref 9 held up to scrutiny. Leaked emails show that Fauci knew about the efficacy of HCQ by April 2021.ref 10 HCQ had been decked by partisan attacks to hang everything on Trump, but it couldn’t get back on its feet. Mysteriously fraudulent papers in 2020 funded by vested interests (Astra-Zeneca, Pfizer, and BMS)ref 11 got pulled after the election but continued to be cited by detractors. With the new administration, we were poised to start treating early symptomatic patients and even asymptomatic patients pre-emptively (prophylactically) after they tested positive to keep them out of the hospitals.

In my 2020 YIR, I made only passing mention of the antiviral agent, Ivermectin, not realizing its promise would come to dominate the debate. (I like to capitalize Ivermectin despite convention.) Why not get it from my doctor? I asked my doctor for a script, but he said he would lose his license. What? He referred me to our regional infectious disease expert, who knew nothing about it and had no intention of learning. I wasn’t waiting for a trip to the ER, so I bought HCQ, Azithromycin, Ivermectin, and doxycycline from Buy-Pharma in Indiaref 12 to be ready when symptoms of Covid-19 arrive. Take the drug ASAP.

Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SARS coronavirus infection and spread. ~ Virology Journal, 2005

Ivermectin is a dirt-cheap antiparasitic drug that was shown to have broad-spectrum antiviral activity more than a dozen years ago. This is why doctors tried it on Covid-19. It was deemed by the World Health Organization (WHO) to be one of the safest and most profound drugs on the planet.ref 3 Its safety spectrum was based on over 4 billion doses given to humans worldwide. Although injecting high doses may pose problems owing to high bioavailability,ref 13 there have been no reported overdoses from oral Ivermectin. In one pinhead’s home-grown clinical trial, he took 500 times the recommended dose and stumbled out of the ER on his own volition.ref 14

I have an enormous political pressure to release HCQ and to give it to everyone but I am currently resisting. ~ Jean-Francois Delfraissy, head of the French scientific council, email to Fauci

Those who bray about the lack of evidence that Ivermectin works need new sources or are pathological liars. There are over 90 studies at last count showing the efficacy of Ivermectin. Summaries of its efficacy can be found in these links.ref 15,16,17,18 An incisive review from Keio University in Japan examined all facets of the Ivermectin debate.ref 19They even explain why the inability to absorb the cost of clinical studies into a large revenue stream guaranteed the absence of pharma-centered clinical studies. This gap had to be filled by a government-backed agency as part of Operation Warp Speed, but it was not. Why?

While the list of crimes committed by authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic is a long one, perhaps the biggest crime of all is the purposeful suppression of safe and effective treatments. ~ Dr. Joseph Mercola, osteophathic physician detested by the Vaccine-Industrial Complex

Meta-analyses in which small trials are consolidated to create the equivalent of a large trial provided profound support for the efficacy of Ivermectin.ref 20 The case was presented to Congress by Dr. Pierre Kory, a frontline doctor who had treated over a thousand Covid-19 patients.ref 21 (YouTube promptly took it down.) As Pierre notes, after you’ve retrieved four or five patients who would have otherwise died, you don’t need the gold-standard clinical trial; the treatment is working. This is how medicine has always been done until decision-making became centralized during the pandemic. When you see phrases like “gold standard”, “peer-reviewed”, and “double-blind clinical trial” your bullshit meter should be red-lining: somebody is trying to make a case without the facts using content-free Fauci-speak.

There is a lot of opposition. We tried to publish it, and it was kicked away by three journals. No one even wanted to hear about it. You have to ask how come when the world is suffering. ~ Israeli scientists on an Ivermectin clinical study

A few observations:

It is hard to obtain Ivermectin through the US healthcare system, but Ivermectin is an over-the-counter drug in most countries. To repeat: Azithromycin, doxycycline, HCQ, and Ivermectin are available at Buy-Pharma in India.ref 22

Giving Ivermectin prophylactically to 800 South American healthcare workers resulted in zero Covid-19 cases whereas 57% of the control group became symptomatic.ref 23 Another study of over 3,000 healthcare workers showed an 83% reduction in infection.ref 24 I repeat, there are many studies of this flavor. Another study of prophylaxis (0.2 mg/Kg, approximately 20 mg/carcass) of healthcare workers showed a 74% reduction of infections.

Doctors having treated hundreds, sometimes thousands, of patients with Ivermectin claim nearly 100% survival.ref 25 These frontline doctors swear by it.

There are forces that are seeking to make sure that ivermectin is not accepted widely as an effective therapy. We have randomized [trials], you have observational [studies], you have case series, you have epidemiologic analyses, and then the clinical experience of doctors. You can’t find a doctor who has incorporated ivermectin into their treatments who will come back and say my patients didn’t get better, you can’t find that doctor. ~ Pierre Kory, FLCCC

Alessandro Santin, Yale Medical School, did a deep-dive literature search and says the case is sound. He is just one guy, but he is also not just a bureaucrat standing at a podium spewing tripe.

The biochemical mechanism of Ivermectin’s anti-covid activity has been determined, which is pretty good for a drug that supposedly doesn’t work.ref 26,27,28 It binds to the spike protein and inhibits a key protease by the same mechanism as Pfizer’s new drug.

A global network of doctors called the FLCCC Alliance endorsed Ivermectin as the first line of defense:ref 29

The studies we presented to the NIH revealed high levels of statistical significance showing large magnitude benefit in transmission rates, need for hospitalization, and death. What’s more, the totality of trials data supporting ivermectin is without precedent. ~ FLCCC

Anecdotal reports claim that even severe (late-stage) Covid-19 victims can be retrieved.ref 30 Ivermectin supporters have tempered optimism because the virus has largely cleared your system by then, leaving organ damage to finish you off. Take the drug ASAP.

Ivermectin became the official treatment for Covid-19 in India, Mexico, Guatemala, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Czech Republic, Egypt, Nigeria, Peru, Portugal, Slovakia, South Africa…over 20 countries in total.ref 31,32 The list is surely bigger now owing to a quickening pace; Googling, of course, generates waves of propaganda.

Data out of Africa where Ivermectin is available regionally inadvertently provided controlled clinical trials.ref 33The regions were locked down by the pandemic. The Chairman of Tokyo’s Medical Association cited the African data and noted, “we should be giving patients Ivermectin.”ref 34,35,36,37

A World Health Organization-sponsored meta-analysis found that Ivermectin could cut the number of deaths from Covid-19 by 75%.ref 38

One of the great ad hoc clinical trials was carried out in India when some provinces did not administer Ivermectin and others did lavishly.ref 39,40,41 Uttar Pradesh treated 200 million inhabitants starting in May 2021: Covid-19 disappeared (Figure 2.)ref 42,43 The Ivermectin-free provinces were not so lucky. Uttar Pradesh is only 5% vaccinated.ref 44

Figure 2. Uttar Pradesh covid deaths

Meanwhile, the US Postal service is working diligently to intercept packages containing Ivermectin.ref 45

A study at Columbia suffered because almost nobody got sick and therefore the trial “did not answer the most pressing clinical question, whether Ivermectin can prevent severe disease or death.”ref 46

One study competed Ivermectin against HCQ and concluded that Ivermectin has no effect rather than they were equivalent. That may have been willful scientific fraud.ref 47

Not all scientific studies conclude Ivermectin works, but those showing lack of efficacy were trials that, well, seemed to lack efficacy. They look like they were sandbagged by using small doses, late-stage patients, missing critical components, and generally poor protocols.ref 48,49

Disclaimer. From this point on the plot darkens. It seems inescapable that there are forces at play that are intended to suppress the use of cheap, readily available anti-viral meds to treat Covid-19. Those same forces involve individuals who are pushing personal agendas. When your doctor tells you Ivermectin does not work or has unknown health risks, they are probably working from a position of ignorance. I have access to the same literature that they have. The difference is they aren’t reading it and should either start or consider another profession. If they refuse to use a treatment believing it is efficacious, call it cowardice if you wish, but asking them to risk their jobs seems unreasonable. As you move up the food chain, however, the erroneous statements become far more suspect and far less forgivable. I want to be crystal clear with a statement that I stand behind 100% and am deadly serious:

If someone willfully lied for personal, professional, monetary, or political gain, costing what could be hundreds of thousands of deaths, the perpetrators should be tried and, if convicted, punished for crimes against humanity. As you read on, you will notice this group could be quite large. ~ Me

Fauci is my nominee for Public Enemy #1, but I have a few other suggestions. Some may use a Nuremberg Defense—they were just following orders. They can ponder their psychopathically rooted ideas as they take their last breaths as far as I am concerned.

Where the &#%!? is the major media? A historic, landmark paper identifies the real “game changer” drug in Covid…and…they dutifully keep censoring. Memo to media: the agencies are CAPTURED. They JUST #%$! gave Pharma over 4B to… invent a new ivermectin. WTF. DO YOUR JOB. ~ Pierre Kory (@PierreKory), ICU doctor and FLCCC Founder

Suppression: I missed an important plotline in my 2020 YIR. A reader sent me a screengrab of the statute explaining that an alternative to the vaccines, of which Ivermectin would be one, precludes the legal release of the vaccines. As stated:ref 50

The known and potential benefits of the product, when used to diagnose, prevent, or treat the identified serious or life-threatening disease or condition, outweigh the known and potential risks of the product…There is no adequate, approved, and available alternative to the product for diagnosing, preventing, or treating the disease or condition. ~ Requirements for emergency release of a biomedical treatment

HCQ and Ivermectin were not suppressed because of the politics of the 2020 Election. The Vaccine-Industrial Complex had to step on all therapeutics. But why continue to do so once the vaccines were cleared for release? Let’s bullet a few reasons:

It takes time to vaccinate the world. Moreover, mission creep—boosters increasing the number of jabs per capita—means that alternatives had to remain suppressed for as long as possible.

Pfizer has their me-too drug—pejoratively called Pfizermectin—heading for FDA approval. Those concerned that Pfizermectin would cannibalize Pfizer’s vaccine profits should relax. Pfizer is already marketing the two for use in concert. Ivermectin distribution, by contrast, would destroy the market for both.

Roche and Atea are not far behind.ref 51 What makes this pursuit such a gravy train is that normally the shelf-life of a patent-protected drug is eroded years by the long-duration clinical trials. Every year cut off the development by accelerated FDA approval is an additional year of profitable patent protection.

Given that 4 billion doses of the formerly Merck drug had been distributed to people worldwide, Merck’s official stance on Ivermectin was part understatement and part fabrication:ref 52

It is important to note that, to date, our analysis has identified: (1) No scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect against COVID-19 from pre-clinical studies; (2) No meaningful evidence for clinical activity or clinical efficacy in patients with COVID-19 disease; and (3) A concerning lack of safety data in the majority of studies. ~ Merck’s official stance on Ivermectin

Point 3 is a lie: 4 billion doses worldwide.

Medicine is for the people. It is not for profits. ~ George W. Merck, 1950

Merck has conflicts of interest that include an agreement with J&J to distribute the vaccine.ref 53 They also have a cheap-to-make and expensive-to-buy antiviral drug (Molnupiravir) called IverMercktin pejoratively.ref 54Drugs that are equivalent to pre-existing drugs are called me-too drugs. They get special scrutiny and have no prayer for emergency release except in this modern era. IverMercktin needed to avoid the me-too label. Early reads on Ivermerctin looked sketchy to me. It got cleared by the FDA in a 13–10 vote. Seems unconvincing. It is appearing to disappoint only weeks later.ref 55

If you are wondering WTF is going on at the FDA, just check out Biogen’s new anti-Alzheimer’s drug that will cost $56,000 per year. All but one panelist concluded there were no beneficial effects. The holdout said he wasn’t sure. The FDA approved it.ref 56

Merck would be best positioned to test Ivermectin given their in-house expertise. They had no intention nor is it their job to do so. It is, however, the job of the Federal government to mount a Manhattan-like project—let’s call it something cute like Warp Speed—by bribing Merck to test the drug rather than paying Merck billions in advanced payments for IverMercktin before the FDA even cleared it. There are murmurs of an Ivermectin trial in 2024, but those are lies, and your at-risk relatives will be dead by then. The trial would also provide official proof that those who stonewalled the treatments are mass murderers. I think this will become obvious to all in time, but this won’t matter. We don’t ever bring the bad guys to justice.

OK. So, there’s money to be made, and pharma has a long history of making it, even if it requires telling a few fibs along the way. Pfizer got a $2.2 billion fib-fine a few years back when they faked a few clinical trials.ref 57 The pushback against Ivermectin, however, came from official sources as well, folks who should piss off the $20 whores on equal work-equal pay logic. All official discussions of possible antiviral treatments glaringly omit HCQ and Ivermectin, focusing instead on patent-protected meds that are orders of magnitudes more expensive.

The best protection we have against Covid-19 is the vaccine, and if you get Covid-19, we actually do have treatments that work. Ivermectin is not one of them. ~ Dr Vivek Murthy, surgeon general

The FDA repeatedly chimed in on Ivermectin. When human applications were mentioned it was often for “head lice”, forgetting to mention the antiviral activity. They tagged Ivermectin as a “horse dewormer” despite the massive and multi-decade human market. When you feed your kids corn do you call it “cattle feed”? Anyone alluding to “horse de-wormer” is a pathological liar and deserves a beating. At least smack them and say, “Dave says hi, Willlburrrr!” The FDA then pulled out the stops, calling us dumbasses for even pondering it. They warned further…

Never use medications intended for animals on yourself. Ivermectin preparations for animals are very different from those approved for humans. ~ FDA

Well, duh. Who said anything about large doses? The preparations are not different for humans and animals. The per-lb doses are identical. By the way, the horse paste is 1.87%, so what is this high-concentration bullshit? And let’s assume for fun that the two are different, why not let us take the human form under medical supervision? So, y’all at the FDA can eat shit and die.

Why Is the FDA Attacking a Safe, Effective Drug? Ivermectin is a promising Covid treatment and prophylaxis, but the agency is denigrating it. ~ Wall Street Journal Headline

Shit. I am on my umpteenth edit, and those FDA ads still fry my ass. After NIH finally seemed to take their foot off Ivermectin’s throat by nonchalantly noting in their official literature that they are “no longer recommending against ivermectin use.”ref 58 It was a start and, in theory, released doctors to use it, but then it really got crazy:

The WHO changed its position from endorsing Ivermectin to opposing it, citing Merck’s propaganda to make their case and a “lack of data.”ref 59

Two hundred members of Congress scooped up some Ivermectin,ref 60 which would be a silver lining if it was toxic after all.

Facebook took down pages endorsing Ivermectin because Facebook is populated by authoritarians.

Veterinary formulations are not approved for human use under any conditions, because the drug is often highly concentrated for animals. ~ USA Today headline, ignoring the detail that horse paste is 1.87% Ivermectin

Articles began appearing that denounced “fringe doctors spouting dangerous falsehoods.” NPR took down the Frontline Doctors as a right-wing group spreading misinformation.ref 61 Your tax dollars at work. Matt Taibbi said, “NPR sucks and is unlistenable.”

Frontiers in Pharmacology pulled an article from the Frontline Doctors (FLCCC) discussing the merits of Ivermectin, but not before it got 85,000 views.ref 62 Elite virologist Peter McCullough had a paper pulled without explanation after it was accepted.ref 63

Claims that Ivermectin sterilizes 85 percent of men were so preposterous that even the PSYOP site, Snopes, called bullshit on this story.ref 64,65

I am going to speak bluntly. Physicians who speak out are being actively hunted via medical boards and the press. They are trying to delegitimize and pick us off one by one. This is not a conspiracy theory – this is a fact. Please wake up. This is happening globally. ~ Dr. Robert W. Malone, MD, inventor of mRNA lipid technology

An article from Oklahoma described a doctor claiming people were overdosing on “horse dewormer” and, in doing so, filling ERs precluding treatment of gunshot victims.ref 66 The story slithered down to The Rachel Maddow Show and The Rolling Stone.ref 67 I was pretty early if not first in calling bullshit, eventually making it into Zerohedge’s evisceration.ref 68 (Apologies for calling the lying doctor a “hick” just because he was in Oklahoma; I was pissed.) The putative gunshot victims were shown waiting in line, all donning jackets in August. The Doctor’s hospital distanced themselves from the story while media began retracting and modifying their stories.

Brett Weinstein and Heather Heying got demonetized from YouTube for their measured analyses of Ivermectin, vaccines, and all things Covid-19.

The Wall Street Journal was baffled by the FDA’s antagonism toward Ivermectin by underscoring FDA’s use of catchy phrases like “serious harm,” “hospitalized,” “very dangerous,” “seizures,” “coma and even death,” and “highly toxic.” They go on to note that “Any reader would think the FDA was warning against poison pills.” No. Just pathologically lying and setting themselves up for a trip to The Hague.

The media claimed Poison Control Centers were inundated with callers about Ivermectin. That is because y’all called it poison! Authorities fessed up that there were no Ivermectin-related hospitalizations whatsoever.

While Ivermectin’s death toll is zero, Tylenol racks up 56,000 emergency room visits, 2,600 hospitalizations, and 500 deaths each year.ref 69

Joe Rogan Takes on the Media. It seems silly that we need Joe Rogan, Bill Maher, Dave Chappelle, and John Stewart to fight our fights, but they are the best antidotes to bad media. Joe Rogan got Covid-19 and mentioned that he threw the kitchen sink at it, only briefly alluding to Ivermectin as part of the protocol. The media lit into him. The cancel culture went for blood. Both failed pathetically.

Do I have to sue CNN? They’re making shit up. They keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. But CNN keeps saying I’m taking horse dewormer. They must know that’s a lie. What they didn’t highlight is that I got better… They won the Nobel prize in 2015 for use in human beings. Multiple doctors told me to take it. ~ Joe Rogan (@joerogan), Joe Rogan Show

They are weak bitches. ~ Joe Rogan to those wishing he got sicker

CNN sent Sanjay Gupta to solicit an interview on Joe’s show (Spotify) on the pretense of hawking his new book, but it was to calm Joe down.ref 70 After civil discussion Joe took Sanjay and CNN down hard. He kept saying, “They lied.” Sanjay finally conceded that calling Ivermectin a “horse dewormer” was “not a good look.” Sanjay also forgot to hawk his book, his pretext for being there. The next day Sanjay went on CNN and called Ivermectin a horse dewormer.ref 71 I have no words. Of course, I do: what an invertebrate liar!

Joe Rogan: There’s a lot of clowns on your network; you know that right? Sanjay Gupta: Ehhh…I’m not gonna get into that.

Ivermectin Goes to Court. The top-down management of healthcare spearheaded by dickweeds like Fauci with full support from the Vaccine-Industrial Complex is so screwed up that doctors and families turned to the courts for help. I keep wondering why some family member doesn’t lose their shit and skip that whole court part. It would make a good TV show. Here are a few bullets to help understand:

A woman who had been put on a ventilator showing “no improvement” rallied within 12 hours after her doctor treated her with Ivermectin. After the hospital took her off the Ivermectin, the State Supreme Court ordered them to put her back on the treatment.ref 72

One lawyer has forced three hospitals to use Ivermectin.ref 73 The hospitals all claimed that the patients “did not have the right to receive the drug despite a valid prescription written by their doctors.” All three patients recovered, one coming off a ventilator after the first dose. All three heads of the hospitals are still brain dead.

One attorney forced 11 hospitals to give Ivermectin to ventilated patients who, as you may recall, have 85% fatality rates.ref 74 Nine of those patients went home, and the 10th was said to be progressing. (Implicitly, one died.)

An Ohio hospital was forced by a court to let a doctor treat a patient with Ivermectin only to have a higher court reverse that ruling.ref 75,76,77 He then died. The family was last seen locking and loading.

A court ordered an Illinois hospital to switch from the faltering Remdesivir to Ivermectin “over the hospital’s strenuous objections.” The family says “his condition changed immediately after he took Ivermectin.” He recovered.ref 78

Pharmacies were refusing to fill legitimate Ivermectin prescriptions. A Marine veteran took the civil approach when a pharmacist refused to fill the prescription and sued them.ref 79 I could have imagined a different scenario playing out if the Marine had a sick family member at home: the pharmacist would get an immediate facial reconstruction and the Marine would need the lawyer later. If I were a juror I would be easily nullified.

The Indian Bar Association (IBA) indicted a WHO Chief Scientist for causing the deaths of Indian citizens.ref 80The scientist launched a misleading and influential tweet, causing the State of Tamil Nadu to withdraw Ivermectin from the protocol. The WHO Scientist could be sentenced to death or life in prison for her “acts of commission and omission.”

As you ponder these court cases answer the simple question: why were the hospitals fighting? The courts had removed the legal jeopardy.

Because of ivermectin there are hundreds of thousands, actually millions, of people around the world, from Uttar Pradesh in India to Peru to Brazil, who are living and not dying. ~ Michael Capuzzo, a New York Times best-selling author

What about Remdesivir? Good question. Why didn’t the Vaccine-Industrial Complex step on Remdesivir? In short, it turned out to offer no advantages while damaging kidneys and livers, picking up the nickname “RunDeathIsNear.” The WHO even stopped recommending its used.ref 81y Remdesivir did, however, foster The Narrative that the vaccine was the only solution.

Dr. Bryan Ardis is the world’s expert on Remdesivir abuse and is on the warpath to make his case.ref 81,82 He provides a little history. Tony Fauci oversaw a program years ago to treat Ebola with Remdesivir. Kidney and liver failure in four of the first five patients got the drug shelved,ref 83 that is until Covid-19 showed up. Gilead got it repurposed as a key ingredient of the official Covid-19 treatment protocol under the Fog of the Pandemic by a committee with nine Gilead-conflicted members.ref 84 The approval of Remdesivir despite it being “not associated with statistically significant clinical benefits.”ref 85 There is little evidence that it helps covid despite its $3,000-per-treatment cost.ref 86,87 The official white paper describing Covid-19 symptoms just so happened to be written by a group of scientists that was half-occupied by folks with Gilead ties.ref 88 The descriptions of severe Covid-19 included all the symptoms of Remdesivir toxicity. How odd. Meanwhile, doctors had been wondering why for the first time in history a respiratory virus was inflicting kidney and liver damage. Some doctors began to suspect Remdesivir was the culprit.ref 89 Very clever you sly dogs: the committee that put together the Covid-19 symptom document was loaded with Gilead conflicts. Several investigations have linked Remdesivir to renal failure.ref 90 One showed a 20-fold spike in renal failure and inspired the authors to call for the community to reconsider Remdesivir’s use for Covid-19.ref 91 I had a personal chat with Bryan. He is convinced that many of the fatalities in the ICUs are caused by Remdesivir and that Fauci et al. know it.

While chatting about this story on Twitter, I got an insider email with a somewhat different view. I confirmed that he was a legitimate insider. He claims that Gilead is not out-to-lunch on this issue:

There is a statistically significant issue with kidney injury yes, but not enough to actually halt any ongoing studies. Should it be standard of care? Should it have been approved? No to both, but not because it’s causing mass harm but because it’s not effective. ~ an insider

A Finnish firm has applied for a patent on an Ivermectin/HCQ cocktail.ref 92 Another group investigated Remdesivir and Ivermectin synergistically.ref 93 Could they be trying to attach the expensive Remdesivir to Ivermectin, regenerating patent coverage?

The Rogan episode brings up a fundamental question about tribalism: why is social media filled with people unwilling to even entertain the therapeutic value of Ivermectin? What if it cures cancer? I’m not being rhetorical; it turns out it might.ref 94 It’s like the cheese heads rooting for the Packers versus the Bears. At a more fundamental level, I do not believe that the mistakes being made at the top can be chalked off to human folly and forgotten with a shake of the Etch-A-Sketch. The deceit has caused many deaths. Dark forces are at play here. Where is the outrage?

Vaccines – The Risks

We are exposing a huge percentage of the population to, what is, in effect a scientific experiment except that it isn’t a scientific experiment because we are deliberately avoiding collecting the data that would make it a scientific experiment. ~ Bret Weinstein (@BretWeinstein) Darkhorse Podcast

About a dozen years ago I was on a panel of five scientists as part of a long-range Merck steering committee. We spent the day at Merck as the high command, right up to the top dog, lifted Merck’s skirt to show us everything they were doing. It was clear that biologics were the future. mRNA technology is now part of that future. Programming your body to trigger a life-saving protein is undeniably a very cool concept. By contrast, in 2017 Fauci openly—and with Bill Gates levels of creepiness—discussed how a pandemic would finally allow authorities to implement mRNA technology for world health:

I would love to provide Fauci’s quote but, like so many of my links on this topic, it has been deleted. The most trusted Mass Murderer in America is being protected. History will do a blood eagle on his legacy.

The next two sections are about the vaccines. I’ll begin with a fairly sterile look at the vaccine risks accompanied by a few angry outbursts. The subsequent section examines how the authorities rolled them out. Everything is a risk-reward calculation. For the record, I did the Bayesian statistics on the risk of the vaccine versus the pain of having to quit my job and being banned from society and took the jab. I am still typing. I have been criticized for not taking a principled stand on the moral issues of forced vaccination. I do feel bad about that, but I did not forfeit my freedom of speech.

I am trying to build an understanding of the pandemic on a crumbling foundation of a 41-year-old degree in genetics/biochemistry while data is coming in at a blistering pace. I hope this whole section is a stinking heap of bullshit, but I fear it is not.

The FDA made a decision not to require the pharmaceutical companies to track this rigorously once emergency use authorization had been granted. ~ Robert W. Malone, putative inventor of (certainly early entrant) mRNA technology

In this Age of Narratives and during the Crisis of Authorities the jab-or-no jab decision gets tricky. I have no intention of talking about the vaccine successes. Just Google “vaccine” and you will get waves of links up-selling it with nothing but good news. The generally positive news (I think) is that there were about 8 billion people before the pandemic and, best I can tell, the world still has about 8 billion people. Neither Covid-19 nor the vaccine is a mass extinction event (yet).

It is also easy to be Fooled by Randomness—seeing patterns in random events—as well as fooled by large numbers. Approximately 200,000 elderly die each month in the US. On a purely statistical basis, during the early months of the vaccine rollout, many of those 200,000 got their vaccine passport unknowingly en route to the pearly gates. There are now many families who think the vaccine killed their loved ones. Again, statistically, there will be people who keel over while exiting Walgreens, whether they got vaccinated or were stocking up on stool softeners and adult diapers. Even exceptional temporal proximity—the jab-and-die moment—must be interpreted judiciously. With that said, a guy dying the day after getting vaccinated should give us pause.

We are never gonna learn how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it. ~ FDA panel member on clearing the vaccine for children

Scary Statistics. I am confident the vaccine debilitates and kills people, but so do cars. Risk-reward calculations require good stats, and those are in profoundly short supply. By the Most Trusted Fraud in America’s admission, neither those making >$100 billion on the vaccines nor their lapdogs at the FDA and CDC are keeping track of those stats. Seems inexcusable to me. Official sources claim adverse events are so rare that y’all should just STFU and keep on vaxxing and boosting. The trusted news sources of yore are worthless. We are forced to rely on unaccredited sources in the dusty corners of the internet from people who have faced withering attacks. Formerly credible doctors and scientists are now discredited lunatics with scratch-and-dent careers. What would have been breaking news can’t even survive YouTube and Facebook censors and fact-checkers. (If you believe fact checkers you are a special kind of stupid.) The stories and interviews are relegated them to Bitchute, Rumble, or Odysee. There will be no open debate of the pros and cons of vaccination in mainstream media because this is not about healthcare or science, it is about The Narrative. It makes me want to rip out somebody’sout write to my Congressman.

The benefit here is assumed to be prevention of severe disease, which is what we’re all hoping for…The question really becomes, does this vaccine offer any benefits to them at all? ~ FDA panel member on clearing the vaccine for children

You see claims that 3% of the first 100,000 vaccinations were unable to perform normal daily activities, unable to work, or required care from a doctor or health care professional.ref 1 That’s a troublingly high number from a CDC source that is now deleted. Is that inconvenience foreshadowing longer-term problems? Hold that thought. The highly credentialed epidemiologist, Peter McCullough, claims there are “tens of thousands of vaccine deaths.”ref 2,3 Another paper summoning us to “rethink the policy” says, “for three deaths prevented by vaccination we have to accept two inflicted by vaccination.” This is from a paper that is now retracted (yet still visible), which seems odd.”ref 4 I can’t begin to assess the validity of a claim from a very bright guy that the vaccine is three times as lethal as the disease itself for the young.ref 5 While the CDC lists 16,000 vaccine fatalities, a whistleblower armed with fraud-detecting algorithms put that number at 75,000 in a signed affidavit.ref 6 An internal Moderna whistleblower had documents showing “300,000 adverse events reported in only three months.”ref 7 We face a Crisis of Authorities. Once they lie to us, when does it end? Who do we then believe?

The problem is that the anecdotes are underscoring a serious problem. An ABC faux reporter hit Facebook to solicit sorrowful tales of The Unvaccinated. That’s what we now call those who rudely refuse to make us feel safer. ABC was looking to tell sad tales of those using their brains as doorstops. What this stenographer got were over 14,000 anecdotes embedded in over 250,000 comments at last countref 8 of their parents, siblings, children, friends, and neighbors getting injured or killed by the vaccines.ref 9 Real journalists rooted around, checked a few sources, and found some damned sorrowful tales of The Vaccinated.ref 9,10,11

If I were able to share some of the emails I’ve received over the past few weeks, nobody would be going near those shots with an Army HAZMAT team and air support. Scientists are privately, utterly terrified of what’s to come, and terrified of speaking up, too. ~ Adam Gaertner (@veryvirology)

My email box is a magnet for unsolicited vaccine stories too. I can’t fathom what those on the front lines of this story are experiencing. One frontline doc says he has a 23,000-email backlog. When I asked a globally prominent author of a book on the pandemic to make his best closest-to-the-pin guess for US-based vaccine deaths, he threw out “100,000.” And then there is the curious story of the British undertaker who claimed in a viral video that he and about 50 of his embalming buddies in the UK noticed no anomalous spike in deaths during the pandemic until the vaccine rollout in January 2021.ref 12 The deaths then began rising, eventually reaching “300% above normal.” I was on a Zoom call with the bloke and a bunch of doctors and found him credible and authentic. Here is the special wisdom he and his friends bring by talking to the bereaved families. He said that in 2020, the family members were grief-struck by not being at the bedside of their dying loved ones. That gave way in 2021 to families blaming the vaccine despite Covid-19 appearing on the death certificates. Similar anecdotes from ER nurses declaring coverups of vaccine deaths are scattered around the internet.ref 13

How could such significant carnage go undetected? I already told you: we are in The Age of Narratives. Please try to keep up. There are several fundamental problems. Nobody is publicly questioning heart attacks and strokes of loved ones. A friend died in his sleep a few months after the vaccine. He had fallen and hit his head that day but was checked out in the ER. Shit happens I suppose. But I worked for a pathologist in college and suggested an autopsy would be appropriate; none was done. Autopsies are now rare and those of Covid-19 or putative vaccine victims are AWOL. They provide valuable insights that nobody seems to want. Finally—finally—the head of the German Pathology Society autopsied 40 suspicious post-vaccine deaths and concluded that 40% of them showed clear signs of vaccine issues such as cerebral vein thrombosis (vide infra).ref 14,15 He and the Federal Association of German Pathologists called for more autopsies on post-vaccine deaths but got crickets out of the German authorities and the mainstream media. The digital world is responding with censorship. A meager $1.8 million for more pathological studies was promised.ref 16

You are also considered unvaccinated until you are 15 days past your second jab. That serves two purposes for The Narrative: (1) it maximizes the death toll of the unvaccinated versus vaccinated, and (2) those who die from the second jab—the more dangerous one—become Covid-positive corpses of The Unvaccinated. In a recent interview, Fauci admitted that they were not following up on post-vaccine fatalities in any manner.ref 17,18 That seems willfully negligent.

Over 97% of people who are entering the hospital right now are unvaccinated. ~ Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC

That statement is not in the same Zip Code as the truth; she has the g(r)ift. There seems to be deliberate juking of the stats. Allusions to the death toll for the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated in September were based on data stretching all the way back to January 1, 2021 (Figure 1). As of January 1 of that year, only 0.5% of the U.S. population had been fully vaccinated and only 30% were vaccinated by mid-April. To represent January through September stats as reflecting the status in September is a lie that supports the Pandemic of the Unvaxxed Narrative. Presenting percentages of the two populations would be more legit.

Figure 1. Sample of unvaxxed deaths headlining fall numbers.

VAERS. All is not lost. There are groups around the world that track vaccine injuries. The US’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has been archiving vaccine problems for decades. VAERS was designed to detect, not quantify, vaccine problems. Pre-covid estimates from the VAERS staff put the actual catch rate at about 1%,ref 19,20,21,22which was adequate for its purpose. All they needed was for somebody to say, “Hey Tony: Look at this. We have an unusual blip for Guillain-Barré syndrome. We should check it out!” If the blip checked out and proved significant, the vaccine would get pulled from the market. The 1977 Swine Flu vaccine, for example, was shut down after 50 confirmed problems. Journalists (remember them?) at 60 Minutes ran a story on this disaster.ref 23 Many vaccines have been smothered in the crib because vaccines are notoriously hard to get right. This year I reread the 2002 book Germs: Biological Weapons and America’s Secret War (see Books) chronicling the successes and failures in vaccine development. I also watched the documentary Vaxxed.ref 24 It is hard not to be moved by it. I’ll leave that third rail for you to touch and ponder.

Keeping in mind the historically low (1%) detection rate at VAERS, take a peek at the 2021 data in context (Figure 2). Are you shitting me? Now multiply those numbers times 100 to account for the 1%. Houston: we have a problem. It is not quite that simple, of course. Our awareness of vaccine risk was probably higher in 2021 than in previous years, which amplifies the numbers on the site, and it is accessible to both doctors and consumers. On the other hand, the VAERS site is clunky, devouring up to 45 minutes when it is responsive.ref 25 (Only Amazon knows how to build a website apparently.) No doctor on the frontline of this pandemic has that kind of time or patience, and many report bailing on it. Other docs worry that deviating from The Narrative could jeopardize their careers. Doctors have echo chambers too, and many look the other way as reality tries unsuccessfully to open their Overton Window to reveal the darker side of medicine. There is also no incentive to do anything that facilitates reporting if you are marketing a vaccine. (I once filed a complaint about a potentially life-altering drug side effect to an online pharma site and watched it get deleted within a week. I would love ten minutes alone with whoever did that.) During OSHA’s efforts to push vaccines, they stated that “employers do not need to report vaccine problems to the authorities,”ref 26 which I interpret as reporting them to the VAERS system. Here is the Big Problem: these vaccines are still being tested on an extended clinical trial. Every adverse event is, by law, required to be uploaded and ascribed to the vaccine unless proven otherwise.ref 27 That’s not happening.

Figure 2. VAERS statistics as of 11/19/21.

Serial entrepreneur and data junkie, Steve Kirsch, says you can crunch your way through the VAERS site (no thanks to its architects) and come up with 150,000 reported vaccine deaths in 2021. Kirsch notes, “I have 5 independent ways that I arrive at the same number.”ref 28 He is quick to add that side effects said by Fauci to not exist are well represented. Kirsch makes a particularly bold assertion that even the Pfizer vaccine trials show more deaths in the vaccine group than in the control group. It will be hard to prove anything using Pfizer’s official data owing to the FDA resisting its release (vide infra).

Meanwhile, other countries were also compiling stats too. As of mid-June EudraVigilance, a European analog of VAERS, showed 1.5 million vaccine injury reports of which half were “serious.” Serious is defined as including “death,” “life-threatening,” “significant inpatient hospitalization,” “significant disability,” or a “birth defect.”ref 29Pause and think: 750,000 of those, and the drug is still on the market? The UK reported 1,609 deaths and 1,165,636 injuries.ref 30 Thank goodness for tort protection of the Vaccine-Industrial Complex.

100 Million Vaccine-Hesitant Americans Will Get The Shot Now That A Government Agency Said It’s OK ~ @TheBabylonBee, an obvious news satire website

The long-term effects of Covid-19 mRNA vaccines are unknown. That is a fact; denying it makes you a liar. I will get to the elite athletes in a moment, but let me digress to ask and ponder a simple question:

Is it possible that everybody is paying a physical price for the vaccines yet most don’t detect it or haven’t yet detected it?

My whole research group was womped after a vaccine outing. A former varsity swimmer-turned chemist told me he could barely move because everything hurt so much. Another got a massive body rash. Do we know they are fullyhealed or could there be lurking problems? A small study from the University of Arizona found vaccinated people with no history of Covid-19 had trouble with graded exercise.ref 31 Of course, the authors were quick to not blame the vaccine after collecting plenty of data that implicates the vaccine. Follow the science. The perfect laboratory to answer my question about low levels of basal cardiovascular damage would be sports teams that measure performance reproducibly to the fraction of a second—track and swimming. Coaches might attribute sluggishness to donuts during the lockdown. I’m thinking about how to best do this. Are there any coaches out there who notice this?

You have undoubtedly heard stories of myocarditis (heart inflammation; vide infra), especially in vaccinated young men. Although the Wall Street Journal reported more suffered myocarditis, pericarditis and arrhythmias from Moderna’s vaccine than from Covid itself,ref 32 these are dismissed as “mild” and “temporary.” Here is one doc’s view:

Myocarditis is said to have a 20% fatality rate within 2 years and 50% fatality rate within 5 years. Ten years is not looking good by that pattern. I hasten to add that we have no evidence that vaccine-induced myocarditis will follow this trend, but it should give those who had it, and those who may have shaken off some chest pain, something to ponder—especially if they’re contemplating getting a booster to maintain their “fully vaccinated” status and consequent freedom to work and travel. Dr. Charles Hoffe, on a hunch, began testing post-vaccinated individuals using the D-dimer blood test, which is used to detect clotting problems from undetected wounds.ref 32a,b He found: (1) 50% of his post-vax patients came up positive, and (2) he was banned from his hospital. Not a problem. He had a private practice, but then his office was destroyed by an unrelated but metaphorically rich inferno.ref 33 I also met Charles in my Doctor Zoom group.

Athletes had been discussing if and when to vaccinate years before the arrival of Covid-19.ref 34,35 I started noticing anecdotal reports of athletes getting seriously (undeniably) whacked by the vaccine interspersed with some claiming they lost a step or two.ref 36,37,38,39,40,41 Cyclists claimed to be slow and showed evidence of immune issues. Hockey players were succumbing to heart and circulatory issues. Scuba divers began reporting problems,ref 42 which should ring familiar to the airlines who started losing pilots from blood clots.ref 43,43 Recall Simone Biles, the mentally tough gymnast who unexpectedly bowed out of the Olympics. Did her pre-Olympic jab play a role?ref 44 While a post-vaccinated Joe Sixpack might die mowing the lawn and be put to rest with no questions asked, 350–400 young or elite athletes keeling over with heart problems including and >200 fatalities are tough to handwave away.ref 45,45a

In one morning I had to ground 3 out of 3 pilots due to vaccine injuries. ~ Lieutenant Colonel Theresa Long, Brigade Surgeon for the 1st Aviation Brigade, Ft. Rucker, Alabama, U.S. Army

It was the same old problem: these are just anecdotes, and shit happens. And then the World Cup Soccer players started keeling over.ref 46,47 I didn’t know that soccer players had a history of doing this.ref 49 I guess every day is a stress-test probing for that lurking congenital heart problem. Israeli scientists finally looked at the historical record and found the following:

Figure 3. Cardiac-related deaths in professional soccer players.ref 50

New-Era Vaccine Detractors. Covid has spawned nouveau anti-vaxxers: let’s call them “vaccine detractors” because they don’t oppose vaccines in general only varying facets of the mRNA vaccines and their implementation. Some prominent detractors are listed below with a few links in case you need a crash course. Every one of these people has a history of supporting vaccinations in general. Kennedy has been there the longest and has been brawling with Fauci and Gates for years now. All have paid a great personal and professional price to take their stances. (Some may now be garnering speaking fees.) Beware that your attempts to explore their backgrounds will reveal a tsunami of hit pieces designed to support The Narrative. This story reminds me a lot of the Climate Change Narrative. I would say the best of the best is the recently uploaded interview of Robert Malone by Joe Rogan at Spotify (#1457). It’s free to sign up and worth every second of time spent listening. It is also available from YouTube for now.ref 52

Alex Berenson (@BootedfromTwitterAlso) – former NY Times science editor now self-publishing on Substack. He has been in a brawl over all aspects of Covid-19 since the start. He is very good.ref 53

Byram Bridle, PhD – a professor of virology at Ontario Veterinary College.ref 54a,b

Geert Vanden Bossche, (@GVDBossche) DVM, PhD –Virologist with several academic appointments and biotech startups. Former Gates Foundation senior program officer.ref 55

Ryan Cole, MD – Dermatopathologist. CEO/Medical Director of Cole Diagnostics. Has been monitoring post-vaccine patients for opportunistic infections and immunological deficiencies.ref 56,57

Charles Hoffe, MD – Canadian doctor monitoring clotting problems post-vaccine using D-dimer test.ref 58

Robert Kennedy, Jr. (@BootedfromTwitterAsWell) Founder or active in numerous non-profits, most germane to this discussion being the Children’s Health Defense, which launched an all-out war against Bill Gates and Tony Fauci. Author of a new book hammering Fauci.ref 59 I am only on the first chapter, but it is eviscerating America’s Most Trusted Twisted Bastard.

Steve Kirsche, (@stkirsch) – An engineer described as a tech serial entrepreneur including forming Infoseek. He is a data geek.ref 60

Janci Lindsay, PhD (@BootedOffTwitter) – Virologist and toxicologist. Managing director of Toxicology and Molecular Biology Toxicology Support Services.ref 61

Robert W. Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) – early entrant in the mRNA world – the guy who figured out how you transfer mRNA via liposomes into cells.ref 62 His impassioned plea for sanity is very good.ref 63 He got kicked off Twitter in late December 2021. To repeat: watch Robert and Joe Rogan lay out the whole story on Spotify (Rogan #1457)

Chris Martenson, MBA, PhD (@peakprosperity) Peak Prosperity became the go-to website during the pandemic.ref 64

Robert McCullough, MD, MPH – Cardiologist at Texas A&M University. Two journal editorships and author of over 600 papers on virology including dozens on Covid-19.ref 65,66,67,68

Joseph Mercola, MD (@mercola) – Osteopathic surgeon with an alternative medicine specialty.ref 69 Called the most prominent distributor of covid misinformation by the New York Times.

Bret Weinstein, PhD (@BretWeinstein) – Co-host of the Darkhorse podcast, most famous for battles against the social justice crowd, but is a pedagogically brilliant evolutionary biologist (IMO). He has hosted several podcasts that include others on this list. Some will dismiss him on credentials; I do not.ref 70

Michael Yeadon, PhD (@BootedFromTwitter) – former Pfizer VP with a career in vaccine development and experience with multiple biotech startups.ref 71,72

It is an objective, indisputable fact: never in the history of the world has there been a global push to administer an experimental medicine to all of humanity, billions of us, at the same time. I want you to stop and reflect on that. Imagine the hubris it required both to carry out this plan and to propagandize the world to carry it out…If a world leader is willing to take such gambles with all of humanity, what else are they prepared to do?…my present point is simple: experimental vaccine—billions of people—at the same time. It utterly boggles the mind that so many otherwise reasonable people have been influenced to think this is a good idea. ~ Larry Sanger, founder of Wikipedia

Figure 5. Cutaneous vasculitis following COVID-19 vaccination.

Untested and Experimental. The vaccine is experimental. Vaccines of the past took a decade to go from in vitro, through rhesus monkeys and soccer moms, en route to clearance for the public at large. They were far from universally successful—there were some real bombs. These mRNA vaccines came out quicker than Pop-Tarts. The following timeline shows the speed at which these vaccines were rushed to market and foreshadows the problems that inevitably arose from so many cut corners:

The decades-old tort protection granted to vaccine makers, whether a good idea or not, removes restraints that might otherwise stop them from doing something boneheaded. What about flat-out negligence suits? Well, I read the contract signed by Pfizer and the sovereign states.ref 73a,b The sovereigns (under duress would be safe to say): (1) guaranteed payment whether the vaccine worked or not; (2) agreed to pay all legal expenses incurred by both sides for all legal fights; and (3) would move all cases to the Southern District of New York. Pfizer generously accepted responsibility for any malevolent breach of “standard operating procedure” because no such protocol exists. Former Pfizer VP Michael Yeadon, a vaccine expert and militantly dire Covid-19 vaccine detractor, underscored the provision noting, “if there are any laws or regulations in your country under which Pfizer could be prosecuted, you agree to change the law or regulation.” I always assumed that was implicit for all multinational corporations.

Pfizer’s lawyers did their jobs, but the result does not warm the heart and will not usher out the Winter of World’s Discontent. I do wonder, however, if the companies that are now mandating the vaccine for employees have adequate tort protection. It could get ugly. As an aside, the notion we were in a Salkian world in which the vaccine represented a wonderful gift to humanity was quickly squelched by vested interests, especially patent-hoarding Bill Gates.ref 74 The patents would stay put as will the stripes on that zebra. The per-jab prices are starting to climb now too.ref 75

Who owns the patent on this vaccine? Well, the people, I would say. There is no patent. Could you patent the sun? ~ Jonas Salk

Moderna – The Backstory. Moderna was the Sea Biscuit of the biopharma world, rising from lounge singer to rock star overnight. Recall the inexplicable appearance of the vaccine in the FOIA paper trail that pre-dates the pandemic (see above). When I mentioned Moderna to a Harvard geneticist in February 2020 he scoffed at them. Pre-Covid Moderna, while toting a large market cap, was not the darling of Wall Street either. A 2016 article in STATref 76 talks about Moderna’s “caustic work environment” that has “driven away…at least a dozen highly placed executives.” It goes on to say that “Big pharma companies had tried similar work and abandoned it because it’s exceedingly hard to get RNA into cells without triggering nasty side effects.” Moderna hit safety problems in 2017, were burning cash to heat the joint, and had no product based on their “unproven technology.” The CEO was being called a huckster, compared to Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos, and said to be prone to “PR gimmicks.”ref 77 Wall Street quite ironically hated Moderna’s move to the low-profit world of vaccines. Was the move by Moderna luck or was it made with foreknowledge?

I would say that mRNA is better suited for diseases where treatment for a short duration is sufficiently curative, so the toxicities caused by delivery materials are less likely to occur. ~ Katalin Karikó, vice president at BioNTech, 2016

The backstory is that the lipid nanoparticles were showing toxicity to the female reproductive system,ref 78,79 forcing Moderna to find a one-shot application before their cash ran out. Wall Street, of course, wanted to see annual or at least semi-annual applications before endorsing the company. What kept Moderna alive? Super-sleuth Whitney Webb tells a very dark tale, describing huge defense contracts for a company “in need of a hail Mary.”ref 80 It is more than a little creepy that a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)-supported biotech companyref 81 with World Economic Forumref 82 ties was responsible for coming up with a vaccine to a possible bioweapon. The ex-FDA Commissioner, Stephen Hahn, went through the revolving door to take a top position at Moderna.ref 83

We witnessed quite a turnaround story. Moderna is now printing cash while supposedly saving the world. But soon magnetic particles began showing up in Japanese vaccine samples.ref 71 As young men began showing cardiac problems (see below), the Moderna PR group was doing CPR. Sweden, Ontario, Norway, Finland, Canada, France, Japan, and Germany halted or restricted Moderna’s vaccine for kids and young adults under 30.ref 84,85,86,87,88,89 (I’m sure you thirty-somethings are just fine.) Iceland blew them off completely.ref 90

The connection is especially clear when it comes to Moderna’s vaccine Spikevax, especially after the second dose…The health agency now recommended the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer/Biontech. ~ Nordic News (@Nordic_News)

Let’s cui bono that one. Here is a thought: maybe, just maybe, problems common to all mRNA-spike protein vaccines are being hung on Moderna by Pfizer’s legendary marketing machine. Who needs those Moderna whackjobs anyway? This would be Pfizer’s Night of the Long Knives.ref 91

Currently, mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA. Unlike certain gene therapies that irreversibly alter cell DNA and could act as a source of side effects, mRNA-based medicines are designed to not irreversibly change cell DNA; however, side effects observed in gene therapy could negatively impact the perception of mRNA medicines despite the differences in mechanism. ~ Moderna

Pfizer. Don’t think for a moment that somehow Pfizer is free and clear of red flags. Data reputed to be from Pfizer’s trials show that the 2nd jab served no purpose (Figure 6).ref 92 The first was reported to be only about 50% effective by counting the cases in the first two weeks before the immune response. They are also accused of burying a case of a girl confined to a wheelchair after participating in the trials.ref 93 Kids participating in the vaccine trials suffered from such low infection rates that neither the vaccinated nor the control group witnessed an illness.ref 94 They also outsourced their trials to a third party, one of which is accused of unblinding the data and burying the bad news.ref 95,96

Figure 6. Putative Pfizer data showing vaccine response.

A FOIA request by 30 virologists seeking details on Pfizer’s clinical trials hit a snag: The FDA, after clearing the vaccine in 108 days, asked the courts to give them until the year 2076—that is not a typo—to comply.ref 97 That seems evasive. Even the first few snippets that have already emerged present a troubling image of how Pfizer juked the numbers to get the FDA clearance. The video that got me a Twitter time-out is a good overview of the questionable trials.ref 98

Out of 42,000 carefully selected candidates for the Pfizer clinical trial (21,000 vaxxed), Pfizer lost track of 1,500 participants.ref 99 How could you lose track of 1,500 participants in such a profoundly important trial? In the digital age that is impossible—not improbable—impossible. WTF is happening? In the trial of 1,000 juveniles used to get clearance for what could be a billion juveniles worldwide, a girl that Pfizer said had “abdominal issues” revealed that she was bedridden with a feeding tube.ref 100 How many more vaccine injuries were buried by Pfizer and missed by the FDA? A video of the FDA committee riddled with conflicts of interestref 101a,b shows the chair cutting off critical debate.ref 102

The FDA recently cleared the jab explicitly for kids at high risk knowing that this would open the door to pretty much every Ameican school kid getting jabbed almost immediately.ref 103 Not a fuck was given. By policy, forums are held to give the public a chance to chime in. There was a public forum preceding the December 2020 vaccine release, but precious little data existed. By contrast, the release of the booster had hundreds of millions of data points, but the FDA decided the 2020 forum would suffice and skipped giving the public in the opportunity to comment.ref 104,104aAccording to Makary of the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, when opposition from internal experts emerged, the FDA merely bypassed them.ref 105

In case you are thinking COVID vaccine oversight is a one-off problem at the FDA, you might want to dig into the evaluation of Biogen’s drug for Alzheimer’s disease this year.ref 106 Despite the panel finding no efficacy—none whatsoever—the FDA cleared this $56,000/year treatment and told Biogen to keep an eye out for efficacy. It was called the “worst approval in US drug history.”ref 107 Three scientists on the FDA’s independent evaluation panel resigned in protest. The European regulatory agency tanked the drug.ref 108 The soft corruption of regulatory capture is not unique to the US. The UK’s regulatory agency is funded by the Gates Foundation.ref 109 ‘Nuff said. If you want some laughs, check out this 2013 Saturday Night Live skit spoofing the risk of Pfizer’s “Almost A Vaccine Pizza.”ref 110

You wanna come back to work in person? Gotta show me a vaccine certificate. You wanna go in a bar, a restaurant? Gotta show me a vaccine certificate. ~ Arthur Caplan, NYU medical ethicist (I’m not joking)

Transcribes to DNA. Calling the mRNA technology “genetic engineering” is a reach. The brilliance of the approach is that mRNA makes the protein du jour for a while and then dies a slow, biochemical death. There are claims that the spike protein is detected for up to 15 months.ref 111 But what if it gets into the DNA and you become a GMO, grinding out the little devils until you die, which may be sooner than you hoped. To transcribe mRNA to DNA requires a reverse transcriptase. I asked two biochemists if this was possible. One said, “Absolutely not because you would have to add a reverse transcriptase intentionally.” I took this as a “maybe” since we don’t know what’s in the vaccine. The second expressed concern about cross-infection, in which a reverse transcriptase from a different pathogen could transcribe the spike protein mRNA sequence into your DNA. We have a gazillion pathogens, so this thesis seems credible. Labs have already managed to transcribe spike protein into human DNA in cell lines and tissues.ref 112,113

All of you who are sanguine having been told the vaccine stays in your triceps should gather ‘round. Japanese scientists found that the vaccine spreads throughout your body within 20 minutes (Figure 7).ref 114 It accumulates in the brain, bone marrow, and—in highest concentrations—the ovaries and uterus.ref 115 It may be a good time to identify as a man. McCullough asserts that cell division of The Vaccinated is affording daughter cells with spike protein, which suggests that the DNA got pinged somehow.ref 116 This vaccine might teach us a few unfortunate hard lessons about biochemistry, human physiology, and emergent systems. They are complex subjects. Now ponder this one: We are being told that virologists want to try out DNA vaccines. I think I’ll pass for now, wondering if anti-GMO activist Jeremy Rifkin may have had a point.

Figure 7. Biodistribution of the vaccine lipids in body tissue versus time.

Our data from the CDC today suggests that vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick, and that it’s not just in the clinical trials, but it’s also in real-world data. ~ Rochelle Walensky, Head of the CDC

It’s possible that some people who are fully vaccinated could get COVID-19. The evidence isn’t clear whether they can spread the virus to others. We are continuing to evaluate the evidence. ~ Rochelle Walensky

Leaky Vaccines. This is a well-documented phenomenon in which a vaccine, having failed to eradicate the virus in the individuals, gives population genetics, in conjunction with high mutation rates, a chance to exert natural selection.ref 117 It is akin to antibiotic resistance where you are creating a gigantic Wimbledon bracket. The hardy survivors can kick ass. The question that I am still struggling with is whether the process somehow elicits the creation of new strains. Some bacteria, when placed in a life-threatening environment, elicit mutation by chopping up and reassembling their DNA in a statistical hunt for a more adapted form. Perhaps mRNA vaccines will demonstrate that viruses can do the same.

The reality is, the nature of the vaccines we are using right now, and the way we’re rolling them out, are going to be applying selective pressure to this virus to promote the emergence of new variants. Again, this is based on sound principles. We have to look no further than … the emergence of antibiotic resistance… in evolutionary genetics theory called Muller’s Ratchet, which states that as an outbreak starts to peter out, the virus tends to mutate into a more transmissible form, but at the same time it grows weaker. ~ Dr. Byram Bridle

Detractors are warning that you should never vaccinate into the teeth of a pandemic because you are begging for leakage.ref 118 A spooky paper out of the WHO in February claimed that leakiness was causing infected post-vaccinated people (who were not supposed to exist according to early narratives) to carry 250 times the viral load.ref 119 Wait. What? Indeed, vaccinated individuals are said to be “blasting out concentrated viral explosions into their communities and fueling new COVID-19 surges.”ref 120 The authors go on to say, “Vaccinated healthcare workers are almost certainly infecting their coworkers and patients, causing horrendous collateral damage.” Well that sucks.

Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE). This is another well-documented blast from the past wherein the antigen (the vaccine) triggers some kind of hypersensitivity to the pathogen. I have this naive mental construct of an allergy to the pathogen. The antibody recognizes the virus but fails to neutralize it, acting instead as a “Trojan Horse” to evade the body’s immune system. A 2015 paper showed how you could produce hyperpathic strains of the virus that causes Marek’s disease in chickens.ref 121,123 Detractor Robert Malone thinks that the global pandemic patterns are consistent with ADE being in play.ref 124 Fauci just conceded the vaccines could trigger ADE allowing the virus to evade the body’s immune system as did the Health Minister of Spain.ref 125 The big concern is that ADE is claimed to have been what thwarted all previous attempts to develop a vaccine against any coronavirus.ref 126 That’s right: they all failed. Did the Covid-19 vaccine succeed?

Among those who get a Covid-19 infection that’s symptomatic, the fully vaccinated (breakthrough cases) have a significantly higher likelihood of hospitalization than the unvaccinated. And looking at the resulting deaths as a percentage of the number of those hospitalized with a Covid-19 infection, the fully vaccinated are dying at a significantly higher rate than the unvaccinated. ~ Epoch Times

You’re not gonna get COVID if you have these vaccinations. ~ President Biden

Vaccines Fail. Failure was always a possibility, and it appears to be happening. Early reports called them rare breakthrough cases. The numbers soon became impossible to brush off. The Narrative was changing like a chameleon to fit the context.ref 127 Soon it was assuring us that we still benefitted from the vaccine and will benefit from boosters, even if they fail to prevent us from catching COVID. There is a fine line separating “doesn’t work” from “detrimental.”

Correlations of rates of Covid-19 infections with vaccination rates across 69 countries are poor (Figure 8):ref 128

Figure 8. Covid-19 cases per capita plotted versus percent vaccination showing buckshot.

The Vaccinated were soon being infected in proportion to their population, indicating the vaccine had lost its kick. This, of course, was not being reported in the US. Israel was heavily vaccinated and paying close attention: 55% of the Covid-19 positives and 61% of the seriously ill patients were fully vaccinated.ref 129

An outbreak in Barnstable County, Mass in July revealed 74% of those diagnosed and 80% of those hospitalized were fully vaccinated.ref 130

Official Scottish data showed 87% of those who died from Covid-19 in the third wave that began in early July were vaccinated.ref 131

Waterford, Ireland went from being one of the most vaxxed regions in Europe to having the most Covid-19 cases in Ireland, all in 17 days.ref 132

The doubters of all narratives throughout the pandemic were shouting that deaths from Covid-19 and with Covid-19 were different. They also claimed from the start that PCR cycles over 40 produce garbage to serve one purpose—keep the counts up to scare the populace.ref 133 Once The Vaccinated started testing positive and getting sick, the CDC Director Rochelle Walensky downplayed the positive tests. They even dropped the PCR cycle back to 28, presumably to cut back on those pesky false positives that were now suggesting shockingly high rates of vaccine failure.

Herd immunity is kind of an outdated goal. ~ Jen Psaki quoting Fauci

The virus has 29 proteins that the human immune system can detect; the vaccine generates only one. You wanna guess which generates an 8–25x more durable immunity?ref 134 The virus.

Gibraltar, a rock populated with 99% vaccinated hominids and lots of monkeys, had an unexpected spike of cases in mid-summer.ref 135

The Dutch found that 85% who tested positive were fully vaccinated: “This suggests vaccination won’t protect society as much as people thought.”ref 136

It’s not clear if boosted antibody levels actually correlate to better protection, or if that extra protection is even needed. ~ CDC after Pfizer pushed the booster

But we were promised that we would be safe once we got vaccinated. Well, they either boned it or lied, and neither instills great faith. The harsh reality is that the vaccine protection drops 50% within months and keeps dropping. Gates and Mini-Me (Fauci) even fessed up:

We got vaccines that help you with your health, but they only slightly reduce the transmission. We need a new way of doing the vaccines. ~ Bill Gates, whose software doesn’t stop viruses either

Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford University, a compelling spokesperson for pragmatism, is begging us to quit losing our shit over this pandemicref 137 as .ref 138 Jay tells us that we never had a realistic chance to outrun this virus. Professor Andrew Pollard, Director of the Oxford Vaccine Group concurred: “Herd immunity is not a possibility.” If you want to keep boosting, be my guest, but to take a booster that is identical to the jab that failed twice makes no sense. Trekkies (fans of Star Trek) see a planet-wide addiction to Ketracel White.ref 139

People who received two vaccine shots walk around feeling like they are protected… they don’t understand that the second vaccine has faded against the “Delta” – they must quickly get vaccinated with the 3rd dose! ~ Israel’s Prime Minister

Teenage boys are six times more likely to suffer from heart problems from the vaccine than be hospitalised from Covid-19, a major study has found. ~ The Telegraph

Children should not be vaccinated for the moment. There is not yet enough evidence on the use of vaccines against COVID-19 in children to make recommendations for children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. ~ WHO contradicting Fauci

Young Men and Kids. Remember in high school when some kid in gym class would have a heart attack? I don’t either. Well, they do now. The vaccine cost-benefit analysis is overtly poor for young adult males and kids. Young adults lacking acute comorbidities rarely die from Covid-19 and kids don’t even get sick. The young have a tenfold lower probability of developing myocarditis from the disease than from the vaccineref 140 and over 200 times off the basal rate.ref 141 A catch-phrase “Do it for the parents” is a society-wide mass psychosis. When the FDA released the vaccines to children on an emergency basis, they argued that it was not fair to withhold it from kids at high risk.ref 142They expressed concern about how this would be misinterpreted and extrapolated outside this intent. In less than a week, all kids were implicitly deemed to be at high risk—vaccination commenced. I think is the risk/reward here is indefensible and the long-term outcome potentially genocidal.

Doctors are alarmed by the rise of Covid in pregnant people. ~ Bloomberg Headline, 08/23/21

Spontaneous Abortion and Sterility. If you had told me I would be devoting part of this year’s review to the topic of menstruation I would have said you were nuts, but this could be the sleeping giant. The female reproductive system is so easily knocked off-kilter that that there must be an evolutionary advantage for miscarriages and other failures to be so commonplace. If this vaccine has made it even more difficult for woment to conceive and carry a baby to term, however, there will be many unhappy campers. Check your calendars: the first babies who were conceived contemporaneous to vaccination—women got jabbed and came home to get jabbed again—started delivering in October 2021. We might be hearing about profound problems already if it was Thalidomide 2.0, but Thalidomide took five years to be uncovered, and nobody was trying to hide it.ref 143

I often ponder the nature vs nurture debate and that murky area that lies in between where genes are being turned off and on by all sorts of cues. It is not yet time to blow the all-clear whistle. (See Behave in Books, for an example). Alex Berenson claims that early rat studies showed hugely non-statistical abortions from the vaccine.ref 144 VAERS has thousands of reported spontaneous abortions, but, lest we forget, it is not a quantitative metric, only a warning mechanism that is being completely ignored during the frenzy to vaccinate. An abundance of caution and restrain was surely warranted for a vaccine that drops its payload preferentially in the ovaries and uterus and causes clotting problems. But the CDC would have none of that:

The CDC encourages all pregnant people or people who are thinking about becoming pregnant and those breastfeeding to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19. The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible Delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people. ~ Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC

Hey Rochelle: Maybe you should wait for the first-generation of Covid Vaccine Babies (CVBs) to be born before you get too enthusiastic. Do you have a plan—maybe a bug-out plan—if we discover all sorts of cool new childhood diseases? If you got near a pregnant family member of mine with that needle you might lose an arm.

“But Dave,” I hear you say, “The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the American Academy of Pediatrics all declared in the spring of 2021 that the vaccine is safe and effective.ref 145

OK, but here’s the problem:they had no fucking data. WTF is going on? Why would these professional knowingly lie? If you want to protect a fetus from Covid-19, my advice is to isolate yourself.

If you are trying to become pregnant now or want to get pregnant in the future, you can get a COVID-19 vaccine. Pregnant people are more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19 compared with non-pregnant people. ~ @HHSGov

To repeat: Nobody had any data on the influence of vaccines on fetuses. Pfizer excluded pregnant women from the trials—nobody includes pregnant women in drug trials even in the third trimester—but then the CDC explicitly told pregnant women to get vaccinated one week after the release of the vaccines. The Australians did the same promotional campaign. But, as described below, overwhelming data clearly shows that Australia is now hopelessly screwed up.

Infants who are breast-fed benefit enormously from Mom’s immune system. Meanwhile, a study from Cornell-Weill Medical School showed women who get vaccinated during pregnancy generate a strong immune response and pass protective antibodies through the umbilical cord to their babies.ref 146 Yay. Has anybody studied where the little wad of spike protein ends up if it slithers its way through the umbilical cord in advance of the antibodies? Maybe the brain and ovaries? How about the mRNA sneaks through the cord? Are we vaccinating fetuses directly? A newborn just died of a blood clot.ref 147 Paging Dr. Mengele: you are needed in the Prenatal Center.

Surely these fertility concerns have been studied and dismissed, right? Indeed, a study in the New England Journal of Medicine declared that miscarriage rates of COVID vaccinated pregnant moms were normal.ref 148 Detractors quickly tore the study apart, accusing the authors of aggregating miscarriages and stillbirths in what seemed like more than just a rookie error. The detractors—and there were many on the attack—claimed that the authors blurred the three trimesters together and, in doing so, hid an 80+% miscarriage rate in the first trimester.ref 149,150,151,152,153,154 A response was promptly issued that the data was being misinterpreted because it was still ongoing, but it came from a fact-checker,ref 155 not the authors. Are fact-checkers now adjudicating scientific debates? The vaccine fact-checker, Factcheck.org, just so happens to be funded by an organization that holds $2 billion of vaccine manufacturer stock.ref 156

This is what is really concerning to many of us. Because it feels like the scientific process is being short circuited by political concerns…It is almost science by popular demand. ~ Celine Gounder, infectious disease specialist at Bellevue Hospital in New York

This story did not quickly fade away. Miscarriages that were particularly unusual and gruesome were appearing sporadically. “Her gynecologist had never seen anything like that before in her life” in the context of a ghastly miscarriage is not the kind of phrase you want to read.ref 157 I am willing to give the authors of the study the benefit of the doubt, but maybe women with a small mass of cells growing in their uteri shouldn’t be the subjects of experimental molecular biology. The counter-argument, however, is equally cogent: getting Covid-19 while pregnant probably is much worse than smoking Camels while washing Cheetos down with Budweisers. Will covid babies develop odd congenital-like diseases? Will they ever have a chance of going to Harvard? Nevertheless, if this vaccine does turn out to hurt the fetuses in as-yet undetected ways, who is gonna straighten out all those mucked up lives?

Every single feminist health practitioner in America knows that if an experimental vaccine causes menopausal women who haven’t menstruated in more than two years, immediately to menstruate, something is very wrong with it. ~ Dr Naomi Wolf (was @naomirwolf until she got the boot)

The most disturbing reports were the disrupted menstrual cycles, excessive bleeding, and post-menopausal bleeding. It is hard to ignore the >30,000 reports in the UK or the survey in the US tracking menstrual changes garnering 140,000 complaints.ref 158 The authors of the survey expected 500. Even I got an email from an MD who said she had back peddled from two years of menopause to start bleeding again.

Nobody expected it to affect the menstrual system, because the information wasn’t being collected in the early vaccine studies. ~ Diana Bianchi, NICHD director.

Well, Diana, maybe you should have thought about that before the FDA approved it. Nobody had any data. Diana went on to say:

It’s also worth noting the vaccine does not cause infertility and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the shot even for pregnant women. ~ Diana Bianchi, NICHD director.

Diana: You couldn’t know that, so stop making shit up. This is not a story about a fucking stork. But she is not alone. Dr Edward Morris, the president of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, told women that there is “no biologically plausible mechanism by which current vaccines would cause any impact on women’s fertility.” No biologically plausible mechanism? OK, Marcus Welby. It’s time to start cleaning up your end of the gene pool. It’s not whether you docs are right or wrong but that you have the intellectual firepower of a potato cannon. I despise you for your spineless lack of candor. If by some chance we sterilize a generation of young women because you endorsed the vaccine mindlessly, you will be guilty of atrocities that Josef Mengele could only dream of committing.

If you’ve got a clotting disorder, you should get the vaccine. ~ Sanjay Gupta, in response to a nurse resisting vaccination and lying again?

The Spike Protein and Heart Disease. Somebody got the brilliant idea that the best antigen for the vaccine would be the spike protein, the very same one that is critical for the virus to penetrate cell walls and causes clotting. Wait a minute: isn’t clotting one of the big problems with the Covid-19 infection? Sure is, and it’s caused by the very same spike protein. At the very start of the pandemic doctors realized Covid-19 was a clotting disease and began adding anticoagulants to the treatment cocktails. The spike protein gets into the capillaries and triggers clotting in a process that is called “mechanochemistry,” a phenomenon known to be involved in blood clotting in which mechanical motiontriggers chemistry. It’s kind of cool stuff.

Scientists at the Salk Institute found the spike protein damages lungs and arteries and causes inflammation in tissue samples. University of Bristol researchers showed the spike protein binds to tissues around the heart, triggering a wave of inflammatory symptoms, that can include myocarditis. One of the earliest autopsies on a vaccinated Covid-19 victim showed spike protein in every tissue, suggesting the vaccine failed or, worse, facilitated the spread (ADE). That the vaccine may have caused the death was not excluded. Headline-grabbing occurrences of myocarditis, pericarditis, cardiac arrests, and other ailments of the circulatory system have been widely reported among the vaccinated. That teenagers and pre-teens are suffering from these is a red flag. The FDA panel discussed the special risk of myocarditis in younger males in the context of clearing the booster.

One paper lit up the internet. A cardiology team had been monitoring a large group of elderly for 8 years hoping to learn about predictors for heart problems.ref 159 PULS scores are given to every patient as an overall assessment of cardio health based on multiple indicators. A high score suggests you are at risk. The group’s PULS scores doubled after its subjects got vaccinated.

Turning off your immune system is like shutting off your email spam filter.

Opportunistic Viral Infections. In a story lurking in the background, it is claimed that immune suppression (dropping killer T-cell counts) following vaccination is causing a measurable rise in opportunistic viral infections. I’ve spoken with Dr. Ryan Cole, the leading proponent of this idea. Many ailments kept at bay by our immune system may begin appearing with unusual frequencies. If this plot thickens, I would also throw HIV on that checklist of concerns and the HIV literature as a guide. We will know soon because doctors throughout many disciplines will see it and stop attributing it to the lockdown. For now, the popular press is occasionally writing about hospitals getting a surge of non-Covid patients and blaming it on the lockdown. Reports of rising autoimmune diseases are suggestive.

Prion Disease and Neurological Damage. Both the virus and the vaccine seem able to elicit neurological problems. Luc Montagnier, the winner of the Nobel Prize for characterizing HIV, is concerned about the vaccine’s mid-term, long-term, and even generational consequences.ref 160 He thinks that epigenetic effects akin to those demonstrated in rat models could appear in humans, causing generational transmission of neurodegenerative prion diseases, which are a class of neurodegenerative diseases that arise from protein accumulations in the brain and that are commonly marked by decades-long incubation periods. Ouch. This is probably the most speculative concern listed in this section, but given the lengthy incubation periods associated with prion diseases it’s one we probably can’t rule out for many years.

I’m 59 years old, in good health. I am not working on the front line. My type is not recommended to get a vaccination. ~ Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman & CEO (from a video now deleted)

There’s about 12 people who are producing 65% of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms. ~ Jen Psaki, Whitehouse Censor Czar

Make that 10, Jen. Social media took out Berenson and Malone.

Vaccines – The Rollout

When the bubonic plague struck Geneva in 1530, everything was ready. They even opened a whole hospital for the plague victims. With doctors, paramedics and nurses. The traders contributed, the magistrate gave grants every month. The patients always gave money, and if one of them died alone, all the goods went to the hospital. But then a disaster happened: the plague was dying out, while the subsidies depended on the number of patients. There was no question of right and wrong for the Geneva hospital staff in 1530. If the plague produces money, then the plague is good. And then the doctors got organized. At first, they just poisoned patients to raise the mortality statistics, but they quickly realized that the statistics didn’t have to be just about mortality, but about mortality from plague. So they began to cut the boils from the bodies of the dead, dry them, grind them in a mortar and give them to other patients as medicine. Then they started dusting clothes, handkerchiefs and garters. But somehow the plague continued to abate. Apparently, the dried buboes didn’t work well. Doctors went into town and spread bubonic powder on door handles at night, selecting those homes where they could then profit. As an eyewitness wrote of these events, “this remained hidden for some time, but the devil is more concerned with increasing the number of sins than with hiding them.” In short, one of the doctors became so impudent and lazy that he decided not to wander the city at night, but simply threw a bundle of dust into the crowd during the day. The stench rose to the sky and one of the girls, who by a lucky chance had recently come out of that hospital, discovered what that smell was. The doctor was tied up and placed in the good hands of competent “craftsmen.” They tried to get as much information from him as possible. However, the execution lasted several days. The ingenious hippocrats were tied to poles on wagons and carried around the city. At each intersection the executioners used red-hot tongs to tear off pieces of meat. They were then taken to the public square, beheaded and quartered, and the pieces were taken to all the districts of Geneva. The only exception was the hospital director’s son, who did not take part in the trial but blurted out that he knew how to make potions and how to prepare the powder without fear of contamination. He was simply beheaded “to prevent the spread of evil. ~ François Bonivard (1493–1570), Chronicles of Genevaref 1

We have a global Covid-19 policy that is scientifically incoherent. This is a disease to be taken seriously, but many of the statistics are highly suspect. Although deaths are largely restricted to the old and obese, as an old fat guy I am not sympathetic to the profound societal response: one of those comorbidities was under my control, and I did something about it. I also don’t think society should value my well-being as equal to that of a twelve-year-old with an entire lifetime ahead of her. The Precautionary “Don’t Fuck Up” Principle has been applied so aggressively that we forgot that it cuts many ways—we fucked up. As we locked down and vaccinated vast swaths of the population that had little or no risk from the virus, we ignored the consequences of those actions.

The harms of lockdown on children and the non-elderly are catastrophic. ~ Jay Bhattacharya, Professor of Medicine, Stanford Medical School

Here are a few assertions that emerge from the previous three sections:

Assertion 1: Deaths from potentially curable cancers, amplified drug overdoses, suicides of teenagers, alcoholism, lost jobs, and child abuse were as consequential as the virus itself. Some elite public health officials say that lockdown-driven deaths of despair outnumber those from the pandemic itself.ref 2a,2b,2c,2d

Assertion 2 : The short-term risks of the vaccines are qualitatively obvious, quantitatively concerning, and poorly defined because the Vaccine-Industrial Complex in cahoots with a compliant media obstructed all efforts to understand them. As I am wrapping up this section I should note that this morning I got booted from Twitter for posting a video questioning Pfizer’s protocols.

Assertion 3: The vaccine is experimental. Experimental is defined as “a new invention or product based on untested ideas or techniques and not yet established or finalized.” If you don’t think that describes the mRNA vaccine you got one booster too many.

Assertion 4: Invoking the Nuremberg Code to prevent voluntary vaccinations based on the idea that we are experimenting on humans is not compelling. People lined up to get the mRNA vaccines. The Nuremberg Code does, however, carry weight for mandatory vaccinations. Changing the dictionary’s definition of vaccines to include the mRNA variants seems OK too. Altering the pejorative definition of “anti-vaxxer” to include people opposed to mandating vaccines is a sleazy part of The Narrative.

Assertion 5: Nobody knows the long-term effects of the vaccine. If an expert or person in authority claims anything to the contrary they are lying. We do not know the risks to developing embryos, young children, adults including those showing no immediate adverse reactions, and the reproductive systems of young women. Do Agent Orange, Gulf War Syndrome, or First-Responders Syndrome ring any bells? It will take decades to blow the all-clear whistle.

Assertion 6: Neurobiology, child psychology, and physiology vaguely foreshadow the potential long-term effects of the lockdowns on young children. While older kids may enter adulthood debilitated by weak trigonometry, toddlers may have missed biological windows—critical imprinting periods in which their brains were primed to learn fundamental language and social skills—that closed and won’t readily reopen.

Assertion 7: Viable therapies, most prominently Ivermectin, that could have saved many lives—possibly even most of the lost lives—were stonewalled by the vaccine-industrial complex.

Assertion 8: There is no limit to the number of variants that autocrats will dredge up to keep us in lockstep. Remember the Delta variant? It’s now a distant memory. By mid-2020 there were over 100 documented variants, but The Narrative required only a few. Now we are working on Omicron variant with the Ligma Variant right over the horizon. Will we stop before the variants start sounding like fraternities?

Assertion 9: The vaccine rollout was marshaled by a bunch of authoritarian power-hungry neo-Nazis with gullible followers. That, of course, is just my opinion. It is the focus of this section.

We now have a society where The Vaccinated fear and despise The Unvaccinated. This is nuts if the vaccine works. It’s even crazier given the vaccine doesn’t work, at least as we were promised. When it comes to catching COVID and spreading infection, the Vaccinated are as risky as The Unvaccinated yet they demand compliance nonetheless. Meanwhile, the revisionist historians who promised us the end was near are now declaring, that the vaccines don’t prevent the disease, but merely prevent us from getting severely ill.

OK then: not only is it time we get over it and move on, but we should also celebrate the great news. COVID’s ability to kill the young and healthy is diminishing, therapeutic measures are strengthening, and with each passing month the threat recedes further.

We in this country have somehow gotten all fractured into a hyper-polarized, politicized view that never should have been mixed with public health. ~ Francis Collins, Head of the National Institutes of Health

This proposal from the three fringe epidemiologists who…seem to be getting a lot of attention – and even a co-signature from Nobel Prize winner Mike Leavitt at Stanford. There needs to be a quick and devastating published takedown of its premises. I don’t see anything like that online yet – is it underway? ~ Francis Collins, mixing Stasi politics with public health

Enter the boosters used to battle the dreaded Omicron variant. This new one is infectious as hell and has a global fatality tally at the time of this writing of zero—zero as in nobody has died. It is also 1/20th as effective as its predecessors at landing you in the hospital.ref 3 We should be distributing Omicron nasal sprays—OmisprayTM—in lieu of vaccination. The boosters that are supposed to target this highly virulent, sniffle-inducing disease are the same injections that already failed twice. Just keep vaccinating? Meanwhile, The Boosted are being primed by the fear mongers to despise The Merely Vaccinated. This is the Sneetches on steroids.

This level of mob psychosis would be tolerable if the vaccine had no risk, but it has serious risks. Do you remember all those discussions in which learned experts openly discussed the pros and cons of vaccination? Me neither. They neveroccurred. Merely questioning the vaccines got you burned like a witch.

Here’s the deal: if you want to play Deer Hunter and keep vaccinating until you either die or look like Keith Richards be my guest. I joined the ranks of The Vaccinated but believe that the two Sneech Pods bracketing me—The Unvaccinated and The Boosted—can do anything they want except tell me what to do. “But your failure to keep vaccinating is a risk to me!” No offense, but you’re an idiot. If you are so at risk, why should I join your Sneetch Pod? If you are so afraid, stay at home. Duct tape your doors and windows. Get professional help. The choice is yours.

Buffett and Gates have pooled their gargantuan empires into a single tax-exempt organization of unprecedented scale…[it] will be allocating this massive pile of capital for eternity…Let’s hope it does so efficiently and for good causes. ~ David Collum, 2011 YIR

This section chronicles The Narrative to push vaccinations. The players include the well-informed, ill-informed, gullible, pathological liars, and evil. If I expressed my true feelings about this last group, the FBI would be at my door like I griped at a school board meeting, stole Ashley Biden’s diary, or left the toilet seat up. I am disgusted and pissed off.

It is hard to argue in good faith that American citizens have an inalienable ‘right’ to dine at restaurants, attend shows in a theater, and travel for leisure. Indeed, if these were truly protected as rights, our government would be obligated to ensure basic access to them through entitlement programs or legal protection. ~ NYU Professor Arthur Caplan and Yale Professor Sarah Hull, both professors of bioethics whose brains could bend light

If you bought into The Narrative, you are off the hook with me. I still think you are gullible, but it was the most sweeping, engineered media campaign in history. As a scientist, I know that scientists can lie and that many have the common sense of a daffodil. But the Sixpack family has no such perspective. We all discussed our views at the dinner table and debated them on social media. Some of us must be profoundly wrong, and we are all necessarily wrong in the details. Maybe I bought into a false narrative. This is a normal path to finding the truth or at least our own truths.

If, however, you were in a position of influence—a politician, journalist, scientific journal editor, social media censor, virologist, or medical doctor—and you knowingly lied about the efficacy of a treatment or the justification for draconian measures, I am not letting you off the hook. You are an accomplice to genocide. The experts who assured us of something they couldn’t possibly know are guilty. Heads of medical associations who assured us of the long-term vaccine safety while the first covid babies were still blobs in sonograms are guilty. Journalists knowingly propagating untruths about Ivermectin being just a “horse dewormer” are guilty. My bone marrow is coming to a boil.

Maybe society just went through a mass psychosis—the Salem Witch Trials 2.0—but the 17th-century hysterics emanated from a bunch of teenage girls. The 21st-century liars knowingly destroyed lives, both real and metaphorical. They should be punished but this will not happen. As they lie on their deathbeds they will hear the voices of the angelic innocent victims coming from the light saying, “You’re going south motherfucker!”

At this point, ignoring Sweden amounts to public health malpractice by Dr. Fauci and other public health grandees. Focused protection, prioritizing kids, and non-coercive honest communication have yielded excellent results there. Why not here? ~ Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya), Professor of Medicine, Stanford University Medical School

Prominent Propagandists. Thousands are pushing for vaccination insincerely, but there are a few faces of Pravda. These are the untalented hockey goons whose only purpose is to level star opponents with cheap shots. They push the propaganda day after day. They are the guiltiest.

Scott Gottlieb, MD – Scott makes over $300,000 per year as an independent director at Pfizer Inc after having passed through the revolving door from being the former head of the FDA, the organization that signs off on all of Pfizer’s drugs. He is by far the most convincing of the vaccine pushers. I am not even certain that he deserves my “evil” moniker because he speaks in measured tones, but I don’t trust him. He is particularly adept at avoiding headline grabbing quotes that attest to sinister thinking. He is, in the least, highly conflicted.

The Biden administration and CDC needs to come out alot bolder and say, if you are vaccinated you can do all these things. Here are all these freedoms that you have because otherwise the people are going to go out and enjoy these freedoms anyways. ~ Leana Wen, CNN medical expert

Leana Wen, MD – She currently serves as CNN’s full-time vaccine shill, offering up numerous helpful suggestions as to how The Unvaccinated can be made to suffer. She has consulted with the World Health Organization (red flag), Brookings Institution, and the China Medical Board (literally a red flag).ref 4a,b She is a prolific author of papers and a book, When Doctors Don’t Listen, which ironically underscores the evils of patients getting treatments they don’t want.ref 5 She has given six TEDx and TEDMED talks and was anointed by Modern Healthcare as one of 50 of the Most Influential Physician Executives and Leaders and Top 25 Minority Executives in Healthcare. She won American Public Health Association’s highest award for local public health work and Governing’s Public Officials of the Year. Leana was named one of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders and TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.ref 6

President Biden’s strategy for fighting #covid19 does not go far enough to compel vaccinations. The time for cajoling is over. Biden should use his full authority to make it difficult for Americans to remain unvaccinated. ~ Dr. Leana Wen (@DrLeanaWen)

Are you not impressed? Leana is an enigma. She has a great resume, but I cannot find what she achieved to get this fame. She is the Paris Hilton of Medicine. I checked out her publications: there are 50 refereed papers, but they are completely vacuous.ref 7 I could have written them. She was president of Planned Parenthood for several months, an organization promoting “my body-my choice,” another funny stance for a vaccine Gestapo. In a seemingly bizarre moment, she is talking about the Boston Marathon bombings with Jake Tapper, referring to the “blood and soot everywhere.”ref 8a,b Soot is a bi-product of carbon-based explosions; the bombings were peroxide-based pressure explosions. Hmmm…. The YouTube commenters noticed the apparent staging (faked with a green screen).

I’m very concerned that we won’t reach herd immunity in the US because of vaccine complacency—not anti-vax people but those who need to be incentivized & see what’s in it for them. We need to clearly message vaccination = ticket to pre-pandemic life. ~ Leana Wen, M.D. March 13, 2021

Here is my point: I became suspicious that Leana may have conflicted ties. Search “Leana Wen CCP” on Twitter, and you will find I am not alone. She hails from mainland China but came here as a kid. Her family, however, has deep CCP ties.ref 9 Maybe she simply has an annoying worldview.

Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities — large or small—without wearing a mask or physically distancing. ~ Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC, lying her ass off

If our children are vaccinated, we have full vaccination in schools, we have full vaccination in teachers, we have low disease rates — I think then we can start thinking about how we can loosen up. ~ Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC

Rochelle Walensky, MD – Rochelle was recently appointed Director of the CDC and she previously served at Harvard Medical School as Chief of Infectious Diseases with a specialty on AIDS. AIDS, by the way, is the disease in which Fauci cut his teeth learning to pump pharma’s interests. She decided to go “off script” in one scene describing her deep sense of “impending doom…right now I’m scared” while literally reading the script.ref 9aThat is not a noble lie. When asked what percentage of the CDC’s employees were vaccinated, Walensky claimed to not know.ref 9b That can’t be true. Her claims that “more than 97% of patients entering the hospital nationwide are unvaccinated” are not even in the same Zip code as the truth. After a CDC panel voted against boosters, Walensky overruled them.ref 10 Do you have one eye on the revolving door leading to great wealth, Rochelle? She declared that landlords could not evict tenets. Since when was contract law under the CDC’s purview? But this overreach stuck because, of course, if the State declares something is legal, then it’s legal.

Walensky’s claim that “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities — large or small — without wearing a mask or physically distancing” lasted until the next round of restrictions was ready. Walensky giveth and Walensky taketh away. She was taking her cues on life-altering school lockdowns from teachers’ unions.ref 11 She is a Fauci-esque shill and chameleon who moves her story to suit the context. Give her green face paint, a pointy hat, and some flying monkeys.

I think his credibility is entirely shot. ~ Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine, Stanford University, on Fauci

Tony Fauci – Head of NIAID. I’ve spent enough time on him. Until I started Scott Atlas’s book about a week ago, I was convinced he was an evil genius—Bill Gates’s “Mini-Me.” Atlas seems to be painting him as an incompetent bureaucrat with no scientific knowledge whatsoever propelled by a single-mindedness toward responding monodimensionally to the pandemic. (Atlas even is tougher on Deborah Birx.) To repeat, the guy who says “follow the science” knows zero So let’s drop the genius part. I am just finishing Chapter 2 of Robert Kennedy’s tell-all book about Tony Fauci.ref 12 It is disturbing and serving as an answer key for my writeup. I was on a Zoom call with Robert and came away impressed by his thoroughness and sincerity.

There comes a time when you have to give up what you consider your individual right of making your own decision. ~ Tony Fauci

When you start talking about things that make no sense medically and no sense scientifically, that clearly is not helpful. ~ Tony Fauci

The Launch of the Vaccines. Even before the vaccines launched, I was leery of their safety from having encountered some of the unseemly stories about Moderna that I related earler. The combination of new technology, the bypassing of numerous safeguards in order to slash development time by 90%, and the history of vaccine disasters provided ample reason to take a more conservative approach. I was happy to watch and wait. Within one week of the launch, my doubts turned into total distrust. I completely lost my shit when the CDC offered up this little nugget of advice:

You have no data? Not to beat this dewormed dead horse, but the last drug shoved into pregnant women right off the launch was Thalidomide, which created newborns with flippers for limbs. Drug trials never include pregnant women, and launches never promote new drugs to pregnant people. The psychopathic part of the CDC’s Tweet was the effort to discourage pregnant women from talking to their doctors. No competent doctor would sign off on that vaccine without weighing the pros and cons, and the first trimester would certainly be off the table. The authors of that tweet and the analogous statement on the CDC website reckless and indefensible.

Prior COVID disease (many working class) provides better immunity than vaccines (many professionals), so vaccine mandates are not only scientific nonsense, they are also discriminatory and unethical. ~ Martin Kuldorff, epidemiologist and biostatistician, Harvard University

Denying the role and value of natural immunity is a serious mistake, and it is not science. It’s government propaganda for vaccine mandates, even for those with natural immunity. ~ Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul), MD, after report of 13x better immunity via natural immunity

Natural Immunity. The second massive hint that the campaign to vaccinate was not about healthcare was the complete absence of public discussion about natural immunity being a more-than-adequate substitute for the vaccine. The evidence is compelling, or, as the nitwits and liars like to say, “the science is settled”: the protection offered by natural immunity dwarfs that imputed by the vaccines.ref 13,13a,13b Catching COVID twice is exceedingly rare. A Michigan judge, when confronted with clear and convincing evidence that a woman already had the antibodies from the infection, ruled that she could still be compelled to vaccinate.ref 14 He relied on a 1905 ruling in which the Supreme Court upheld a fine for a guy who didn’t vaccinate, not a forced vaccination per se.ref 15 A California judge ruled similarly.ref 16 No offense, Your Honors, but who signs your paychecks?

Natural immunity confers durable protection. Start assimilating that into our policy discussion. ~ Scott Gottlieb, former FDA head current Pfizer Board Member

To put it simply, if you have been living vaccine-free, your time is up. If you wish to live life as w/the ease to do the things you love, you must be vax’d. ~ Lori Lightfoot, Chicago mayor

So is it just about the money? Maybe nobody wishes to fess up that all those high-cycle positive PCR test results were crap. I’ve seen estimates as high as 97% false positives, which prompted every fact check site to attribute the claim to a “right-wing website.” Perish the thought of letting people who’ve falsely tested positive off the hook.

All of this raises the question: why is vaccine and testing policy so out of touch with reality?

Chris Martenson: Is this just about money? Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: No. It’s not just about money.

Pressure to Vaccinate. “Inducement to Prescribe” is illegal,ref 18 but inducement to vaccinate is not? As the campaign to get full compliance on vaccination started to falter far short of somebody’s goal, positive incentives began appearing.

Maryland had a vaccine lotto, offering daily $40,000 winners.ref 19

Ohio offered million-dollar payouts to five lucky jabbers.ref 20a,20b

Companies including Whirlpool and Vanguard offered employees up to $1,000.ref 21,22 (This was a business decision. They saw the darker direction this was going and were merely trying to preserve their workforce.)

Washington State offered adults pre-rolled joints to vaccinate at facilities located at weed dispensaries.ref 23

Of course, any perks available in America were tame next to what one Australian brothel was offering: 30 minutes with a prostitute in exchange for getting jabbed.

Since when is the federal treasury a source for lottery prizes? Ohio feels that it can simply give millions away of federal funds to lucky citizens who win the vaccine lottery. After all, Congress simply gave away hundreds of billions in unspecified relief. ~ Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley), George Washington University Constitutional scholar

The humor was not lost on the Babylon Bee, who compiled fictional incentives on a state-by-state basis.ref 24 These included free U-Hauls for Californians, tickets to the Major League Baseball Game for Georgians, bullet-proof vests for Illinoisans, abandoned houses for Michiganians, free migrant children for New Mexicans, extra wives for Utahns, and AR-15s with cute cowboy hats for Texans.

The anti-vaccine movement is comparable to domestic terrorism and must be treated that way. ~ The Washington Post

A quarter of the country is ruining it for all of us…It is white evangelicals (45% say they won’t get vaccinated). And it is Republicans (almost 50% are refusing the vaccine). In Texas, 59% of white Republicans have said “no” to the vaccine. ~ USA Today (@RacistRagToday)

As the holdouts resisted bribery, the thumbscrews began to tighten:

Several counties in Georgia offered prisoners to cut their sentences in half if they agree to get the Covid vaccine.ref 25 Think of it as doubling their sentences if they don’t vaccinate.

An Ohio judge required the jab for probation.ref 26

It needs to be hard for people to remain unvaccinated. ~ Dr. Leana Wen, vaccine shill

We will be going door-to-door to Americans who have not been vaccinated. ~ Jen Psaki, Gestapo Press Secretary

The rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do. The choice is yours. ~ Joe Biden

Make it hard for people to get on planes or go to movie theaters…We can’t force them. We’re not going door to door, but you make life difficult. ~ Terry McAuliffe, the gubernatorial loser from the Nazi Wing of the Democratic Party

Film crews were let into covid wards to film the highly contagious patients who wished to express their regret over not vaccinating. Just kidding. The “patients” were actors.ref 26a In one case you can see the highly reflective fake glasses used in Hollywood. Ahh. Noble lies. The ends justify the means.

Project Veritas taped an FDA employee admitting door-to-door campaigns sounded like Nazi Germany.ref 27

And if you do get vaccinated, and you’re around fully vaccinated people, you still have more freedom than folks who are not vaccinated. ~ Bill deBlasio, Mayor of NYC

It’s time to stop coddling the reckless. The more inconvenient we make life for the unvaccinated, the better our own lives will be. ~ Ruth Marcus, The Washington Post

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul argued in a court filing that the state has no Constitutional obligation to grant religious exemptions to Covid-19 vaccines for healthcare workers.ref 28 You, my new governor, have made many of us yearn for our old Governor back who merely suffered from being too Italian.

Apple removed a dating app for The Unvaccinated.ref 29 Allegedly, the app violated Apple’s policies, which are anything Apple deems of interest to The Narrative.

There are privileges associated with being an American. That if you wish to have these privileges, you need to get vaccinated. Travel, and having the right to travel in our state, it’s not a constitutional right as far as I know to board a plane. ~ Leana Wen, Constitutional Scholar

Then the gloves came off….

British nurses threatened to call social services on a mother after she refused a covid test for her newborn.ref 30

A 64-year-old was removed from transplant consideration for being unvaccinated.ref 32,33 A kidney transplant who had a volunteer donor was denied the transplant.ref 34 The Hippocratic Oath loosely states “do no harm unless you don’t agree with the patient.”

Government has a right to force you to obey and has always exercised it especially under GOP. ~ Jim Cramer, former capitalist and current CNBC talking head

A Chicago judge took custody away from a mom because she refused to vaccinate. It was not a custody hearing.ref 35 The judge reversed the call once the shit hit the fan. His ignorance of the risk to the child is palpable.

Only people who were vaccinated were allowed to evacuate on cruise ships as volcanoes on St. Vincent erupted, as ordered by the Prime Minister.ref 36

A Canadian family got busted for having an illegal gathering with The Unvaccinated.ref 37,38

The Biden administration pushed for dishonorable discharges and court-martials for military personnel who refuse vaccination.ref 39 I am not sure where that stands now, but it is interesting in the context of a bootleg video claiming the Chinese want our military vaccinated.ref 40 Biden is harder on the unvaccinated than on the Taliban.

Italian authorities ordered companies to withhold pay from workers who refused to vaccinate.ref 41

We’ve got to shake people at this point and say ‘c’mon now.’ We tried voluntary. We could not have been more kind and compassionate as a country…free testing, incentives, friendly warm embrace — the voluntary phase is over. ~ Mayor Bill de Blasio, stretching the definition of voluntary

New York City healthcare workers were told to vaccinate or take a hike.ref 42 These folks risked their lives for us, and they go hero to zero like that? The authorities further threatened to deny them unemployment insurance.ref 43,44 DeBlasio said, “no vaccine, no life.” Bill: if you ever need healthcare do not go to a New York City hospital. They could misread your dosage or slip with that scalpel.

We have received inquiries from at least 20 employers over the past few weeks who are giving consideration to adding health coverage surcharges for the unvaccinated as a way to drive up vaccination rates in their workforce. ~ Wade Symons, with consultancy group Mercer [deleted video]

The Secretary of Homeland Security was directed to ensure that any individual traveling on a flight that departs from or arrives at an airport inside the United States or a territory of the United States is fully vaccinated.ref 45 If you happen to be offshore, that’s it I guess. You can’t come home because we have no covid cases here. Simple solution: identify as a Haitian refugee.

French Prime Minister Macron banned public access unless you are fully vaccinated, had tested negative, or were immune.ref 46 In this era, that passes for enlightened. Failure to present the evidence, however, will get you six months in prison and a €10,000 fine. Hey Mac: Have you noticed those riots? What’s the French word for “guillotine?”

The UK declared full vaccination will be required in perpetuity, which is unclear what that means in the Age of Infinite Boosters.ref 47 Kids “won’t be able to leave the country…There are simply going to be things that you will not be able to do unless you’re double-vaccinated.”

Rutgers University barred an unvaccinated student from attending virtual classes.ref 48

While Joe Biden encourages officials all over the country to impose extremely strict vaccine mandates, Vladimir Putin is insists that “no one should be forced to get a jab.”ref 49 Putin was heard muttering, “Your move, Sparky.”

Biden supposedly wrote an executive order demanding companies of greater than 100 people require vaccination. It is said to be nowhere on record—just a ruse.ref 50 I think he’s losing his marbles. No. I’m not kidding. If you watch him very carefully you will notice subtle signs that he is certifiably nuts.

Buried in the House Democrats’ 2,465-page mega bill was a tenfold increase in fines for employers that “willfully,” “repeatedly,” or even “seriously” violate a section of labor law that deals with hazards, death, or serious physical harm to their employees…The increased fines on employers would have run as high as $70,000 for serious infractions, and $700,000 for willful or repeated violations for each infraction.”ref 51

A Holocaust survivor was filmed begging people to stop this labeling of anti-vaxxers.ref 52 What would she know about oppressive labeling of civilians?

The CDC floated the idea of camps for “high risk” folks.ref 53 “High-risk individuals would be temporarily relocated to safe or ‘green zones’ established at the household, neighborhood, camp/sector or community level depending on the context and setting.” Hey: Let’s ask that Holocaust survivor what she thinks of this plan.

Los Angeles County is preparing a revised health order which will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for outdoor events, as well as indoor portions of bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs, and lounges.ref 54

The University of California, Irvine has placed their Director of Medical Ethics on ‘investigatory leave’ after he challenged the constitutionality of the UC’s vaccine mandate, missing the irony in that decision.ref 55

French business owners will be fined 45,000 euros and imprisoned for a year if they let The Unvaccinated into their businesses.ref 56 People will be forced to shop exclusively on the internet, which is becoming true for all of us.

Six heads of state of banana republics died this year. All opposed vaccinations.ref 57 Kary Mullis, the inventor of the PCR reaction and Fauci enemy #1, also died in 2019. That was a lucky break for Tony and The Narrative.

A Hospital in Texas has suspended over 170 employees without pay for refusing to vaccinate. Heroes to zeroes again. Where is the outrage?ref 58

We have been made aware of three employees who were coming to the office unvaccinated. All three have been terminated. ~ Jeff Zucker, CNN President, virtue-signaling to his 75,000 CNN viewers

Employer Mandates, Exempted Groups, and Tort Protection. It is a very weird moment in history when Americans are kicked to the curb for refusing a medical procedure. The largest pressure to vaccinate came in the form of employer mandates. Federal law prohibits employers and others from requiring vaccination with a Covid-19 vaccine distributed under an EUA,ref 59 but when the State says it’s legal, then it’s legal. Consensus says Biden knew that he could not pull off a Federal vaccine mandate. He was bluffing because only the Australians (vide infra) would be that nuts. Nonetheless, the putative mandate for large businesses was declared to be the policy of the realm. There are still millions of holdouts. It is impossible to know what percentage of corporations complied with the threats, but some did.

Southwest Airlines Offering Free Flights To All Passengers Who Are Vaccinated And Can Fly A Plane ~ @TheBabylonBee, satire again

Other organizations pushed their vaccination deadline back to early 2022, possibly hoping the Supreme Court will wake the hell up. The vaccine hesitant include Southwest Airlines pilots who, because of their profession, face elevated risk of blood clots; they staged a protest by a massive sick-out that the media refused to acknowledge.ref 60 Vaccine hesitancy correlates with the degree of education, with the PhDs leading the pack.ref 61 They know not to trust the other PhDs. The medical community is also a reluctant group, which may be telling us they either (a) don’t trust The Narrative, or (b) believe that they are already exempt by natural immunity. The mandates are wreaking havoc in the economy by excluding workers during a worker shortage. In the military, this includes Navy SEALS and F-22 pilots, both lynchpins of modern warfare that require massive investments of training and money to replace.

At the time of this writing, forced firings seem to be getting slow walked. Nonetheless, many workers have been sent packing. That seems unfair under anysort of equal-work/equal-pay logic. Groups claimed to be exempted include:

Members of Congress, Federal Judges, Staffers

Postal workers

Employees at the White House, CDC, FDA, WHO, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson

employees in industries in which we will be screwed if they walk off the job

NBA players

Members of powerful unions.

So let me see if I have this right: we are all gonna die unless everybody gets vaccinated, but there are certain professions that are exempted? One of our libertarian undergrads got an exemption after getting a good lawyer. I suspect that, when the dust settles, many companies will have abandoned the mandatory vaccine rule in order to retain employees.

Meanwhile, countless working people, standing on principle or fearing for their safety, are jobless and destitute for resisting the vaccine. I understand why it seems easier to vaccinate. We should admire those who refuse to be pushed around but should also not be surprised if one or more of the recently abandoned lose their shit and do something rash.

Tort protection for vaccine makers seems decidedly sketchy to me. This was put into place decades ago, but why? Broadly distributed medications pose legal risks, but they are priced into every drug. I thought it was a fundamental precept of US law, however, that you can’t legislate away negligence. Apparently, that is only a guideline. The State seems to have provided blanket legal protection for the vaccines both statutorily and by the signed contracts written by pharma’s lawyers. We buy the vaccine with tax dollars, Pfizer demands we can’t sue even for negligence, and then the State mandates we vaccinate. That is a clusterfuck hat trick.

But things could get interesting if a company mandates vaccinations that cause catastrophic health problems. The insertion of OSHA in the mandate process seems to have been accompanied by liability protections for the vaccine manufacturers, but are the companies themselves protected? Initialing a few boxes under duress of losing one’s job may leave employers legally exposed if the vaccine inflicts harm. The courts could fill up.

Biden allied groups, including the Democratic National Committee, are also planning to engage fact-checkers more aggressively and work with SMS carriers to dispel misinformation about vaccines that is sent over social media and text messages. ~ Politico

Propaganda and Censorship. A 2016 Scientific American article digs surprisingly deeply into FDA propaganda campaigns to manipulate the scientific media. Media outlets that lose The Narrative are “embargoed,” leaving cliques of government insiders and reporters preserving their access. Journalists in 2021 pumped out stories of overflowing hospitals that in reality averaged only 13% occupancy by Covid patients. A tweeter caught the spirit of the moment:

Do you want to know why there is so much pushback on mandatory vaccines? We simply don’t trust you. ~ @WallStreetBean

And when the propaganda falters, bring on the censorship. You couldn’t post articles questioning vaccines, supporting Ivermectin, or deviating in any way from The Narrative. David Rubin noted, “They want a federal vaccine mandate for vaccines which are clearly not working as promised just weeks ago. People are getting and transmitting Covid despite vax. Plus now they’re prepping us for booster shots. A sane society would take a pause. We do not live in a sane society.” He got kicked off Twitter. Alex Berenson, the former science writer for the New York Times, got kicked off every platform because he opposed The Narrative. Harvard epidemiologist Martin Kulldorff was kicked off the CDC advisory committee on Covid-vaccine safety and temporarily banished from Twitter after he expressed dissenting opinions. Books will be written on this subset of the story…unless they won’t be allowed.

Vaccinating the Young. The third hint that healthcare is only a cover story is the mass vaccination of the young. There are reports of several hundred Covid-derived fatalities among kids out of tens of millions, and these were almost entirely very sick kids already. The survival rate among children is estimated at 99.999%. Even Chicken Pox is more fatal. Once again, if getting vaccinated was like taking an aspirin to protect their parents it would be one thing, but kids are being maimed and killed by the vaccine. I know they are not technically kids, but I was in contact with an undertaker who dressed a 21 and 23-year old two days apart; both died of heart attacks. They may not be kids, but they surely had moms. In this case, one death is too many because the disease is virtually never lethal to the young except for those who are immunocompromised or have other life-threatening diseases. And then there is the sad story of the “healthy young 16-year-old.” Very healthy…

In theory, every vaccinated kid could die prematurely. I think the odds of this are miniscule, but anybody who says that it isn’t possible is lying. We don’t know. When the FDA approved the vaccine for “kids at risk” they knew that it would be translated to all kids but pretended it would not.ref 63 They lied. It is not about whether the kids will necessarily be injured, but the FDA panel authorized a treatment for a billion kids with no known efficacy and completely unknown long-term health risks. The FDA spent 21 years clearing Splenda for broadly based consumption. By contrast, all risk and no reward for the young. Might vaccinating a billion kids somehow save some adults? Of course. But how selfish and twisted is that?

Local governments are also vaccinating children without the parents knowing. The authorities bribe them with food and candy. Pedophiles do this too. The claim is that the minor only needs to be competent.ref 64 Well, if you’ve ever raised a minor you know they are not competent. What would you do if somebody vaccinated your kid without you knowing it and they died? This is a Rhorschach Test.

Profit Motive. So it’s all about profits, right? Well this is where the dark, sinister plot gets tricky, arguably forcing you to either lighten up or get darker and more sinister. It requires that you conclude that the entire high command at the vaccine makers are sociopathically putting profit ahead of human lives. If media reports are accurate, we know the Sackler family was collectively devoid of conscience in the oxycontin scandal. Theranos probably had the same lack of scruples, assuming the jury was correct in convicting Elizabeth Holmes of four counts of fraud. Moderna clearly was a monstrous winner despite corporate governance issues delineated in Vaccine Risk. Pfizer’s vaccine profits are projected to be in excess of $100 billion.ref 65 I’ve seen estimates of $350 billion, and don’t forget what they might be able to wring out of Pfizermectin. But something feels inadequate about this explanation. The projected profits are very large but not that transformational. Pfizer is a very big company. Lipitor was generating something like $13 billion of profits per year while on patent.

We need to be careful, because, as it is obvious pharmaceutical companies wish to make a profit… and would like to keep selling vaccines for everyone. But we need to prioritize; we need to know if they’re needed or not. We need to not be subordinated to Big Pharma dictating to us… ‘we need a 3rd dose’, ‘we need a 4th dose’, ‘we need to vaccinate children’. ~ Andres Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico

If profits are unsightly, Wall Street will know it and bid for them. Figure 2 shows the huge win for Moderna, which is up 15-fold since January 1st. It got moved from Wall Street’s shitlist to the S&P 500. The incentive to misbehave is very real for those nouveau billionaires—9 of them.ref 66 Pfizer likewise had an excellent year (60%) tempting us to conclude that they too groveled for the cash, but more than a quick glance shows those gains were late in 2021. It’s not like Wall Street discovered the vaccine in October when it was up only 13% year to date. Digging into their details reveals no rising valuations in anticipation of profit until two months ago. That’s because Wall Street chases momentum not profits. Pfizer is also up 34% total since the 1999 high 22 years ago. That’s <1.5% annualized gains (ex-dividends). Although I’ve paid no attention to Astra Zeneca in this writeup, nothing in their chart tells you they helped save the world (Figure 3). Merck has a vaccine timeshare with J&J and the new Ivermectin me-too drug showing some promise. It’s hard to see world-changing gains in Figure 4. Even Gilead profited despite sending a number of ICU patients to the light with Remdesivir. You cannot see much correlation in Figure 5. Admittedly, the per-dose price of the vaccines has been rising, but given the requisite psychopathy and lack of evidence that obscene profits will continue in perpetuity, going long on these stocks certainly doesn’t look like easy money. Then WTF is happening?

Figure 1. Moderna share price.

Figure 2. Pfizer share price showing 60% gain in 2021.

Figure 3. Astra-Zeneca share price.

Figure 4. Merck share price.

Figure 5. Gilead share price.

There is no medical or epidemiological justification for the Covid passport (“green pass”). It is only intended to pressure the unvaccinated to vaccinate. ~ Israeli Ministry of Health

The principle behind the vaccine passport is that people who have made the effort to get their two doses should be able to live a semi-normal life. ~ Francois Legault, Prime Minister of Quebec and authoritarian

Vaccine Passport. There’s quite a bruhaha over the vaccine passport. A Rasmussen poll shows a 62% of Dems support for it (while 44% overall do not). To the extent that vaccine passports are synonymous with forced vaccination, I don’t like it. The Israeli health minister admitted on a hot mic—there is no such thing as an unintentional hot mic—that the vaccine passports were primarily about coercing skeptics to vaccinate. The subtext is that digital vaccine status tracking will lead to an oppressive social credit scoring system like China has. Critical race theory expert and detractor, James Lindsay, argues the passport is legitimate systemic racism: the vaccination rates are low in the minority community. (They seem to be a little testy still over that whole Tuskeegee syphillus study and the white elites’ general proclivity to jerk their chains.) Naomi Wolf draws analogies of the passport with Nazi Germany, allowing authorities to gather and store way more than just your vaccination history.

I hate to break this news, but they already have us by the shorthairs. Unless you are using a rotary dial phone and nothing but checks and cash, they own you. FFS: even your dishwasher is listening to you. Your credit cards can shut you down. Your Tesla can shut itself off on command from elsewhere. If you think the HIPPA laws somehow will protect you, how much privacy were you granted when the woman greeting you at the restaurant demanded to see your vaccination card? All of this is part of the global encroachment of technocracy we will cover in part 3 of this Tome of Doom. This is our future, and you will be happy (as the World Economic Forum is fond of saying.)

In areas where paper vaccination cards are often lost or do not exist at all, and electronic databases are unheard of, this technology could enable the rapid and anonymous detection of patient vaccination history to ensure that every child is vaccinated. ~ Kevin McHugh, assistant professor of bioengineering at Rice University.

Australia and New Zealand. Australia is now the authoritarian capital of the free world. That’s probably because of the country’s deep economic ties to China. Based on their response to Covid-19, I am forced to conclude that economic co-dependencies have placed Australia 100% under the control of the Chinese Communist Party. The chaos down under is regional: the east is in turmoil while the more sparsely populated western regions are largely minding their own business. This looks to me like a beta test for an authoritarian takeover of the west.

The dead links and canceled Twitter accounts related to Australia’s lockdown are unlike any I have previously seen, possibly excepting links to the Las Vegas shootings.ref 67 Clips of Australian authorities are being scrubbed from social media. Warning to the West: Australia gave up its guns in the 1990s. I am not a gun guy, but my reticence to own firearms may be a mistake. Recall the last foreign scientist to leave Wuhan before the epidemic broke out (officially) was Australian. She defended the laboratory.ref 68 My image of Australia as the home of Crocodile Dundee has been shattered by reality. They are doing laps around the drain (counter-clockwise); the nation has reverted to its former status as a penal colony.

There will be individuals who chose to remain unvaccinated who will lose their freedoms. ~ Official in New South Wales

Here are a few compilations (mashups)ref 69,70 and some anecdotes foreshadowing what is heading westward:

The Median age of Covid-19 deaths in Australia is 86.ref 71

Victoria Premier Dan Andrews admitted that he cited “non-existent coronavirus-tainted sewage” in his reasoning to lock down the state.ref 72 I shit you not.

In Queensland Australia, a doctor prescribed HCQ and got a 6-month prison sentence.ref 73

A New South Wales health official has told Australians to refrain from talking to people to blunt the spread of Covid-19.ref 74

There will be no removal of masks to drink alcohol outdoors. ~ Aussie Taliban

Attending a demonstration can lead to $5,000 to $20,000 fines.ref 75 And if you don’t pay up they’ll seize your assets.ref 76

Police showed up at an Australian woman’s house to tell her that, based on her social media posts, she must stay home and skip protests.ref 77

Half of Australia went back into a 7-day lockdown with the death toll at a towering one per day.ref 78

A man was arrested and cuffed walking a block from his house. His vaccination status was never requested.ref 79

You won’t be able to hide, you won’t be able to get a doctor to sign off that you got an exclusion because there’s quite set rules on that and doctors will be audited, every one of their exclusions will be looked at very carefully. It’s going to be very hard to maintain your employment if you’re not vaccinated and you won’t be able to go anywhere for any entertainment…a very, very lonely life. ~ Australian Health Minister

Australia’s covid vaccine policy for pregnant women was admitted to be based on no data.ref 80

A man, purported to have the virus, sneezed in an empty elevator, which led to a manhunt.ref 81

Australia, of course, clamped down on Ivermectin consumption and prescription, blaming its toxicity.ref 82

Impounded dogs were shot to prevent volunteers at the animal shelter from traveling to pick up the animals.ref 83

If you are anti-mandate, you are absolutely an anti-vaxxer. I don’t care what your personal vaccination status is. If you support anybody who argues against the vaccine, you are an anti-vaxxer. If you are out there in any way, shape, or form campaigning against this mandate you are absolutely an anti-vaxxer. If you say pro-persuasion, stuff it…shove it. ~ Australian Authority

New South Wales Health confiscated hooch from a quarantined apartment building to curb consumption, searching all bags coming into the building.ref 84

Authorities extracted kids from their parents for not following the rules.ref 85

Leaving your house became illegal.ref 86

Teenagers were handcuffed for partying on a beach at night.ref 87

We will be looking at what contact tracing looks like in the New World Order. ~ Australian public health chief

After authorities professed to be protecting Aborigines, the Aborigines pushed back with a video calling them out.ref 88

Gladys Berejiklian, who recently resigned as Premier of New South Wales, was reportedly bribed tens of millions of dollars by pharma to force the Aussies to vaccinate.ref 89 Her alternative was to be charged in a corruption probe. Berejiklian complied by telling residents of Sydney that if they don’t vaccinate they will “face total social isolation indefinitely after the stay-at-home order ends in December.”

Australia planned to round up an estimated 24,000 children in a stadium for forced vaccination. Parents won’t be allowed access.ref 90

Australians in New South Wales, which includes the city of Sydney, are to be “granted extra freedom” if they are fully vaccinated, with residents allowed to “leave home for an hour of recreation on top of their exercise hour.”ref 91 Freedom isn’t granted, ya bogans.

While it is human nature to engage in conversation with others, unfortunately, this is not the time to do that. So even if you run into your next-door neighbor in the shopping center, don’t start up the conversation. Even if you’ve got a mask, don’t start up the conversation. ~ Aussie Health Official

Truckers planned on shutting down Australia at the end of August. In response, the mandatory jab was dropped.ref 92 Great: what about everybody else who doesn’t have this kind of bargaining power?

A pregnant woman was arrested and handcuffed for posting a comment about a protest on Facebook.ref 93

The Australian federal government is planning to de-anonymize the internet to introduce a social credit system to combat “online abuse.” Police will access social media accounts and link them to their passports. Sounds quite CCP.ref 94

People in South Australia will be forced to download an app that combines facial recognition and geolocation.ref 95 The state will text them at random times. They will have 15 minutes to take a picture of their face in the location where they are supposed to be. Otherwise, the police will show up.

I’m just as over this fucking thing as you are, but we get paid to do this mate. I’m just doing my job. I’m just following orders. ~ Aussie Policeman to a protester

Polish diplomats alerted their embassy about Australia’s drift to authoritarianism, drawing analogies with North Korea.ref 96

Aussies were banned from leaving the country, entering the country, crossing state borders, or even traveling more than 5 kilometers from their house without permission.ref 97

Guests at a party were fined $26,000 for being at an unauthorized gathering.ref 98

A military helicopter dropped on a playing field to terminate a soccer game.ref 99

In Australia it is illegal to plan, publicize, or participate in protests.ref 100

The Surveillance Legislation Amendment gives the police the power to spy on Australian citizens and confiscate their online accounts while bypassing the courts entirely.ref 101

It’s possible that what is happening in Australia may be instructive to us. ~ Tucker Carlson

If a Nazi analogy seems too strong, pay attention to their new internment camps, which the authorities seem to see a multitude of purposes for going forward:

The camps include those with merely “close contacts”, not just positive cases.ref 102

Three teenagers who escaped a quarantine camp were captured after a massive manhunt. None had the virus.ref 103,104

Watch the Prime minister of Australia discussing with chilling enthusiasm the construction of quarantine camps. Oh, sorry Mate. That clip is gone now.ref 105

Here is a horrifying story of getting carted off to an Australian covid camp without even testing positive.ref 105Getting caught off your front deck gets you a $5000 fine. The chick lost her job.

Remember that unless you hear it from us it is not the truth. ~ Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand

Don’t talk to your neighbors; stay in your bubble ~ Covid spokesperson for New Zealand

And if you think it is just Australia, think again. New Zealand looks like a twin separated at birth. Here are some snippets. Jacinda Ardhern is quite a piece of work:

The autocratic New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, officially established two classes of people—The Vaccinated and The Unvaccinated.ref 106

Exciting advances in freedom came when Ardern gave people permission to use the bathroom inside their friends’ homes.ref 107

She decided to lock down the nation “after a 58-year-old man from Auckland tested positive for COVID-19.”ref 108

A man was arrested for crossing a state line in search of dinner.ref 109 “Close examination of the police evidence photos revealed at least three buckets of chicken, up to 10 tubs of coleslaw, and an undisclosed quantity of fries.” Undisclosed quantity of fries! That is funnier than SNL by a few klicks.

When will life return to a pre-Covid normal? Our ‘herd immunity’ calculator shows at today’s vaccine rate, it will take more than 7 years. ~ Bloomberg (@business)

Live free or die. ~ New Hampshire License Plate

* * *

Part 3 - From 'Insurrection' To Authoritarianism - is coming next Sunday/