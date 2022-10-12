Switzerland Has The World's Best Postal Service, US Is 7th...

In the latest Postal Development Report, the Universal Postal Union looks at the postal services of 169 countries and ranks them based on four main components - reliability, reach, relevance and resilience.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong reports, top of the pile in 2021 was Switzerland - a regular fixture in the number one spot.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Compared to the 2020 ranking, all countries in the top ten aside from Switzerland and France saw a decrease in their index scores.

The largest decrease was recorded by the Netherlands postal service - PostNL - which lost over 8 index points, taking it from fourth to sixth in the ranking. Elsewhere in the list, Latvia saw the largest improvement, with +18.47. The lowest ranked postal service was that of Haiti, followed closely by Mozambique.

The majority of services saw a decrease in their index scores in 2021. As described by UPU: "Logistical bottlenecks experienced in 2020 have severely affected the reliability of postal operations, with average domestic delivery times increasing by 13% in 2020 with respect to 2019."

Adding: "Even if disruptions in global supply chains are eventually absorbed, gaps in postal development are likely to remain a considerable challenge for the sector in the coming years."