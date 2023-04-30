Taiwan Now Has Real Time Intelligence Sharing Link With Five Eyes

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

A Taiwanese national security official said this week that the island now has a "real time" intelligence-sharing link with the Five Eyes, the Western intelligence alliance that includes the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Britain.

Tsai Ming-yen, the director-general of Taiwan’s National Security Bureau, made the comments during a legislative hearing. Tsai confirmed that Taiwan had been upgrading its computer systems to be able to share information with the Five Eyes nations.

"We can connect with the ‘Five Eyes’ alliance through a confidential system," Tsai said, according to Reuters.

The comments are the latest example of Taiwan’s growing relationship with the US and its allies. The cooperation angers Beijing, which has responded to the increased US support for Taiwan by putting more military pressure on the island.

Also on Wednesday, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said its upcoming military exercises will focus on breaking a blockade. China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) simulated a blockade around Taiwan in August 2022 in response to then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) visiting the island.

China conducted similar drills after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen recently met with the current House speaker, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), in California, although they weren’t as extensive as the Pelosi exercises.

Taiwan’s Han Kuang exercises will include tabletop drills from May 15 to 19 and live-fire exercises from July 24 to 28.