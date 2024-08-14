Taiwan To Launch Live-Fire Exercises Off East Coast Using US-Supplied Missiles

The South China Morning Post (SCMP) detailed that "A military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the drills would test the precision of all three types of Taiwan’s main combat aircraft: its Indigenous Defence Fighters , French Mirage 2000s , and upgraded F-16Vs ."

It will launch a series of missile drills later this month, starting August 27-29. More exercises will then follow in the first week of September, involving air-to-air firing drills, specifically involving American advanced missile systems.

After a series of recent threatening Chinese PLA military drills near Taiwan and in the Taiwan Strait over the last several months, the self-ruled island backed by the United States is about to embark on own muscle-flexing with provocative drills along its east coast aimed at defending against China .

"Similar to last year, the IDF, Mirage, and upgraded F-16V jets will be equipped with AIM-120 medium-range air-to-air missiles, Mica multi-target missiles, and Tien Chien-2 (Sky Sword II) beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles, respectively," the source told the publication.

These missiles were only recently received by Taiwan, and China isn't going to look too kindly on the island flexing its new hardware given by Washington and its Western partners.

According to more from the regional SCMP:

The F-16V fleet at Chiayi Air Base has already been equipped with AIM-9X Sidewinder short-range air-to-air missiles, which feature an advanced imaging infrared seeker capable of hitting targets behind the launching aircraft, offering aircrew first-shot, first-kill opportunities. Taiwan has bought 100 of these missiles from the United States, with some already delivered. Full delivery is expected by 2030.

The upcoming drills will further involve Taiwan's navy deploying warships outfitted with medium-range Hsiung Feng-2 and 3 supersonic missiles as part of live-fire exercises to test combat readiness against potential Chinese attacks.

"The growing presence of PLA warplanes, ships, and drones near eastern Taiwan has necessitated strengthening military readiness in this region," a source told the publication.

As for PLA drills, they have stepped up going back to the spring inauguration of Taiwan’s recently elected new president, Lai Ching-te. Within days after the swearing in, PLA navy ships and aircraft were "surrounding the island of Taiwan."

New: China’s Shandong carrier group entered the Western Pacific — its 2nd “far east” transit of the year & hot on the heels of drills in July



The location, ~250 miles SE of Taiwan, & composition of the 4-ship group are similar



Also in WESTPAC: the America Amphibious Ready Group pic.twitter.com/fBow665BBw — Ian Ellis (@ianellisjones) August 12, 2024

Lai had underscored in his 30-minutes inaugural speech, "I have always believed that if the leader of a country puts people’s welfare above all, then peace in the Taiwan Strait, mutual benefits, and prosperous coexistence would be common goals," and that "I hope that China will face the reality of the Republic of China’s existence."

While China regularly sends jets to buzz Taiwan's air defense identification zone, the start of those prior May drills had marked an escalation akin to when then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taipei in 2022.