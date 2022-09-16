Sweden: Four In Five 'Refugees' Have Vacationed In The Country They Fled From

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

A new survey has found that almost four out of five refugees living in Sweden have vacationed in the countries that they originally fled from.

Yes, really.

The survey was conducted by polling firm Novus on behalf of the Swedish online newspaper Bulletin.

It found that 79 per cent of people who arrived in Sweden as refugees, supposedly fleeing war or persecution, have returned to their home country since arriving in Sweden.

“According to the survey, they do not wish, however, to return home permanently,” reports Remix News. “When asked whether they plan to permanently return to their country of birth in the future, just 2 percent say they do, while 16 percent say maybe — 81 percent of those who arrived in Sweden from non-European countries say they do not, primarily because they believe Sweden to be a better country to raise their children.”

The migrants are able to slip in and out of Sweden because there is no punishment for doing so, unlike in countries like Switzerland and Germany, where refugees who return to their home countries without permission face losing their asylum status.

“If someone, a Syrian refugee, regularly vacations in Syria, he cannot honestly claim to be persecuted in Syria,” said then-German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer in 2019.

The results of the survey once again highlight how the vast majority of so-called “refugees” aren’t refugees at all, they’re economic migrants exploiting the emotional cache of the term “refugee” to abuse the system, and in doing so harming the interests of actual refugees.

Over the last 20 years, Sweden has taken in more refugees per capita that any other western country, a process which has seen Sweden go from being one of the safest countries in Europe to the second most dangerous.

The unemployment rate for migrants is four times higher than native Swedes, with some migrant-heavy areas seeing jobless levels as high as 78 per cent.

As we highlight in the video below, with the right-wing bloc, dominated by the anti-mass migration Sweden Democrats, set to win the election, Swedes finally appear to be waking up to the pitfalls of accelerated multiculturalism.

